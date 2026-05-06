PFF Hall of Fame Monitor: Which active NFL players are on track for Canton?

Patrick Mahomes is already a lock: Being a three-time champion and two-time MVP by age 30 has the Chiefs quarterback in virtually unprecedented territory.

Matthew Stafford‘s 2025 campaign has him on the verge of enshrinement: Stafford's 21.45 WAR is third among quarterbacks since 2017, and he's in rare air with a Super Bowl ring and MVP.

Not a sure bet for Mike Evans: Despite a remarkable 1,000-yard stretch, Evans has never been a first-team All-Pro and is just ninth among receivers in WAR since 2018.

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

Even in a slower few months ahead of the football calendar, the NFL always finds ways to stay relevant. One highlight every summer is the induction of the next class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In early August, legends like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald and Luke Kuechly will be enshrined in the hallowed walls of Canton, Ohio. The list of retired stars next up is extensive, but it’s never too early to recognize the greatness that exists among current players. After all, analyzing future Hall-of-Famers helps frame the context of the talent fans watch every Sunday.

From those who are already guaranteed to reach the Hall of Fame to names quietly making strong cases, take a look at these active players to see their candidacies going into 2026.

Locks

Assuming Rodgers will indeed return to the Steelers this year, he’s easily the most probable Hall-of-Famer among active NFL players. As a four-time MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl champion and having earned at least an 83.5 overall PFF grade in 11 career seasons, there’s essentially nothing left to complete.

People may lament some of Rodgers’ inability to get back to the Super Bowl as well as his enigmatic personality, but his blend of talent and production make him one of the best quarterbacks in league history.

Some might view this as a bit precocious for Mahomes, who’s still only 30. But his resume — two-time MVP, three-time champion, Offensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Pro — is already otherworldly.

Simply put, Mahomes has been, at worst, the NFL’s second-best quarterback since 2018. In fact, there’s a good case he’s No. 1: By PFF Wins Above Replacement, Mahomes (25.93) leads all players and is ahead of Tom Brady (19.35).

Mahomes has much left to accomplish in his storied career, and it’s not impossible for him to dethrone Brady in “Greatest of All Time” discussions. But even if Mahomes never made another All-Pro or even retired, he’s already a surefire bet for Canton.

Mahomes’ go-to option throughout the Chiefs’ dynasty, Kelce is irrefutably one of the premier tight ends in NFL history. As a seven-time All-Pro and three-time champion, Kelce is also the most valuable tight end by WAR (4.90) over the last eight years. For good measure, Kelce’s 90.8 playoff PFF receiving grade is the third-best among all players in the PFF era (since 2006).

The question for Kelce is how much longer he’ll keep going rather than his Hall of Fame status, because he projects as a first-ballot entry.

It’s rare to be a certified Hall-of-Famer by age 30 — but like Mahomes, Garrett has been in a tier of his own. Since 2017, the former first overall pick has been a first-team All-Pro five times and claimed two Defensive Player of the Year honors. More cumulatively, Garrett’s 4.20 WAR easily leads all edge defenders since his debut, and his 95.2 overall PFF grade is the best at his position.

Having been arguably the best defensive player in football for the last nine years, Garrett already has a gilded resume and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Wagner’s career has been not only lengthy, but also extremely prolific. The 11-time All-Pro and 2013 Super Bowl champion with Seattle has earned at least a 75.0 overall PFF grade in 11 of his career 14 campaigns, including as recently as last year with the Commanders. On top of that, Wagner’s 2.99 WAR is the best among linebackers since 2017.

Wagner has become a bit of a lightning rod among the NFL community due to his declining coverage metrics over the last three seasons. But his longevity as a downhill player, mixed with his rare peak, makes him a no-doubt member of the Hall of Fame.

Much like Wagner, Miller has extrapolated the highs of a Super Bowl throughout a decorated career. Having secured seven All-Pro nods, two titles and even the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year honor, Miller has cemented himself as one of the foremost pass-rushers of the era. Indeed, Miller’s career 93.7 PFF pass-rush grade is third since his debut.

Miller hasn’t quite been able to match his production in the last few years, but his resume is already stacked enough to reach Canton.

Strong Cases

Despite falling to the final pick of the first round in 2018, Jackson has unquestionably turned into one of the pre-eminent players in football. Before turning 29, Jackson has already secured two MVPs (and may have been snubbed of a third) and gained three first-team All-Pro nominations. Over his eight-year career, Jackson’s 93.2 overall PFF grade is sixth, and his 94.0 PFF rushing grade is sixth among any player.

Jackson’s more spotty playoff career, in which he owns a 65.1 PFF passing grade, will fall under scrutiny; if he never reaches a Super Bowl, it will certainly affect his legacy. Nevertheless, Jackson has already rendered himself the best dual-threat quarterback ever and a probable Hall-of-Famer.

A good quarterback for well over a decade, Stafford’s career has reached a new tier in Los Angeles — where he won Super Bowl 56 and then claimed MVP honors in 2025 with a career-best 92.0 overall PFF grade. As a measure of Stafford’s consistent greatness, his 21.45 WAR is third among quarterbacks since 2017.

The big knock on Stafford would be his lone All-Pro selection. But winning MVP in his age-37 season, coupled with strong play for over 10 years and a Comeback Player of the Year nod, feels like enough to get him in. After all, the company of quarterbacks with both a ring and MVP is very exclusive and trends toward enshrinement.

Player HOF Status Matthew Stafford ? Patrick Mahomes Lock Tom Brady Lock Aaron Rodgers Lock Peyton Manning Inducted Kurt Warner Inducted Brett Favre Inducted Steve Young Inducted Joe Montana Inducted John Elway Inducted Joe Theismann Not inducted Terry Bradshaw Inducted Ken Stabler Inducted Earl Morrall Not inducted Johnny Unitas Inducted Bart Starr Inducted

Whether playing in Washington or San Francisco, Williams has remained elite manning the blind side. Across his 15-year career, Williams has played to at least a 75.0 overall PFF grade in 14 campaigns, and his 3.42 WAR is the most among tackles over the last decade.

As a 12-time Pro Bowl selection regarded as the best tackle of the era, Williams feels like he’ll get into the Hall of Fame. However, being limited to three first-team All-Pro nods might raise some eyebrows.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, another Chiefs great graces this list, although now on the defensive side of the ball. From 2017-24, Jones compiled no worse than an 83.4 overall PFF grade, and his 3.24 WAR is second behind Aaron Donald since 2016. Likewise, Jones being a three-time Super Bowl champ boosts his resume.

Jones may fall victim to overlapping with Donald, one of the best defensive players the league has ever witnessed. Still, earning some type of All-Pro recognition in five consecutive seasons makes Jones a promising candidate to be enshrined.

Like Kelce, Hill was one of the driving engines behind Kansas City’s sustained dominance — and he proliferated that excellence even after leaving the Chiefs. The five-time first-team All-Pro was simply one of the best weapons in football from 2018-23, when he earned no worse than an 84.5 overall PFF grade. Also, Hill’s 3.05 WAR is the second-most among wideouts since 2018.

Hill may need to show he has more left in the tank considering his last two years, in which he’s played just 1,061 snaps and been less efficient. Nevertheless, his six-year peak is one of the best for a receiver in history, and his legacy in helping the Chiefs triumph will also help.

Since being a first-round pick in 2017, Watt has done nothing but dominate for the Steelers. Over his nine-year tenure in Pittsburgh, Watt has posted at least a 75.0 overall PFF grade seven times, including over a remarkable stretch from 2019-24. Further, the former Defensive Player of the Year ranks fourth in WAR among edge rushers since 2017.

Being a four-time first-team All-Pro, in addition to a Defensive Player of the Year, put Watt on a Canton-type track. But competing in the same era as Garrett means that he may have to better sustain his pass-rushing production moving forward, especially after Watt’s all-around efficiency dipped a bit in 2025.

Dl Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt’s teammate over the last nine seasons, Heyward has quietly assembled the makings of a tremendous career. What may be most impressive about the four-time first-team All-Pro is his longevity, finishing as the highest-graded interior defender (91.3) over the last two seasons despite being 35 and 36. That stellar play comes after Heyward had already notched at least a 75.0 overall grade eight other times.

Like Watt, Heyward falls victim to both a star-studded position as well as a lack of playoff success. While the Steelers legend isn’t a shoo-in, he’s well on his way if he keeps up his late-30s pace.

Highest-Graded Interior Defenders in 2025

A lifetime Eagle, Johnson may be more than just a legend in Philadelphia. The five-time All-Pro has been a staple along the team’s offensive line, garnering no worse than a 71.7 overall PFF grade in every season of his decorated career. Unsurprisingly, Johnson is also third in WAR (2.25) among tackles since 2018.

Johnson doesn’t quite boast the resume that Williams does, being named a first-team All-Pro just twice. That might reduce his candidacy a bit, but the two-time Super Bowl champ is inarguably one of the better and more reliable tackles of the last 15 years.

One of the best running backs of the last decade, Henry has flourished across time with both the Titans and Ravens. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has accrued at least a 75.0 overall PFF grade and a 75.0 PFF rushing mark in eight of his 10 career seasons. Plus, his 1.50 WAR is the second-best among running backs since 2017, and his 13,018 rushing yards are 10th all time.

While Henry only has one first-team All-Pro selection and three overall, his ability to sustain production is particularly noteworthy — highlighted by his league-leading 93.4 rushing grade in 2024 at 30 years old. One of the most feared players to ever tote the football, Henry has a good argument to get in but may have to wait behind names past and present in the cue.

An ageless veteran, Mack has not only topped the edge rusher mountain but also maintained high-level performance. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year has a staggering seven seasons with at least a 90.0 overall PFF grade to his name, including with three separate franchises. Over the last decade, Mack’s 93.9 overall mark is third behind Garrett and Micah Parsons.

Mack doesn’t quite have the top dominance of someone like Garrett, being chosen as a first-team All-Pro four times — with the last coming in 2018. At the same time, it’s rare for an edge rusher to be this effective for this long.

On the Fence

Adams has given defenses nightmares for the better part of a decade, although his resume may lack the necessary polish to be an easy Hall-of-Famer.

Adams was essentially unmatched from 2018-22, where he garnered at least an 87.5 PFF receiving grade and 2.12 yards per route run in every year. Another boost is his ability to succeed with the Packers, Raiders and Rams, even ranking eighth among qualified receivers last year with an 83.9 mark at age 33. Overall, Adams’ 3.69 WAR is easily the best for any receiver since 2018.

Yet Adams has only been any kind of All-Pro three times in 12 years, with those nominations concentrated from 2020-22 — and thereby suggesting a more condensed peak. Further, Adams has never been to or won a Super Bowl.

If Adams can get over the hump with the Rams in 2026, his case would certainly become more like a lock. While he already has elements that should sway him toward a gold jacket, his accolades may paint a more narrow version in revisionist history.

This is probably the most controversial one yet. There’s no denying that Evans has assembled a tremendous career, featuring his signature 11-year 1,000-yard streak and nine seasons with at least a 75.0 overall PFF grade.

At the same time, Evans has seldom been among the game’s three best receivers. Consider that he’s never been a first-team All-Pro, seeing a second-team selection just twice. Further, Evans places ninth in WAR (2.36) among his receiver counterparts since 2018 — below names like Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins, who presumably won’t make the Hall of Fame.

When Evans ultimately hangs up his cleats, the Super Bowl winner will assuredly have support from voters given his consistently high-level play. But with the 1,000-yard receiving threshold becoming significantly devalued, Evans feels like more of a tough call than a bona fide pick.

Even as the fifth overall pick in 2016, Ramsey has met such sky-high anticipation throughout his pro career. The biggest looming question is if it’ll be enough to get into Canton.

Working in Ramsey’s favor are three first-team All-Pro years, where he starred on the outside with the Jaguars and Rams. Further, Ramsey’s 3.79 WAR is the best among cornerbacks over the last nine seasons.

Yet Ramsey has only produced three campaigns with an 80.0 overall PFF grade, including falling victim to more erratic play in recent memory. His resume as a Super Bowl champion stands out, but he may not have been truly elite for long enough to receive the call — especially when compared to the likes of other formidable corners.

EDGE Cameron Jordan

With the Saints trading for Tyree Wilson, it may have closed the door on a storybook run for Jordan in New Orleans — and a chapter that will spark debate.

Jordan was a monster in his prime with the franchise, earning an 82.0 overall PFF grade or better with at least 51 pressures in every year from 2015-21. At the same time, he was an All-Pro only three times in 15 years, with one being a first-team selection. From an analytical standpoint, Jordan’s 91.5 overall PFF grade is just 13th among edge defenders since 2015.

Jordan has played an unequivocally great career, but his candidacy is not as impressive as that of Garrett, Watt or even Mack. Currently, it seems like perhaps more of a toss-up about what will occur when he does call it quits.

Cameron Jordan‘s Career WAR by Season

Thuney may not be as prominent in Hall-of-Fame conversations as most other names on this list, but he certainly has a shot to get in based on his credentials.

Being a four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time first-team All-Pro are feats few can lay claim to at any position, and Thuney’s accomplishments are that much more impressive considering he’s dominated with each of the Patriots, Chiefs and Bears. Claiming the NFL’s inaugural Protector of the Year award in 2025 is another boost, as is ranking second in PFF WAR (2.32) among guards since 2020.

One downside to Thuney’s candidacy is that he may never have been the best guard in the league at any point, not posting higher than an 81.2 overall PFF grade or ranking among the top-five at the position in any season. The competition in that range has been steep with the likes of Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson and Chris Lindstrom, and it definitely throws water on Thuney’s odds.

If Thuney keeps his quarterbacks clean and receives a few more first-team All-Pro berths, then Canton will definitely await. For now, he’s more of a unique case study at a position where longtime standouts continue to be snubbed.

Kittle has rounded into one of the NFL’s best tight ends for multiple years, but it feels like there’s more to be done to fortify his gold jacket.

A two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro, Kittle has become the consensus second-best tight end behind Kelce in the contemporary era. His metrics back up that notion, featuring an 84.7-plus overall PFF grade in each of the last eight seasons. Also, Kittle’s 3.16 WAR trails just Kelce since 2019.

The issue for Kittle is that Kelce looms as the head-and-shoulders better player during a concurrent time period. Even with Kelce fading a bit, up-and-comers like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers have made a push with Kittle to become the league’s top tight end in the last two years.

According to Pro Football Reference, only 10 tight ends are currently inducted in the Hall of Fame, and players like Jason Witten have already had to wait. Kittle could surpass him and others if he maintains his current pace, but he’s not a guarantee at this point.

Still going strong as he nears an incredible 40 years old, Campbell has been, at minimum, a great player for a very extended period. But his career might not be star-laden enough to be granted entry into the Hall.

One pro for Campbell’s case is a combination of a terrific peak as well as consistently good play in the coterminous years. From 2014-19, Campbell reached at least an 82.5 overall PFF grade while generating no fewer than 48 pressures. Besides that, Campbell has six other seasons with a 75.0-plus grade, including in 2024 with the Dolphins.

Where Campbell’s candidacy fades a bit is in accolades. Despite playing 18 years, Campbell has been a first-team All-Pro just once and a second-team member only two other times. It’s fair to wonder how many years he was regarded as an unquestioned top-three player at his positions.

Campbell’s ability to be a positive pass-rusher and stout run-defender for almost two decades is extremely commendable, but his case may be buried by the other interior defenders and edge rushers of his time.

It’s tough to distinguish oneself playing next to Mahomes and Jackson, but Allen has still found a way. The Bills star is still on a remarkable streak of earning at least a 90.0 overall PFF grade, doing so for the last six years. Similarly, Allen’s 17.27 WAR narrowly trails Mahomes as the most among any player over the last five seasons.

While Allen does have the 2024 MVP to his name, he’s never been named a first-team All-Pro and has yet to even appear in a Super Bowl. As only a two-time second-team All-Pro, Allen still has more meat to chew off the bone to solidify his spot in Canton but is certainly on an encouraging track.