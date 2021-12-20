NFL Week 16 Odds and Best Bets

Week 16 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move. Last week, all of our Wong teaser legs hit, with the exception of New England Patriots (+7.5), and the bets that counted (Houston Texans +3.5 and the over 44 in Cincinnati-Denver) went 1-1. The latter of those two bets was our pick of the week on the PFF Forecast, and it did not hit, bringing us to 10-6 on those this year.

Related content for you:

Why betting early is critical to beating NFL markets via Robert Greer

Make sure you check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as you venture into college football bowl season and the end of the NFL regular season. So far this week, the NFL tool is up close to four units against close. Overall this season. both tools are up around seven units against close.

Week 16 is here, let’s dive in.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Week 16 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all current spreads and PFF’s model predictions on our NFL scores page

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans (+3, 44.5)

Saturday

Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 45.5 )

Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 49)

Sunday 1PM ET

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5, 42)

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings (+3, 49.5)

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (-1.5, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (+14, 48)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets (-2, 41.5)

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (-5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (+10.5, 47.5)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 43.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 43.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 46.5)

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (-1, 42.5)

Sunday Night Football

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys (-10, 47.5)

Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints (-3, 40.5)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Week 16 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

Wong teasers have not done particularly well as of late, but we go back to the well. As a reminder, in order for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more).