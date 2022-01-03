 NFL Week 18 Odds and Best Bets | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

NFL Week 18 Odds and Best Bets

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Jan 3, 2022

Week 18 NFL odds are live, and we’ve tried to identify early spreads to bet now before the lines move. The final regular-season slate includes games with little meaning for either team, so it was more of a challenge to find betting value.

Last week, our spread bets flopped while the teaser legs came through. Our “lock of the week” performed as well as Antonio Brown did Sunday (yes, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who didn’t cover 13 points). We went 3-0 on teasers and 0-3 on sides.

Why betting early is critical to beating NFL markets via Robert Greer

Make sure you check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course, monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as college football bowl season and the NFL regular season wind down. Both the NFL and NCAA betting dashboards are plus-30 or more units on the season against early lines, after another positive week for the NFL.

Week 18 is here, so let’s dive in.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool

Week 18 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all current spreads and PFF’s model predictions on our NFL scores page

Saturday 4:30 P.M. and 8:15 P.M. ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (+10.5, 44.5) 
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5, 41)

Sunday 1 P.M. ET

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (+11, 46.5)
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+14.5, 44)
Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (+5.5, 38.5)
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 44)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (-4.5, 42)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (-3, 44)
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (+10.5, 42.5)

Sunday 4 P.M. ET

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (+4.5, 40.5)
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 39.5)
Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5, 42.5)
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (-5.5, 44.5)
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 48)
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-17, 45.5)

Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Week 18 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

