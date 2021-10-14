NFL Week 6 Injury Report: All 14 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Philadelphia Eagles (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed Status
|Game Status
|Tom Brady
|QB
|TB
|Right Thumb
|QB11
|28.3
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Knee
|WR18
|17.3
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|Knee/Ankle
|WR12
|15.1
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Ryan Succop
|K
|TB
|Back
|K10
|7.8
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|Knee/Chest
|RB41
|5.5
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Ribs
|TE45
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder / Hamstring
|WR72
|14.6
|DNP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|WR34
|13.1
|DNP
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|MIA
|Hamstring
|QB28
|2.3
|LP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|(-)
|1.2
|LP
Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Throat
|QB8
|27.7
|FP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Groin
|RB8
|16.1
|LP
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB15
|10.6
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|Knee
|TE4
|10.5
|DNP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|DET
|Hip
|RB29
|9.7
|LP
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|CIN
|Ankle
|(-)
|2.0
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Quad
|WR2
|20.9
|DNP
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB13
|14.3
|DNP
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|Knee
|WR100
|3.7
|LP
|Cam Sims
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|(-)
|3.0
|DNP
|Blake Bell
|TE
|KC
|Back
|(-)
|1.3
|DNP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|WR84
|0.0
|DNP
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|K
|IND
|Right Hip
|K22
|8.7
|DNP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|WR91
|8.2
|LP
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|HST
|Shoulder
|TE37
|4.4
|DNP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|Hip
|(-)
|0.3
|LP
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|IND
|Illness
|(-)
|0.1
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears (+4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|GB
|NIR – Rest
|WR1
|20.3
|LP
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Rib/knee
|QB23
|17.9
|FP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Ankle
|RB4
|17.2
|LP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Foot/knee
|RB19
|12.3
|LP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Groin
|WR40
|12.2
|LP
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Ankle
|WR35
|12.0
|DNP
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|GB
|NIR – Rest
|WR67
|6.9
|LP
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|GB
|Knee
|TE17
|6.7
|LP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE43
|2.1
|DNP
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|CHI
|Quad
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Mike Williams
|WR
|LAC
|Knee
|WR10
|15.4
|DNP
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR49
|10.9
|DNP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Groin
|RB70
|2.0
|LP
Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants (+9.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|Concussion
|QB16
|16.5
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Ankle
|WR37
|12.9
|LP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR75
|10.4
|LP
|Matt Gay
|K
|LA
|Ankle
|K5
|8.2
|LP
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR86
|7.2
|LP
|Jake Funk
|RB
|LA
|Hamstring
|RB81
|0.1
|LP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Knee
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers (+1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|CAR
|Hamstring
|RB1
|21.3
|LP
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|Ankle
|WR7
|17.1
|DNP
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Ankle
|RB9
|16.7
|LP
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|Foot
|WR30
|12.4
|DNP
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|MIN
|Shoulder
|RB35
|5.8
|DNP
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|MIN
|Quadriceps
|RB83
|0.7
|LP
|Ben Ellefson
|TE
|MIN
|Knee
|(-)
|0.6
|DNP
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|MIN
|Toe
|(-)
|0.2
|LP
Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARZ
|Right Shoulder
|QB4
|21.5
|LP
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|CLV
|Wrist/Knee
|RB14
|13.0
|DNP
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLV
|Calf
|RB11
|12.4
|DNP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Illness
|WR14
|12.4
|DNP
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|RB18
|11.9
|LP
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|Shoulder/Knee
|WR47
|8.9
|LP
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Knee
|TE19
|6.4
|DNP
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|ARZ
|Illness
|TE53
|2.9
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|NIR – Rest
|TE2
|15.0
|DNP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|Ankle
|WR25
|12.6
|FP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Hip
|RB25
|10.1
|DNP
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|LV
|Shoulder
|RB77
|1.3
|FP
|Peyton Barber
|RB
|LV
|Toe
|RB76
|0.8
|FP
Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Ribs
|RB6
|13.1
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Ribs
|RB23
|9.8
|DNP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K8
|8.5
|LP
Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Hip
|QB26
|18.9
|DNP
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Hamstring
|WR23
|14.8
|LP
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|Neck
|RB39
|9.6
|DNP
|James Washington
|WR
|PIT
|Groin
|WR63
|7.4
|LP
|Penny Hart
|WR
|SEA
|Knee
|WR118
|0.9
|LP
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|PIT
|Shoulder
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|SEA
|Right Finger
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans (+5.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
