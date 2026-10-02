The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 4

Lukas Van Ness looks to continue his breakout against Tristan Wirfs: Wirfs put a kibosh on Dallas Turner in Week 3 and now opposes another NFC North youngster that's climbing.

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The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 3. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Browns corner Denzel Ward limiting Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan to one catch for 12 yards on 24 matchups in Cleveland’s upset win.

The Week 4 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and it’s tough to have more at stake than this intra-state clash. The Texans look to avoid a catastrophic 0-4 start, while the Cowboys look to get back on track after a heartbreaking loss in Brazil. At center stage sits this battle between two of the best in the game.

Lamb has enjoyed a prodigious start to 2026. His 89.8 PFF receiving grade is the fifth-best among qualified receivers, and his 3.22 yards per route run sit fourth. Over his last two games alone, Lamb has racked up 265 receiving yards with two straight 79.0-plus overall PFF grades.

On the other hand, Stingley has been somewhat underwhelming to begin 2026. Through three games, he’s played to a 58.0 PFF coverage grade, allowing a 131.1 passer rating into his coverage. While Stingley has only been targeted 13 times, he’s given up 164 yards and has registered just one pass breakup.

Lamb had a fairly quiet day in Week 3 while working directly against Ravens corner Nate Wiggins, catching just one pass for two yards. However, he secured two catches for 62 yards against Marlon Humphrey. Stingley will hope for more of the former in a make-or-break game for Houston.

Rams-Eagles looms as a potential NFC playoff preview, even if both teams don’t quite look at their final form. This game offers several intriguing player duels, but none stands out more than Nacua vs. Mitchell.

Nacua is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last two weeks due to a groin injury. Even in a forgettable Week 1 performance by Los Angeles, Nacua was solid by catching five passes for 74 yards on a 75.6 PFF receiving grade.

Mitchell enjoyed arguably his best game of the young season in an otherwise subpar game for the Eagles’ defense on Monday night. The star corner broke up two passes against the Bears, finishing with a 72.4 PFF coverage grade and a 67.0 passer rating allowed.

When Philadelphia and Los Angeles met in Week 3 of last season, Mitchell and Nacua only faced off one time, which resulted in an eight-yard catch. The two should see more of each other this time around, although the Eagles will also have to find a way to slow down Davante Adams.

The Broncos continue their slate of fearsome NFC West opponents in Santa Clara against the 49ers. This game offers some top-tier trench warfare when the 49ers have the ball, highlighted by Bonitto against Williams.

Bonitto has begun the year right where he left off. His 88.1 PFF pass-rush grade is the fifth-best among qualified edge rushers through three games. The former second-team All-Pro is coming off a season-high five pressures against the Rams.

Even in his age-38 season, Williams is still performing like one of the game’s best tackles. His 76.7 overall PFF grade ranks 11th among qualifiers at the position so far. In pass protection, the future Hall of Famer has yet to give up a sack and has permitted just five pressures on 84 pass-blocking snaps.

Williams has held his own against premier opponents this season, especially reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Can he hold up once again vs. the lightning-quick Bonitto?

It’s not surprising that Rams-Eagles is already listed here again. Now, the attention turns to when Philadelphia has the ball — zeroed in on the right side of the offensive line.

Young has elevated his performance dating back to last season. In 2026, he’s already amassed 14 pressures — tied for sixth at the position — and accrued a 19.4% pass-rush win rate.

Like Williams, the ageless wonder Johnson has shown no signs of slowing down. The All-Pro has begun his final career season with a nearly spotless performance in pass protection, allowing only two pressures and no sacks through his first three games of 2026.

Johnson was limited to 10 snaps the last time these squads faced off, which meant just two matchups with Young — both of which Johnson won. We’ll (hopefully) be treated to a more complete showing on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jaguars–Bengals is the sneakily fantastic game of Week 4, a showdown that very well could pop up again down the line. Numerous good players will go toe-to-toe, but the best direct matchup is Meyers vs. Turner.

The consistent Meyers has started his first full campaign as a Jaguar in familiar territory. He’s played to a 71.0 PFF receiving grade and 1.69 yards per route run, having yet to drop a pass. The former Raider was more fully unleashed in Week 3, catching 7-of-8 targets for 64 yards against the Patriots.

Turner is one of few quality holdovers on Cincinnati’s remade defense. He’s compiled a 71.2 PFF coverage grade to start 2026, forcing an incompletion on 27% of his passes — the seventh-best mark at the corner position in the early going.

Meyers wasn’t yet a Jaguar when these two teams collided in Week 2 of last season. How much his presence can impact the game will be key to watch, especially if the wideout is shadowed by Turner.

The Packers and Buccaneers are both in desperate need of some positive results entering their Week 4 clash. Although the game may feature a combined one victory, it does incorporate this sharp battle between good young players.

Van Ness has taken a certifiable leap in his fourth pro campaign. His 77.0 overall PFF grade is the 13th-highest among edge defenders to play at least 100 snaps this season. The former first-round pick has especially rounded into form rushing the passer, producing an 80.5 PFF pass-rush grade with 10 pressures.

Wirfs has remained a bedrock along an otherwise shaky Tampa Bay offense. His 83.9 PFF pass-blocking grade is the second-best among tackles. Although Wirfs has been responsible for two sacks, he’s permitted only four total pressures — a very impressive figure through three games.

Wirfs was up to the assignment in Week 3 against Dallas Turner, not relenting any pressure against the league leader in that category. If Wirfs can produce similar results in Week 4, it would be a big boon in Jalon Daniels’ first career start.

In case it wasn’t already clear, Dallas’ high-octane offense against Houston’s talented defense might be the best unit matchup of the weekend. In addition to the Cowboys’ receivers against Houston’s secondary, Hunter vs. Guyton is a storyline to follow.

Hunter has gotten off to a more humble start by his standards. While the All-Pro has nine pressures to his name thus far, his 69.4 PFF pass-rush grade is well below his 90.8 mark a season ago. Nonetheless, Hunter is coming off a five-pressure and four-stop outing against the Colts.

Guyton has taken strides in his third season as a pro. The former first-round selection ties for ninth among qualified tackles at a 76.9 overall PFF grade. While Guyton’s run-blocking has been his forte, he has also yet to surrender a sack through three games.

Will Hunter turn up the heat as we’re accustomed to seeing, or can the 24-year-old tackle continue his eye-opening season? This will be a fun one to monitor on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Seahawks and Chargers look to rebound in Week 4. Los Angeles needs to find a way to slow down Smith-Njigba if it wants its first win of the year, which means Still must be effective.

Smith-Njigba has looked virtually unguardable to start 2026. The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year leads all receivers in overall PFF grade (92.7), PFF receiving grade (93.1), yards per route run (4.35) and first downs gained (22).

Amid the Chargers’ rancid start, Still has individually thrived. His 77.9 PFF coverage grade is the eighth-best among qualified corners this season. Still has only let up four catches for 40 yards on 94 coverage snaps, with his 22.3 snaps per reception tied for seventh-best at the position.

Smith-Njigba dominated the Commanders last week despite a) tight coverage from Amik Robertson and b) little wonder about where the ball was being thrown. If he gets the best of the stingy Still, it will probably be a long afternoon for the Chargers.

Dolphins-Vikings is a contest between two teams moving in diametrically opposite directions. Nonetheless, it still presents a war pitting two rising young stars against each other.

Turner has turned heads with his play in his third pro season. As alluded to earlier, his 24 pressures lead all defensive players. That’s actually the second-most pressures generated through three weeks since 2021, trailing only Aidan Hutchinson’s 25 in 2023. However, Turner hasn’t been extremely efficient, sporting just a 70.3 PFF pass-rush grade and a 13% pass-rush win rate.

Paul is reinforcing his status as a building block along a retooling Miami offense. The former Houston Cougar has flashed in pass protection to start 2026, letting up just six pressures and one sack across 117 pass-blocking snaps. Paul’s 81.8 PFF pass-blocking grade is fourth at the position.

After a four-pressure outing against the Buccaneers in Week 3, Turner will look to get back on track against another stalwart left tackle.

Lions-Panthers would have offered some excellent receiver-cornerback matchups if not for injuries to Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn. Still, Umanmielen vs. Sewell isn’t a bad consolation prize by any means.

With no Nic Scourton, the Panthers have needed a force at edge rusher. Instead of the highly paid Jaelan Phillips, it’s actually been Umanmielen with top results thus far. The second-year pass-rusher ranks third among qualified edge defenders with a gaudy 24.5% pass-rush win rate. On true pass sets, Umanmielen has also dominated with an 85.1 PFF pass-rush grade.

Sewell needed some adjusting at left tackle, but Week 3 was his best all-around game yet. Playing 65 snaps, Sewell didn’t give up any pressure against the Jets. He also tacked on a 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade for good measure.

The Lions’ All-Pro tackle had his hands full with Chase Young and a pair of Bills to start the 2026 season. Now, he’ll look to make it two consecutive clean sheets against a 24-year-old defender on the rise.