Rashee Rice to record 40-plus receiving yards (-167): Rice has drawn 15 targets on screen passes this season and could see continued involvement in the quick passing game with Kenneth Walker ruled out.

Patrick Mahomes to record 230-plus passing yards (-134): Mahomes has thrown for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns over his past three games, averaging 314 passing yards per game.

DJ Moore to record 60-plus receiving yards (+148): Moore has surpassed 60 receiving yards in three of his past four games and leads Buffalo with 35 targets against defenses sending four or fewer pass-rushers.

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The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills close out the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate with a prime-time matchup that carries significant implications for the AFC playoff picture. Using PFF data, we’ve identified a three-leg same-game parlay (+435) featuring Patrick Mahomes’ passing-yardage prop and receiving-yardage props for Rashee Rice and DJ Moore.

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Rice has recorded at least 40 receiving yards in six straight games, excluding the matchup against the Raiders in which he exited with an injury on the second offensive drive. Rice has been heavily involved in the Chiefs’ screen game, drawing 15 targets on screen passes this season.

With Kenneth Walker ruled out, Kansas City should continue to utilize Rice in the quick passing game to supplement its rushing attack.

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Patrick Mahomes is making a push for another MVP award, throwing for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns in Kansas City’s past three games, all of which have been blowout wins against lesser competition.

Mahomes has averaged 314 passing yards per game over that stretch, and a prime-time Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills provides an opportunity to strengthen his MVP case against a tougher opponent.

PM PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Patrick Mahomes Rank among 35 qualifying QBs Middle of the pack Overall grade 6th of 35 Passing grade 7th of 35 Rushing grade 13th of 32 Passing yards 6th of 35 See Mahomes's full grade profile

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills: 60+ receiving yards (+148)

DJ Moore has surpassed 60 receiving yards in three of his past four games and has established himself as Josh Allen’s preferred target when healthy this season. The threat of rain may be contributing to the favorable odds, but the matchup also plays to Moore’s strengths.

Kansas City blitzes at a below-average rate, and Allen has targeted Moore a team-high 35 times this season when opposing defenses have sent four or fewer pass-rushers.

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