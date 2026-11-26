Caleb Williams has a favorable passing matchup: Williams has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all four career games against Detroit, which ranks 29th in passing touchdowns allowed this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown thrives against Chicago: St. Brown has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in each of his past four games against the Bears and ranks seventh among NFL receivers in PFF grade against man coverage.

Chicago's receivers round out the parlay: Rome Odunze has surpassed 40 receiving yards in 11 of his past 12 games, while Luther Burden III leads the Bears with 41 targets from a clean pocket this season.

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The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate with a battle for the NFC North lead. Using PFF data, we’ve identified a four-leg same-game parlay featuring Caleb Williams’ passing touchdown prop, receiving yardage props for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Rome Odunze and a receptions prop for Luther Burden III.

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QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears: 2+ passing touchdowns (-218)

Williams has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his four career games against the Lions. While Williams has yet to beat Detroit, he enters this matchup leading a more efficient Chicago passing attack than in previous seasons. The Bears rank 10th in EPA per pass play, while the Lions’ defense ranks 25th in EPA allowed per pass play and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in each of his past four games against the Bears and draws a favorable matchup this week, earning a “great” matchup advantage on PFF’s Matchup Chart. Chicago deploys man coverage at the 12th-highest rate in the NFL and blitzes at the 13th-highest rate, both of which play to St. Brown’s strengths. He is the seventh-highest-graded receiver against man coverage, and his 41 targets from Jared Goff against the blitz this season rank third among all NFL receivers.

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WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears: 40+ receiving yards (-156)

Rome Odunze has recorded at least 40 receiving yards in 11 of his past 12 games and ranks third among NFL wide receivers in average depth of target. That plays to a weakness in Detroit’s pass defense, as 61.5% of the passing yards the Lions have allowed this season have come through the air rather than after the catch.

More than 81% of Odunze’s receiving yards have come through the air. Odunze has also earned a 91.1 PFF receiving grade on targets beyond the sticks, leading all Bears pass-catchers in targets (40), receptions (25) and receiving yards (481) in those situations.

Burden is coming off his worst performance of the season in Week 11 but had recorded at least six receptions in consecutive games before the bye. Caleb Williams has targeted Burden 41 times from a clean pocket this season, more than any other Bears pass-catcher.

With Lions star edge defender Aidan Hutchinson out for the season and Chicago’s offensive line allowing a pressure rate of just 23.2%, Williams should have plenty of opportunities to target Burden from a clean pocket against a Lions defense that ranks 27th in receptions allowed per game.

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