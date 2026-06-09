6 other superstar NFL trade candidates following the Myles Garrett deal

Could the Vikings deal Justin Jefferson?: Minnesota's uncertain situation at quarterback could leave the team at an impasse if its offense flounders yet again.

The Rams may not want to commit to Puka Nacua long-term: Nacua has been the league's most efficient receiver since his debut, but his off-the-field actions may constrain an extension.

The Raiders' success could affect Brock Bowers: Las Vegas has gone just 7-27 in two years with Bowers, who's rounded into one of the sport's premier tight ends.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

Over the past year, we’ve witnessed two of the most consequential trades in NFL history with the Packers acquiring Micah Parsons and the Rams recently landing Myles Garrett.

Both Parsons and Garrett were viewed as foundational superstars, the type of players organizations build around no matter how far away they are from success. Within the span of a year, each changed teams in blockbuster deals that would have previously seemed impossible to imagine.

Once those kinds of transactions happen, it becomes much harder to dismiss any trade scenario as completely unrealistic. Superstars on the move are not suddenly becoming commonplace, but the league and its fans are quickly coming around to the idea that everybody is on the table if the price is right.

Every name discussed in this article is more likely to remain with their current teams than to be dealt elsewhere. Front offices still understand the value of elite talent, and moving franchise cornerstones remains one of the most difficult decisions a general manager can make.

These are by no means predictions. They are simply situations worth monitoring over the next couple of years as teams navigate changing competitive windows, star player satisfaction and roster-building challenges.

We also won’t be discussing traditional concerns about dead money and salary-cap consequences in this exercise. Cleveland’s willingness to absorb over $41 million in dead cap charges from Garrett serves as a reminder that teams will often accept significant financial pain if they believe a larger organizational goal is being met. The Garrett deal confirmed that cap consequences alone are rarely enough to eliminate the viability of a trade.

With that in mind, here are six superstar players who aren’t expected to be available anytime soon, but who could eventually find themselves at the center of the NFL’s next seismic trade conversation.

If we’re talking about truly blockbuster trade possibilities, Jefferson belongs at the top of the list. He’s arguably the most recognizable non-quarterback in football and remains firmly in his prime. Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards since 2020.

A frustrating first season alongside J.J. McCarthy that saw Jefferson post career lows in receiving yardage and touchdowns can be tolerated. If the Vikings’ offense fails to improve in 2026, however, the rumor mill will begin churning.

While Jefferson’s quarterbacks had a passer rating of 58.3 when throwing his direction last season, there is no reason to believe he has become anything less than an elite receiver. He will still be only 27 years old next offseason and would instantly become the most attractive trade asset available anywhere in the league.

The Vikings have spent years building around one of the greatest offensive players of a generation, yet Minnesota has never advanced beyond the wild-card round since it drafted the receiver. If McCarthy fails to develop into the long-term answer, the franchise could find itself facing difficult decisions.

A Jefferson trade remains highly unlikely. But if the Vikings find themselves stuck in the middle of the NFC over the next couple of seasons, rival front offices would undoubtedly begin making calls.

Nacua is coming off one of the most productive receiving seasons ever recorded by PFF and has cemented himself as one of the league’s premier offensive weapons. His record-breaking 3.57 yards per route run last season was accentuated by league-leading figures in receiving yards (2,047), contested catches (30), missed tackles forced (29) and overall PFF grade (96.1).

At the same time, there have been moments away from the field that have caused headaches for the Rams, creating at least some level of intrigue around his long-term future in Los Angeles — particularly with only one year left on his rookie contract.

The Rams have shown a willingness to operate differently from almost every other franchise in football. Les Snead has never been afraid to sacrifice draft capital in pursuit of immediate success, and the recent acquisitions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie only reinforce that approach. At some point, though, Los Angeles may need to replenish a cupboard that has been repeatedly raided in pursuit of championships.

Nacua would command a massive return and could provide the kind of draft haul capable of reshaping the organization’s future if the Rams were to decide they can no longer tolerate the off-field distractions that come with this elite receiver.

Of all the names on this list, Sweat may be the one closest to an actual trade this summer. Social media speculation linking him to both Green Bay and Philadelphia gained significant traction recently before NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona has no plans to move him. For now, that appears to be the end of the story.

The long-term outlook is less certain. The Cardinals will enter the season among the worst odds to make the playoffs, and their path through the NFC West has become even more difficult following Garrett’s arrival in Los Angeles.

Green Bay would be an especially interesting destination given defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s history with Sweat in both Philadelphia and Arizona. Sweat and Micah Parsons are two of just seven NFL players younger than 30 with 60-plus career sacks.

A trade is not imminent, but it isn’t difficult to imagine circumstances changing in the same fashion they did for the Browns over the last few months.

Robinson is perhaps the least likely player on this list to be moved in the foreseeable future. He has a legitimate argument as the best running back in football and remains one of the foundational pieces of Atlanta’s offense.

The Falcons have every reason to continue building around Robinson for the next several seasons. Robinson is the only player in the league to force over 200 missed tackles over the last two campaigns. He is PFF’s second-highest graded running back in this timeframe.

The trade scenario worth monitoring would come slightly further down the road. Robinson has yet to experience playoff football during his time in Atlanta, and another disappointing season or two would only increase pressure on the franchise.

If Robinson were to become frustrated with the Falcons’ trajectory, a tag-and-trade arrangement following the expiration of his fifth-year option in 2028 would represent the most realistic pathway.

Even then, the return would likely fall short of the compensation commanded by elite quarterbacks, pass-rushers or wide receivers because of how the league values the running back position. Still, a player of Robinson’s caliber hitting the trade market would generate enormous interest.

The idea of shipping away a recent first-round edge defender sounds ridiculous on the surface, particularly when that player has already shown the kind of flashes Latu has displayed early in his career.

Then again, fellow 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse was similarly considered untouchable before becoming the selling point in the Garrett trade. Latu tallied an extra half-sack than Verse last year despite recording just 60% as many pressures. He finished the year as PFF’s highest-graded edge defender from the 2024 class, and led all defensive linemen with three interceptions.

Indianapolis enters the season facing significant uncertainty. The Colts are only the third betting favorite in their own division and sit well outside the AFC’s true contender tier. If a third consecutive losing season arrives without a clear long-term answer at quarterback, the franchise could be forced into a more aggressive rebuild.

The Colts are likely not bad enough to wind up inside the top few picks of the quarterback-heavy 2027 draft, and a trade-up scenario for another Manning would be particularly intriguing. A move of this nature would require sacrificing one of the roster’s most valuable young assets. It could become a conversation Indianapolis at least entertains.

The obvious Raiders trade candidate here is Maxx Crosby, but Bowers presents a more interesting thought experiment. He already has a compelling case as the best tight end in football, with a 90.0 PFF receiving grade since joining the league. Likewise, Bowers ranks second among tight ends in yards, first downs and contested catches over the last two years despite missing a month of action in 2025.

But team success has remained elusive. Bowers went 42-2 during his collegiate career at Georgia and helped lead the Bulldogs to two national championships. Since arriving in the NFL, Bowers’ Raiders have gone 7-27. If Las Vegas fails to find sustained success with Fernando Mendoza under center and the current rebuild stalls, Bowers could find himself eager to join a more competitive situation.

Contenders are constantly searching for game-changing weapons in the middle of the field. So few of the NFL’s truly elite teams have a top tight end to rely on. If Bowers ever became available, there would be no shortage of general managers prepared to make an aggressive offer.