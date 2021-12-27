 NFL Week 17 Odds and Best Bets | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

NFL Week 17 Odds and Best Bets

Foxboro, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Dec 27, 2021

Week 17 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move. Last week, both of our straight bets hit, and our two bets of the week on the PFF Forecast went 1-1, with the Baltimore Ravens busting the Sunday teaser by being blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Make sure you check PFF's betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course, monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as you venture into college football bowl season and the end of the NFL regular season. NFL Greenline was up three units against close in Week 16, and both tools are ahead this year against close so far. 

Week 17 is here, so let’s dive in.

Week 17 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all current spreads and PFF's model predictions on our NFL scores page

Sunday 1PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team (+4, 45)
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-7, 39.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets (+13, 45.5)
Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 41)
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots (-15.5, 42)
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (-9, 46.5)
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 49)
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (-5.5, 38)
Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills (-14.5, 44.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers (-15, 45)
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5, 45.5)
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (+2.5, 45.5)
Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks (-8, 41.5)
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 50)

Sunday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (-7, 48)

Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3, 41)

Week 17 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

