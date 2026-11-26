Saquon Barkley (+110) looks to extend his touchdown streak: The Eagles running back has scored in four consecutive games and faces a Dallas defense that ranks last in EPA allowed per run play.

Barkley to record 80-plus rushing yards (+166): Barkley averaged nearly 7.0 yards per carry against Dallas earlier this season, and the Cowboys rank 31st in designed rushing yards allowed.

Ryan Flournoy to record 25-plus receiving yards (-162): Flournoy ranks third among Cowboys pass-catchers with 54 targets this season and has reached this yardage threshold in seven of his past eight games.

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The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys renew their NFC East rivalry on Thanksgiving afternoon, with Dallas’ defensive struggles presenting an enticing matchup for Saquon Barkley. Using PFF data, we’ve identified a three-leg same-game parlay (+395) featuring Barkley’s anytime touchdown and rushing yardage props, along with a receiving yardage prop for Ryan Flournoy.

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RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Anytime touchdown (+110) and 80+ rushing yards (+166)

Saquon Barkley has scored a touchdown in four straight games and rushed for 62 yards on just nine carries against Dallas earlier this season before aggravating his hamstring injury. The Cowboys have fielded one of the league’s worst defenses this season, particularly against the run, ranking last in EPA per run play allowed and 31st in designed rushing yards allowed.

Barkley’s efficiency in the first meeting and Dallas’ continued struggles against the run make this a favorable matchup for him to reach 80 rushing yards and extend his touchdown streak.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys: 25+ receiving yards (-162)

While CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens headline the Cowboys’ passing attack, Ryan Flournoy has emerged as a reliable third option for Dak Prescott. Flournoy ranks third on the team with 54 targets this season and has recorded at least 25 receiving yards in seven of his past eight games.

RF PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Ryan Flournoy PFF grades, 2026 season · 0–100 scale Overall grade 65.9 47th/69 WRs Receiving grade 66.1 48th/69 WRs See Flournoy's full grade profile

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