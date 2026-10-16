The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 6

Garrett Wilson takes on Christian Gonzalez yet again: The receiver and cornerback have battled 49 times since 2023, with Gonzalez gaining the upper hand.

Chase Young vs. Andrew Thomas: The former top-four picks in the 2020 NFL Draft square off in MetLife Stadium.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 5. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers allowing zero receptions when matched up with Saints star Chris Olave.

The Week 6 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

The Jets and Patriots meet for the first time in 2026, and both teams are coming off victories. In what could be a closer-than-expected game, Wilson vs. Gonzalez will be defining.

Working with Geno Smith, Wilson has gotten off to a tremendous start to 2026. His 81.5 PFF receiving grade is the 10th-highest among qualified receivers, and he also ranks in the top 10 in first downs gained (18) and passer rating when targeted (124.5).

Gonzalez missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury but appears poised to return in Week 6. Although he’s secured a 64.7 PFF coverage grade thus far, he’s allowed only six receptions for 38 yards. Indeed, Gonzalez’s 35.3% completion rate against is the fifth-lowest among qualifiers at the position.

Gonzalez and Wilson have gone toe-to-toe 49 times from 2023-25, the second-most individual matchups for Gonzalez in his career. Wilson has been limited to just five catches for 26 yards when guarded by Gonzalez, a trend he’ll try to buck in Gillette Stadium.

Both the Panthers and Eagles are besieged by injuries entering Week 6, with Philadelphia now starting Tanner McKee and likely down Saquon Barkley yet again. Nevertheless, these two young studs should clash on the perimeter.

McMillan has followed up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with a strong sophomore season. His 80.8 PFF receiving grade places 12th at the position, and he has yet to drop a pass thrown his way.

Mitchell has remained a silver lining in an otherwise dreadful start to the year for Philadelphia. He’s compiled a 73.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing only a 56.3 passer rating when targeted. Further, Mitchell has given up just 125 yards over 172 coverage snaps.

McMillan was borderline unstoppable against the Lions in Week 4, hauling in 14 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns on a 93.5 overall PFF grade. He’ll look to find more of that consistency after sitting below a 60.5 receiving mark in two of his four games this year.

Two Week 5 winners collide in Tampa Bay as the 3-2 Steelers take on the 1-4 Buccaneers. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second career start against Pittsburgh’s talented defense, where he’ll need Wirfs to continue holding up.

Highsmith has played at a very high level yet again this season: His 76.8 overall PFF grade ranks 18th among qualified edge defenders. While Highsmith has notched only a 70.7 PFF pass-rush grade, the underlying metrics are better, as reflected in his 15.8% pass-rush win rate.

Wirfs has been an absolute brick wall for Tampa Bay to begin 2026. His 89.5 PFF pass-blocking grade is the highest among all offensive linemen to play 300-plus snaps, relenting only four pressures through five contests.

If there’s a silver lining for Highsmith, it’s that Wirfs has given up two sacks on those four pressures. The Steelers star will deploy a bevy of moves, including his ghost and spin, to try to disrupt Daniels.

Both the Bears and Falcons look to rebound in Week 6. Chicago’s offense against Atlanta’s defense is appealing, especially as Dexter seeks revenge.

The Bears traded Dexter to Atlanta on Aug. 30, and it hasn’t taken him long to get acclimated to his new digs. Dexter’s 79.1 PFF pass-rush grade is the fourth-best among qualified defensive linemen, leading the pack with a 17.7% pass-rush win rate and tallying 18 pressures.

Last year’s Protector of the Year hasn’t skipped much of a beat in the following campaign. Thuney has posted a 76.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this year, his sixth straight season with at least a mark that high. Even more impressive is that Thuney has allowed only four pressures over his past four games after a more difficult Week 1.

It’s rare to get a revenge game this soon after being dealt, but Dexter will have a ripe opportunity to show the Bears what they’re missing out on when he battles his former teammate.

The Saints travel to New Jersey in hopes of turning their spiraling season around against the Giants. Former first-round picks will dot the field everywhere, including in Young and Thomas.

Young has looked the part of an All-Pro this season. His 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade and 21.5% pass-rush win rate are both second to only Aidan Hutchinson out of edge defenders. Young has also compiled at least three pressures in four of five games.

The reliable Thomas is still one of the sport’s better left tackles. While his 11 pressures surrendered already almost match his total from all of last year, his 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 10th among qualified tackles. A big part of that is letting up just one sack and three quarterback hits.

Young was selected second overall in 2020, and Thomas went off the board two spots later. Both have had somewhat winding careers, but they’ll meet again six years later — as both look like standouts.

Texans-Jaguars is a good pick for the best game of Week 6. Houston will try to get squarely back in the AFC South mix despite its atrocious start, and Collins will need to be a factor if so.

After being sidelined by a hamstring injury, Collins has returned in full force. He’s produced at least a 74.8 PFF receiving grade in each of the last two weeks, and his 2.54 yards per route run rank 11th among receivers with 24-plus targets.

Hunter has begun a sophomore breakout for Jacksonville. He’s earned a 69.7 PFF coverage grade, the 12th-best mark among qualified cornerbacks. That includes a league-leading 89.8 coverage grade in man looks.

On the heels of a phenomenal Week 4 showing vs. the Bengals, Hunter had more trouble against the Eagles, letting up four catches for 42 yards on five targets. He’ll try to rebound against Collins and newly minted Texan Marvin Harrison Jr.

First place in the AFC North is at stake in Cleveland when the Ravens come into town to take on the Browns. Cleveland’s rookie class has impressed, and Boston in particular will face another key test.

Many were surprised when Boston fell to the second round on draft night, and he’s already looking like a steal for the Browns. His 77.1 PFF receiving grade ranks 22nd at the position, generating a 119.6 passer rating when targeted while not yet dropping a pass.

Humphrey has remained a staple of this article in what’s been a bounce-back 2026 campaign. His 73.2 PFF coverage grade is the 11th-highest among qualified corners, with his 13.0% forced incompletion rate sitting in the 64th percentile. However, Humphrey has allowed 224 yards into his coverage, the 14th-most at the position.

Part of what has made Boston so dynamic are his talents after the catch, with his 6.9-yard average yards after the catch per reception the eighth-highest among wideouts. Humphrey, who has missed only one tackle this season, will need to remain disciplined if he gives up a reception.

Back to the well of Atlanta’s defensive line against Chicago’s offensive line. This time, let’s take things to the right outside of the unit.

When the Falcons lost Jalon Walker to a torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. to a suspension, questions naturally mounted about the team’s edge rusher room. However, Thomas has stepped up in a major way. The former Brown owns an 83.2 PFF pass-rush grade and an 18.0% pass-rush win rate, playing like a top-10 pass-rusher among his peers to begin 2026.

Meanwhile, Wright has yet again performed like one of the game’s premier tackles. His 89.7 overall PFF grade trails just Penei Sewell, and his 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade leads the pack. However, Wright has been more liable in the pass game, giving up 10 pressures.

Wright had trouble in the Bears’ blowout loss to the Packers, yielding a career-high six pressures. Thomas will try to continue that trend as he primarily works to the right side of the offensive line.

On the surface, Titans-Colts isn’t a showstopper contest in Week 6, with both sides already confronting major questions. At the same time, don’t overlook this war on the interior when the Colts have the ball.

Simmons is now clearly the best great player on a bad team in the NFL. His 81.0 overall PFF grade slots fourth among qualified defensive linemen, and his 77.0 PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth in that group.

Goncalves can get overshadowed along a deep Colts offensive line, but he’s next up as a homegrown standout for Indianapolis. The former third-round pick has flourished protecting Daniel Jones this year, giving up only three pressures and a sack across 195 pass-blocking opportunities.

Over the last two seasons, Goncalves and Simmons have only faced off on 11 pass-rushing matchups. The Colts guard has been a triumphant victor, not allowing any pressure on those reps despite All-Pro competition.

The Bills take their wagon offense on the road to Las Vegas for a battle with Maxx Crosby and the Raiders. Buffalo’s offense against Las Vegas’ defense will be intriguing, especially Koonce vs. Dawkins.

Crosby naturally attracts most attention on the Raiders’ defense, but Koonce is having a can’t-miss year of his own. While he’s only played 100 pass-rushing snaps, Koonce has dominated with an 83.8 PFF pass-rush grade and a 19.4% pass-rush win rate, accruing 16 pressures and four sacks.

Dawkins is off to a career-best start, currently owning his highest overall PFF grade (80.9) in his career. While Dawkins has particularly moved bodies on the ground, he’s been more vulnerable in pass protection — allowing 13 pressures and two sacks through five games.

Can Koonce help make Josh Allen uncomfortable, or will Dawkins protect the blindside and give the superstar quarterback time to pick apart Las Vegas’ vulnerable coverage unit? The winner here will make the difference in a close affair.