Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft best ball players in Rounds 3-5

Ladd McConkey could feast for the Chargers: McConkey’s post-catch skill set is perfect for Los Angeles’ new offensive scheme.

Colston Loveland is primed for a huge year: Loveland should operate as the Bears’ No. 1 pass-catcher this season and will contend for the overall TE1 finish.

Travis Etienne Jr. has a big opportunity in New Orleans: The Saints’ new acquisition should feature heavily in the team’s improved offense.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. While some player profiles are imperfect, their upside — ideally coupled with a reliable floor — qualifies them as must-draft fantasy football assets.

The article below breaks down five must-draft players in Rounds 3-5 across two commonly used best ball platforms. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings uses PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Round 3

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys: 3.12, RB17 on Underdog Fantasy and 4.02, RB15 on DraftKings

Dallas promisingly increased its play action as well as shifts and motion use last season while leading the league in offensive plays per game (69.8). The Cowboys’ offense also ranked among the top three NFL offenses in plays per game from 2023-24. In 2026, they will once again contend for the league lead in the metric.

Williams suffered what was variously reported as a shoulder and/or neck injury in Week 15. He played in Weeks 16-17 but was shut down in Week 18. Dallas did not make the playoffs.

Among 28 NFL running backs with at least 175 offensive touches in Weeks 1-17, 2025, Williams ranked fifth in offense snaps (769) and placed and/or tied for 10th in offensive touches (287) and missed tackles forced (61). On top of that, Williams was 14th in scrimmage yards (1,338), ninth in missed tackles forced rate (21.3%) and tied for 13th in receptions (35). His 75.8 PFF offense grade slotted 15th.

Williams also has reliable touchdown volume to his name. Among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17, 2025, Williams’ 20 inside-the-5 rushing attempts tied for third; his 11 rushing touchdowns tied for sixth; and his two receiving touchdowns tied for 14th.

Even if a backup running back consolidates touches behind him, Williams should remain a borderline RB1/2 at worst. Dallas’ front office signed him to a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason. He finished as the Weeks 1-17 RB11 in both half-PPR and PPR formats and should pick up where he left off.

Saints run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti recently complimented Etienne’s intelligence, pass protection and route running, while New Orleans Football beat reporter Nick Underhill celebrated Etienne’s inside and outside zone proficiencies and overall versatility. In particular, Underhill reported that the Saints plan to build their run game around their personnel strengths.

Etienne will operate as New Orleans’ featured, three-down starter regardless of running back Alvin Kamara’s status. Last season, Etienne’s 74.2 PFF offense grade soundly bested Kamara’s 51.7 mark.

Underhill believes the team will two- and three-tight end sets more often, while also smartly increasing its play-action rate. Saints head coach Kellen Moore runs one of the most fantasy-friendly schemes among NFL offenses — which features high play volume, shifts and motion, no huddle and quick passes.

Etienne is an RB2 with easy RB1 upside. He should be drafted behind Williams.

Round 4

A high-end WR1 candidate is available as a WR2. As detailed extensively in “Best environments for 2026 fantasy football purposes, Part 1” and its corresponding articles, the Chargers landing offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel “will be remembered as the NFL’s best offseason hire. McDaniel’s fullback-centric offensive scheme features play action, plus shifts and motion, and is a perfect fit for quarterback Justin Herbert’s quick-passing strengths…

Herbert earned a 78.6 PFF passing grade on first-read passes thrown in 2.5 seconds or less.

Among 41 NFL wide receivers with at least 175 targets over the past two seasons, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (5.0) tie[s] for 11th in yards after the catch per reception,” embodying the post–catch skill set that McDaniel covets.

As a rookie two years ago, McConkey averaged a 23.9% target rate, 2.59 YPRR and produced an 85.0 PFF receiving grade. However, his play dipped in 2025 with a 17.5% target rate, 1.35 YPRR and a 68.0 PFF receiving grade. Expect a significant bounce back in 2026.

McConkey recently disclosed that he suffered a spring hamstring strain. He is expected to recover before training camp begins. His ADP will likely dip as a result of the news; buy that fall.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears: 4.10, TE3 on Underdog Fantasy

Loveland will contend for the overall TE1 finish this season, so his 3.02, TE3 DraftKings ADP is palatable. Loveland plays in the NFL’s most fantasy-friendly offense, elevating his ceiling and floor.

Among 28 NFL tight ends with at least 600 offensive snaps, Loveland’s 70.0 PFF run-blocking grade placed third. He will operate as a full-time player and likely be the team’s target leader in his second NFL season.

Among 11 NFL tight ends with at least 85 targets in 2025, Loveland’s 8.0% slot-target rate was sixth; his 23.0% target rate ranked third; and his 12.3% deep-target rate, 1.97 YPRR and 86.2 PFF receiving grade all led the league.

Loveland is already an all-around elite NFL tight end.

Round 5

Burden steps into the Bears’ No. 1 wide receiver role after a historically efficient 2025 rookie season, playing in an exceptionally fantasy-friendly situation.

As explained in “Best environments for 2026 fantasy football purposes, Part 1” and its corresponding articles, “among 35 rookie wide receivers with at least 70 targets earned during their first NFL season from 2021-25, Burden’s 2.34 yards per route run (YPRR) average ranks sixth.”

Out of 57 NFL wide receivers with at least 70 targets in 2025, Burden’s 23.4% target rate ranked 18th; his 10.4% slot-target rate was 14th; his 14 missed tackles forced receiving slotted 10th; his 73.6% catch rate finished in fifth; and his 7.2 yards after the catch per reception placed fourth.

Burden is a worthwhile draft pick on both DraftKings and Underdog Fantasy, though his value on the former site is substantial. He can finish as a WR1 this year, though a high-end WR2 outcome may be more likely given Loveland’s presence.