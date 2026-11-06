NFL Week 9 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Jaguars-Ravens

Quiet day by the lead running backs: Bhayshul Tuten only posted 29 yards due to injury, while Derrick Henry tallied 57 yards with the Jacksonville defense focused on stopping him. Ameer Abdullah and Justice Hill ended up leading their teams in rushing yards thanks to their garbage time carries.

The Baltimore Ravens lose another defensive back: The Ravens came into the game without two of their five starters, and then lost IDP superstar Kyle Hamilton to a hip injury.

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Bhayshul Tuten plays despite ankle and foot injuries: Tuten didn't practice all week with ankle and foot injuries and was questionable, but was active after a good pre-game workout.

Tuten has been the early-down back for Jacksonville this season, while LeQuint Allen Jr. has been the third-down back and Chris Rodriguez Jr. the backup. Tuten and Rodriguez have pretty evenly split short-yardage and goal-line opportunities this season. With Tuten’s injury, there was some fear that Rodriguez would see more playing time. However, Rodriguez also wasn’t 100%, as he was limited in practice all week with a hand injury.

Tuten played more than usual in normal early-down situations for the first three quarters and was subbed out as usual on most third downs and during the two-minute drill. Once the fourth quarter started, the Jaguars stopped using Tuten, with Rodriguez rotating with Ameer Abdullah. There was no indication that Tuten suffered a new injury, and it was more likely Jacksonville decided not to risk things with a big lead. He was the clear leader for Jacksonville in carries over those three quarters with 12, but was rather ineffective. All of the success for Jacksonville’s offense came from its passing game. Luckily, anyone who started Tuten benefited from his early touchdown run.

The Jaguars have some extended time off, which will hopefully improve both running backs' health. This was also one of the worst matchups for Tuten over the rest of the season, so there should be brighter days ahead for his fantasy value.

Brian Thomas Jr. was held without a target: Thomas has been the subject to trade rumors, and this may have been his final game with the team.

Jacksonville has used Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as its primary receivers. Thomas usually joins them in 11 personnel, although Josh Cameron takes some of those snaps in short-yardage situations. Travis Hunter has also mixed in. Thomas didn’t play in the second half of Week 6, but he was back to his normal role after the Jaguars' bye for Week 8.

This week, he didn’t play much, although that was no fault of his own. Jacksonville used a lot of 13 personnel on its first drive, and the team held a lead throughout the rest of the game. This meant the Jaguars didn’t need to use much 11 personnel, but when they did, Thomas was playing just as much as usual. While Travis Hunter had a big Week 6, he hasn’t played as much on offense the last two weeks and lost a fumble on his only reception.

This game will only add fuel to the fire for those who want Thomas traded. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday.

Baltimore adjusts its tight end rotation: One rookie saw an increase in snaps, while another first-year player experienced a decrease.

Over the last four weeks, since Durham Smythe landed on injured reserve, Baltimore has used a four-man rotation at tight end. Mark Andrews has played the most in 11 personnel; Andrews, Matt Hibner, Josh Cuevas and Nick Vannett all saw near-even playing time in 12 personnel. Cuevas has been the primary backup in 11 personnel, but was also the typical odd man out in 13 personnel. This left Andrews playing 65% of snaps, and the other three playing between 27-31%.

This week, Hibner was the main backup in 11 personnel. He was also much more consistently on the field in 12 personnel. Cuevas still rotated in at times in 11 personnel, but was typically the odd man out in 12 and always out in 13. This led Hibner to see much more playing time than Cuevas after being near-even in recent weeks.

The Ravens will likely have a new quarterback next week in Jacoby Brissett, and he just spent the last two seasons feeding Trey McBride targe at a historic rate. That might not be the case in Baltimore, and right now, Andrews is still the favorite to lead the tight end room. However, it’s possible a rookie can overtake Andrews at some point this season, and right now, it seems like that rookie is more likely to be Hibner than Cuevas.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Ravens placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve today. Huntley is expected to miss the rest of the season, and it’s unclear if Jackson will be able to return this year. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano received the start despite being limited in practice on Monday with an ankle injury. Austin Reed was signed to the practice squad on Monday and elevated for this game to be the backup. Kedon Slovis was signed off the Packers' practice squad on Tuesday and was the emergency third quarterback. Baltimore is expected to trade for Jacoby Brissett before its next game.

The Ravens spent most of the game with their usual wide receiver rotation of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in 11 and 12 personnel, with Ja’Kobi Lane joining in 11 personnel. During the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester started playing the majority of snaps.

Baltimore rookie running back Adam Randall was a full participant in practice all week with a neck injury and was questionable, but remains on injured reserve.

The Ravens placed kicker Tyler Loop on injured reserve on Tuesday. They elevated Jake Moody from the practice squad on Thursday to replace him.

Rookie wide receivers Elijah Sarratt of the Ravens and CJ Williams of the Jaguars were inactive as usual.

Defense Notes

Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins missed his third straight game with a knee injury. He had been their third safety, playing in nickel and dime. Baltimore has been using more nickel with a third cornerback instead of a third safety since his absence. K’Von Wallace has primarily taken Hawkins' spot the last two weeks, but this week, Keondre Jackson played more frequently.

Kyle Hamilton suffered a hip injury during the second half and was ruled out. After the injury, Jackson was the primary replacement, but he was rotating with Wallace.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was inactive due to an illness and a stinger. He was a full participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday, didn't practice on Wednesday and was ruled questionable. Chidobe Awuzie primarily took his place, while T.J. Tampa rotated in significantly.

Jacksonville started the season with Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson at safety. Johnson missed last week with an ankle injury, but was back to a full-time role this week. Murray landed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a season-ending elbow injury. Kaevon Merriweather started the game as the other safety, taking all 18 snaps on the first two drives. Reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week Rayuan Lane III took over on the third drive and remained the other Jaguars safety for the rest of the game.

Jaguars interior defender DaVon Hamilton was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. Albert Regis returned after three straight healthy scratches and was his primary replacement, while Matt Dickerson also received an increase in snaps. This had no notable impact on lead defensive tackles Arik Armstead or Ruke Orhorhoro.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.