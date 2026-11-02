Joe Burrow earns offensive player of the week: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led the NFL in Week 8 with five big-time throws and a 92.3 PFF passing grade.

DJ Turner II headlines the defense: The Bengals cornerback allowed two receptions for 3 yards on three targets and forced two fumbles in Cincinnati's overtime win over Tennessee.

Emmett Johnson and the Jets earn additional honors: Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to earn rookie of the week, while New York's offensive line allowed only six pressures.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Start your free trial of PFF Pro today!

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Burrow made mistakes in this game but also brought the Bengals back from the brink with some fantastic throws. He finished the game with five big-time throws and a 92.3 PFF passing grade, both of which led the NFL this week.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB DJ TURNER II, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Turner played 58 snaps in the Bengals‘ overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. While Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward had one of the best games of his career, Turner was still a lockdown cornerback. He allowed just two receptions for 3 yards on three targets into his coverage and also forced a pair of fumbles.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: HB EMMETT JOHNSON, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Johnson had just one carry for 15 yards as a runner this week but was electric in the passing game, catching five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game averaging 14.22 yards per route run and earned a 92.2 PFF grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: NEW YORK JETS

The Jets lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but their offensive line played well in pass protection and in the run game. The offensive line combined to allow just six pressures, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits, and all five starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades of 69.0 or better. They also helped power running back Braelon Allen average 7.0 yards per carry.