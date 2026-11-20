Sam Cosmi vs. Dexter Lawrence again: Cosmi has let up only one pressure in his career against Lawrence, who has been double-teamed more than anyone in the league.

Malik Nabers battles Travis Hunter: Two young stars duke it out in MetLife Stadium.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 10. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Osa Odighizuwa generating two pressures on only four pass-rushing matchups with Tyler Booker in the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys.

The Week 11 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

It doesn’t get much bigger than Vikings-49ers for the inaugural international “Sunday Night Football” game, where the winner will be viewed as the premier team in the NFC. In a game chock full of stars, Turner vs. Williams is the main draw.

Turner has relished a breakout season from the jump. His 45 pressures are the sixth-most among qualified edge defenders, and he ranks in the top 12 in both PFF pass-rush grade (77.7) and pass-rush win rate (16.7%).

Even at age 38, Williams is undeterred. His 90.1 overall PFF grade is the second-best among any tackle, and his 0.31 Wins Above Replacement tie for third. It’s almost commonplace for Williams to rank in the top five in both PFF pass- and run-blocking grades, which he does again in 2026.

Although the Vikings and 49ers met two years ago, Turner and Williams never crossed paths. That means we’ll see one of the game’s best pass-rushers in terms of both speed and power against a future Hall of Famer for the first time.

The Bengals take their borderline unstoppable offense on the road against the Commanders on Monday night. While it’s hard not to ogle at Cincinnati’s offense, an even more titanic matchup will happen when Washington has the ball.

Lawrence has provided everything the Bengals could have hoped when they acquired him in a blockbuster swing this offseason. His 89.3 overall PFF grade leads qualified interior defenders, including posting an 87.7 PFF pass-rush grade. Given that Lawrence has been double-teamed a staggering 81.4% of the time, those numbers are even more impressive.

Cosmi has rounded into a very quality right guard, even along a fairly depleted Commanders offensive line. His 78.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is the third-highest among qualified guards, letting up just five pressures and one sack all year.

Given Lawrence’s prior career with the Giants, these two forces have met a ton — and Cosmi has given up only one pressure across 101 pass-rushing matchups with Lawrence. But as noted above, teams have been very hesitant to not get four hands on Lawrence. Will Washington dare let Cosmi take on the All-Pro in isolation — and can Lawrence win regardless?

85.0% 90.0% 95.0% Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 40.0 60.0 80.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Nelson Lindstrom Jackson Booker Meinerz Parham Tippmann Lewis Mahogany Puni Smith Ratledge Risner Bergeron McCormick Avila Smith Cleveland Ingram Thuney Huber Vera-Tucker Goncalves Johnson Steen Barber Skoronski Ioane Proctor Dotson Seumalo Anderson Colby Edwards Fairchild Ruiz Torrence Tomlinson Bredeson Fries Hoffman Suamataia Powers Hunt Taylor Mauch Simpson Zabel Runyan Burford Paul Mauigoa Rutledge Savaiinaea Strange Pregnon Mafi Cosmi The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Quenton Nelson OG · SEA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.5% 4th / 58 Pass Block Grade 79.3 2nd / 58 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 35th / 58 Pass Block Grade 63.0 30th / 58 Jonah Jackson OG · CHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.9% 25th / 58 Pass Block Grade 65.2 25th / 58 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.2% 21st / 58 Pass Block Grade 59.6 36th / 58 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.5% 13th / 58 Pass Block Grade 67.2 22nd / 58 Dylan Parham OG · NYJ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 27th / 58 Pass Block Grade 78.0 4th / 58 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.0% 16th / 58 Pass Block Grade 60.3 34th / 58 Damien Lewis OG · CAR Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.1% 22nd / 58 Pass Block Grade 73.5 13th / 58 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.2% 6th / 58 Pass Block Grade 73.1 15th / 58 Dominick Puni OG · SF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.0% 3rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 85.9 1st / 58 Trey Smith OG · KC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.6% 12th / 58 Pass Block Grade 75.1 11th / 58 Tate Ratledge OG · DET Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.1% 1st / 58 Pass Block Grade 77.5 5th / 58 Dalton Risner OG · CIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.1% 15th / 58 Pass Block Grade 68.6 20th / 58 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.4% 14th / 58 Pass Block Grade 75.8 9th / 58 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.6% 30th / 58 Pass Block Grade 66.7 24th / 58 Steve Avila OG · LA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.8% 18th / 58 Pass Block Grade 76.2 8th / 58 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.7% 10th / 58 Pass Block Grade 64.6 26th / 58 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.7% 2nd / 58 Pass Block Grade 78.4 3rd / 58 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.0% 24th / 58 Pass Block Grade 59.5 37th / 58 Ed Ingram OG · HST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 43rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 42.4 54th / 58 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.6% 30th / 58 Pass Block Grade 75.2 10th / 58 Joe Huber OG · MIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.5% 34th / 58 Pass Block Grade 63.8 29th / 58 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG · NE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.9% 17th / 58 Pass Block Grade 71.0 19th / 58 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 43rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 64.2 28th / 58 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.5% 4th / 58 Pass Block Grade 71.3 18th / 58 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.7% 10th / 58 Pass Block Grade 72.4 17th / 58 Austin Barber OG · CLV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 20th / 58 Pass Block Grade 59.9 35th / 58 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.9% 9th / 58 Pass Block Grade 74.5 12th / 58 Vega Ioane OG · BLT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.7% 41st / 58 Pass Block Grade 47.9 52nd / 58 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.1% 22nd / 58 Pass Block Grade 67.9 21st / 58 Kevin Dotson OG · LA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 43rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 54.9 43rd / 58 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.9% 39th / 58 Pass Block Grade 57.3 39th / 58 Alec Anderson OG · BUF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.9% 39th / 58 Pass Block Grade 50.5 50th / 58 Connor Colby OG · SF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.6% 53rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 51.2 46th / 58 David Edwards OG · NO Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 27th / 58 Pass Block Grade 72.7 16th / 58 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.2% 42nd / 58 Pass Block Grade 61.8 31st / 58 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.0% 8th / 58 Pass Block Grade 77.2 6th / 58 O'Cyrus Torrence OG · BUF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 43rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 59.0 38th / 58 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 43rd / 58 Pass Block Grade 56.9 40th / 58 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.6% 49th / 58 Pass Block Grade 55.1 42nd / 58 Will Fries OG · MIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 51st / 58 Pass Block Grade 51.2 46th / 58 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.2% 36th / 58 Pass Block Grade 60.6 33rd / 58 Kingsley Suamataia OG · KC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 37th / 58 Pass Block Grade 54.4 44th / 58 Ben Powers OG · DEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.3% 57th / 58 Pass Block Grade 50.1 51st / 58 Robert Hunt OG · CAR Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.6% 30th / 58 Pass Block Grade 67.0 23rd / 58 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.9% 25th / 58 Pass Block Grade 64.6 26th / 58 Cody Mauch OG · TB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.6% 30th / 58 Pass Block Grade 73.3 14th / 58 John Simpson OG · BLT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.5% 56th / 58 Pass Block Grade 43.5 53rd / 58 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.0% 38th / 58 Pass Block Grade 53.4 45th / 58 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.8% 18th / 58 Pass Block Grade 76.5 7th / 58 Spencer Burford OG · LV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.2% 54th / 58 Pass Block Grade 41.5 55th / 58 Chris Paul OG · WAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.1% 7th / 58 Pass Block Grade 61.5 32nd / 58 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.9% 48th / 58 Pass Block Grade 51.0 48th / 58 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 85.1% 58th / 58 Pass Block Grade 36.5 58th / 58 Jonah Savaiinaea OG · MIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.3% 52nd / 58 Pass Block Grade 41.5 55th / 58 Cole Strange OG · LAC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.1% 55th / 58 Pass Block Grade 37.7 57th / 58 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 27th / 58 Pass Block Grade 56.0 41st / 58 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.6% 49th / 58 Pass Block Grade 50.7 49th / 58

The Steelers try to rebound from their Sunday night rout by taking on the reeling Eagles in an interstate battle. Mailata will look to corral Highsmith in a showdown between two great players in the trenches.

Highsmith’s 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade this season would be his lowest since 2021, which only underscores how outstanding of a pass-rusher he’s turned into over the last half-decade. He still sits in at least the 69th percentile in both pass-rush win rate (13.6%) and pass-rush mark on true pass sets (72.5) while maintaining stellar run defense.

The rest of the Eagles’ offensive line has undergone a makeover, but Mailata hasn’t been attenuated. His 85.5 overall PFF grade is the fourth-highest among qualified tackles, and his 3.4% pressure rate is the seventh-lowest among blindside protectors.

Given that the Steelers and Eagles have faced off three times in the past six years, Highsmith and Mailata have grown familiar. Indeed, over 43 total passing matchups, Highsmith has generated four pressures but not garnered a sack. We’ll see if this contest remains fairly even from the City of Brotherly Love.

It’s hard to overstate how incredible it will be to watch the 49ers’ offense against the Vikings’ defense in a clash between masterminds Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores. While San Francisco’s ability to offset Minnesota’s blitz packages will drive its performance, so too will Evans’ ability to win against Rodgers.

Evans has been limited to six games this season due to injury, but when on the field, there have been few better receivers. His 92.3 PFF receiving grade and 3.41 yards per route run trail just Jaxon Smith-Njigba among wideouts with 35 or more targets.

Rodgers can get overshadowed on Minnesota’s havoc-inducing defense, but he’s assembling a terrific year as a cover corner. His 73.7 PFF coverage grade and 51.6 passer rating when targeted stand as top-11 marks among qualifiers at the position, and his 100 yards surrendered are the fewest in the league.

Evans looks poised to take the field after a five-week absence due to an Achilles injury. If he does, it means we’ll be seated for the first matchup between these two studs.

Highsmith vs. Mailata isn’t the only aspect of the Eagles’ offense against the Steelers’ defense to watch.

Smith has been hampered by a hamstring injury for most of 2026, playing just four games — and being out for the past four weeks. Yet from a grading perspective, this is the best form we’ve seen of Smith. The former Heisman Trophy winner owns a 90.2 PFF receiving grade with 2.21 yards per route run, each of which would be career highs.

Dean has provided Pittsburgh with high-quality cornerback play in his first season with the organization. His 72.1 PFF coverage grade is 15th among qualified corners, and his 78.0 passer rating when targeted places 17th. Further, Dean’s 78.7 zone coverage grade is sixth, with 71.9% of his coverage snaps coming on the look.

Smith and Dean have tussled plenty over recent years, accruing 43 matchups. Dean has been the clear winner, allowing Smith to get open on just 36.6% of those plays — and letting up only six catches for 50 yards. If that trend continues on Sunday, it could be a long afternoon for Philadelphia’s beleaguered offense.

Click here to access the PFF Coverage Matchup Tracker!

The Jaguars head to East Rutherford to meet the Giants in a clash between division leaders. Amid fun storylines in this one will be Nabers and Hunter going head-to-head.

Nabers has looked all the way back from a devastating knee injury. His 76.0 PFF receiving grade slots 19th among qualified receivers, averaging 2.23 yards per route run.

Hunter’s first season operating primarily as a cornerback has yielded strong results. His 77.4 PFF coverage grade is the sixth-highest among qualified corners, with his 8.5 snaps per target tied for 12th-best.

Nabers has endured two tougher outings in his last two appearances, sitting at 1.30 yards per route run or lower in each. Given Hunter’s man-coverage proclivity, the receiver will need to be at his best against the athletic, physical second-year cover man.

The proposition of slowing down either Chase or Tee Higgins has left defensive coordinators restless throughout 2026, but Washington will try to find some answers in the form of its great cornerback.

Although Chase got off to a bit of a slower start, he’s caught fire of late. Two straight sensational outings have pushed the All-Pro to third in PFF receiving grade (91.2) and fourth in yards per route run (2.79).

Robertson wasn’t the flashiest free-agent signing, but he’s become a very useful player for the Commanders. His 72.9 PFF coverage grade is the 12th-highest among qualified cornerbacks, and his 0.27 WAR are the fourth-most at the position.

Chase and Robertson have battled just once, with the game coming in Week 5 of last year. While Chase was open on just 27.3% of matchups, he hauled in two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, although his third target was picked off. Robertson will hope to avoid a similar fate in primetime.

Nabers vs. Hunter might be the top showdown of young talent in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but Carter vs. Little will also be must-see.

Carter’s second season has only reinforced his status as one of the game’s rising stars. His 84.9 PFF pass-rush grade is the fifth-best among qualified edge defenders, and his 24.8% pass-rush win rate on true pass sets ties for seventh.

It would have been easy for the Jaguars to panic when they lost starter Anton Harrison to injury, but Little has assuaged those concerns. He’s performed to a career-best 83.9 overall PFF grade, including letting up only four pressures on 157 pass-blocking snaps.

Carter has nearly split his time aligning over either the left or right tackle, which means he may not see a full 60 minutes of Little. Nevertheless, the snaps we get between the two will put two great young players on display.

What shouldn’t get lost in Sunday night’s fanfare is Kirk Cousins making his second start back with Minnesota after a solid debut with the franchise. The veteran will try to feed Jefferson as usual, who has a tough assignment in Green.

Jefferson’s grades have taken a hit over the last two years due to poor passing, including sitting at an 82.6 PFF receiving grade this season. However, his 103.7 passer rating is still the 12th-best among qualified wideouts, and his low volume stats can largely be attributed to a high off-target throw rate and overall bad quarterback play.

Green has quietly played a big role in helping the 49ers complete their defensive turnaround. The third-year pro sits in the 62nd percentile with a 67.0 PFF coverage grade, letting up just a 78.4 passer rating when targeted.

Opposing passers have found more success attacking Green in recent weeks, with the corner allowing at least 41 yards in four straight games. But before that, the 49ers cover man hadn’t given up just 106 total yards over the first five contests of the year. Which version will Jefferson and the Vikings see in Mexico City?

Raiders-Broncos looms as a fairly important game in the AFC playoff picture as Fernando Mendoza makes his second career start. If Las Vegas wants to stay in the wild-card hunt, it will need Crosby to gain the edge on McGlinchey.

Crosby enters Week 11 as the sixth-highest-graded edge defender (85.4). He’s been as effective as ever rushing the passer with a 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade, 16.2% pass-rush win rate and 46 total pressures.

Denver’s offensive line sits fifth in overall PFF grade, although McGlinchey has slid to a career-low 63.1 overall mark. While the veteran has had issues in the run game, his pass protection has remained good with a 72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade — permitting only one sack and four hits over 342 pass-blocking snaps.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, McGlinchey has guarded Crosby more than any other player in his nine-year career. The Raiders star has taken advantage with 14 pressures and two sacks on 134 pass-rushing matchups, prompting a 19% pass-rush loss rate. Crosby will aim to turn in an encore with his team a big underdog in a raucous atmosphere.