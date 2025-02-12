2025 NFL Draft: 10 most NFL-ready prospects

Colorado's stars are poised to contribute right away in the NFL: Hunter was the only FBS cornerback in 2024 who ranked inside the top 10 in man and zone PFF coverage grade, and Sanders' 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate over two seasons broke a Power Four record.

Evaluations of NFL draft prospects can vary wildly depending on the source. Some scouts look for the most outstanding physical tools, whereas others assess a player’s ability to help a team right away.

Identifying those NFL-ready players is key for the teams looking to improve their rosters in 2025. There are several to pick from in this year’s class, including some of the top prospects. Without further ado, we’ll examine a few of those players.

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

PFF Big Board Rank: 1

Hunter is an extremely rare athlete who can do special things on both sides of the ball. He finished the 2024 season ranked seventh among FBS wide receivers in PFF receiving grade and third among FBS cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade. While the focus is often on Hunter’s athletic abilities, his mental acuity is highly underrated. He understands coverages and how to beat them as a receiver. He also uses his knowledge of route concepts to make plays in coverage.

Hunter was the only FBS cornerback in 2024 who ranked inside the top 10 in man and zone PFF coverage grade. He also led Power Four wide receivers with an 86.4 PFF receiving grade against zone coverage, displaying an ability to find his way open. Hunter is as elite mentally as he is physically, which sets him up to potentially be the first non-quarterback off the board.

PFF Big Board Rank: 2

Carter is as ready for the NFL as a pass-rushing prospect can be, and he’s been a full-time edge defender for just one season. His freakish talent is supported statistically by the fact that he finished 2024 with an incredible 92.3 PFF pass-rush grade and a 22.8% pass-rush win rate in 2024. He even posted a solid 78.2 PFF run-defense grade against Big Ten competition. The sky is the limit for Carter, and he’s ready to contribute on an NFL field right away.

DI Mason Graham, Michigan

PFF Big Board Rank: 4

Graham was nothing short of outstanding during his three years in Ann Arbor. In his final season at Michigan, he was the highest-graded defensive tackle in the nation. His career PFF grades sit in the same neighborhood as players like Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter. Graham’s combination of quickness, hand usage and versatility could make him a top-10 defensive tackle in the NFL very soon.

PFF Big Board Rank: 5

Jeanty ranks among the best running back prospects of the past decade. He shattered single-season records in PFF rushing grade, yards after contact and missed tackles forced in 2024. His combination of vision, balance, strength and receiving ability is unmatched in an extremely talented running back class.

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

PFF Big Board Rank: 6

The only real question with Johnson is his health. When he is on the field, he is as smooth a technician as you could ask for at cornerback. He is outstanding in man coverage and a willing tackler who graded above 70.0 in run defense in each of his three seasons at Michigan. As long as he is on the field, Johnson will improve any secondary in the league early in his career.

PFF Big Board Rank: 14

Egbuka’s route-running savvy, excellent hands and comfort level in tight spaces make him one of the easiest projections in this year’s draft. He is as consistent as they come at wide receiver, and coaches will love his willingness to play from any alignment and help as a blocker. Egbuka may not have the highest ceiling among the class' pass catchers, but he will almost certainly add a new dimension to any NFL offense.

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

PFF Big Board Rank: 22

Similar to Egbuka, Sawyer brings a high-energy and high-floor skill set that should be a substantial part of an NFL team’s edge rotation early in his career. He isn’t the most explosive pass-rusher in this class, but he is very fundamentally sound, especially in the run game. Sawyer led all Power Four edge defenders with an 89.5 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

PFF Big Board Rank: 42

There will be much debate about whether Sanders or Cam Ward is the top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft. Ward may have a higher physical ceiling, but Sanders’ talents could give him a higher floor. He finished his two seasons at Colorado with a 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate, breaking a Power Four record previously held by Jayden Daniels. Sanders also sits inside the top five in those rankings in adjusted completion percentage and sees defenses like an NFL quarterback already.

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami

PFF Big Board Rank: 49

Restrepo, Miami’s all-time leading receiver, is a ready-made slot receiver who may not astonish onlookers with his athletic traits. However, he is one of the most savvy route runners in the class, with an extremely high understanding of where he needs to be against any coverage. Restrepo’s slot role will be easy to project for a team that needs a player like him.

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

PFF Big Board Rank: 104

Wilson is the top-ranked center in a relatively weak class at the position. However, in his lone year as Georgia’s starter, he led the nation with a 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. His command of the Bulldogs’ protections is evident on tape, and he is a functional run blocker, as well. He could be a riser in the coming weeks as teams get to know him — and very well could be a Day 2 pick.