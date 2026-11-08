Bengals wide receivers lead the way: Ja’Marr Chase recorded more than 150 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Tee Higgins scored twice to help lead Cincinnati to victory.

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their third wide receiver: Dohnte Meyers contributed a few big plays, which made the Bengals offense even more difficult to defend.

The Atlanta Falcons have only two offensive weapons: Bijan Robinson and Drake London continue to dominate Atlanta's offensive touches. While both produced for fantasy managers, the Falcons‘ offense couldn't keep up with the Bengals.

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Dohnte Meyers makes a case for the permanent WR3 role: Meyers had his second big game of the season and continues to play ahead of Colbie Young.

Meyers has spent most of the season as Cincinnati's third wide receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Andrei Iosivas held that role in 2024, 2025 and the start of 2026, but he landed on injured reserve after Week 2 with a thumb injury that was expected to sideline him for four to six weeks. It has now been seven weeks, and there has been no word on when he will return to practice.

Fourth-round rookie Colbie Young was supposed to get the first opportunity to replace Iosivas, but he suffered a knee injury in Week 3. He returned to a limited role in Week 7 and more than doubled his snap count in Week 8. While Young didn't see a target in either game, he appeared to be a player on the rise.

Young started this game in 11 personnel, but Meyers was on the field more often than not when the Bengals used that grouping. In the first half alone, Meyers recorded a 42-yard catch, a 16-yard run and a 5-yard reception. Meyers now has two career games with at least 60 offensive yards, while Iosivas has reached that mark just three times in 52 career games.

Meyers could remain Cincinnati's third wide receiver even if Iosivas returns in the near future, and it's a role he could hold for multiple seasons. He could also become one of the top handcuff options at wide receiver if Chase or Higgins suffers an injury.

Falcons adjust without Zachariah Branch: The rookie didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday.

Atlanta has spent the season with Drake London as its lead receiver, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus as its other starters, Chris Blair occasionally rotating in for Dotson and Branch rotating in for Zaccheaus. In recent weeks, Branch had started to draw even with Zaccheaus in playing time. Before this game, those were the only five wide receivers to play an offensive snap for Atlanta.

The Falcons activated wide receiver Beaux Collins from injured reserve on Saturday. He was a full participant in practice all week after dealing with a hip injury. With Branch out, Dotson saw the biggest increase in snaps. Rather than rotating as frequently with Dotson, Blair began rotating with Zaccheaus. Zaccheaus saw a slight increase in snaps but not in his route participation rate. When Zaccheaus was off the field, it was often on third downs, with either Blair or Collins taking his place.

It's unlikely that Branch, Zaccheaus, Blair or Collins will provide much fantasy value given how frequently they rotate. Dotson could have fantasy value, but only if Atlanta's offense performs better than it did in this game.

Miscellaneous Notes

Atlanta running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed the past two games and was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. Atlanta signed running back Khalil Herbert from its practice squad on Saturday. He was a practice squad call-up for the past two weeks, serving as the Falcons' primary backup, and will now be the handcuff for the next month.

Chase Brown‘s playing time was normal over the first three quarters, but Cincinnati focused on the passing game, so Brown didn't see many touches. Samaje Perine rotated in more frequently in the fourth quarter, which is normal for a team leading by multiple scores late in a game.

Cincinnati wide receiver Mitch Tinsley was back in the lineup after being a healthy inactive last week, giving the Bengals five wide receivers.

Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki continues to see extended playing time with Erick All Jr. and Tanner Hudson out for the season. That didn't translate into much receiving production this week, as the wide receivers stole the show.

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