NFL Week 18 Odds and Best Bets

Week 18 NFL odds are live, and we’ve tried to identify early spreads to bet now before the lines move. The final regular-season slate includes games with little meaning for either team, so it was more of a challenge to find betting value.

Last week, our spread bets flopped while the teaser legs came through. Our “lock of the week” performed as well as Antonio Brown did Sunday (yes, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who didn’t cover 13 points). We went 3-0 on teasers and 0-3 on sides.

Make sure you check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course, monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as college football bowl season and the NFL regular season wind down. Both the NFL and NCAA betting dashboards are plus-30 or more units on the season against early lines, after another positive week for the NFL.

Week 18 is here, so let’s dive in.

Week 18 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Saturday 4:30 P.M. and 8:15 P.M. ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (+10.5, 44.5)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5, 41)

Sunday 1 P.M. ET

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (+11, 46.5)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+14.5, 44)

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (+5.5, 38.5)

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 44)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (-4.5, 42)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (-3, 44)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (+10.5, 42.5)

Sunday 4 P.M. ET

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (+4.5, 40.5)

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 39.5)

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (-5.5, 44.5)

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 48)

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-17, 45.5)

Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Week 18 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs: