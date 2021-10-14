 NFL Week 6 Injury Report: All 14 games | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 6 Injury Report: All 14 games

Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball before the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Oct 14, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

TB @ PHI | MIA @ JAX | CIN @ DET | KC @ WFT | HOU @ INDGB @ CHI | LAC @ BAL | LAR @ NYG | MIN @ CAR | ARZ @ CLELV @ DEN | DAL @ NE |
SEA @ PIT | BUF @ TEN

Tampa Bay BuccaneersPhiladelphia Eagles (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed Status Game Status
Tom Brady QB TB Right Thumb QB11 28.3 LP LP FP (-)
Antonio Brown WR TB Knee WR18 17.3 FP FP FP (-)
Chris Godwin WR TB Knee/Ankle WR12 15.1 LP LP FP (-)
Ryan Succop K TB Back K10 7.8 FP FP FP (-)
Giovani Bernard RB TB Knee/Chest RB41 5.5 FP FP FP (-)
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Ribs TE45 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

Miami DolphinsJacksonville Jaguars (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder / Hamstring WR72 14.6 DNP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR JAX NIR – Rest WR34 13.1 DNP
Jacoby Brissett QB MIA Hamstring QB28 2.3 LP
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee (-) 1.2 LP

Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Joe Burrow QB CIN Throat QB8 27.7 FP
D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB8 16.1 LP
Joe Mixon RB CIN Ankle RB15 10.6 LP
T.J. Hockenson TE DET Knee TE4 10.5 DNP
Jamaal Williams RB DET Hip RB29 9.7 LP
Mike Thomas WR CIN Ankle (-) 2.0 LP

Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Quad WR2 20.9 DNP
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB13 14.3 DNP
Dyami Brown WR WAS Knee WR100 3.7 LP
Cam Sims WR WAS Hamstring (-) 3.0 DNP
Blake Bell TE KC Back (-) 1.3 DNP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin WR84 0.0 DNP

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Rodrigo Blankenship K IND Right Hip K22 8.7 DNP
Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh WR91 8.2 LP
Pharaoh Brown TE HST Shoulder TE37 4.4 DNP
Rex Burkhead RB HST Hip (-) 0.3 LP
Jordan Wilkins RB IND Illness (-) 0.1 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR – Rest (-) 0.0 DNP

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears (+4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Davante Adams WR GB NIR – Rest WR1 20.3 LP
Justin Fields QB CHI Rib/knee QB23 17.9 FP
Aaron Jones RB GB Ankle RB4 17.2 LP
Damien Williams RB CHI Foot/knee RB19 12.3 LP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR40 12.2 LP
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Ankle WR35 12.0 DNP
Randall Cobb WR GB NIR – Rest WR67 6.9 LP
Robert Tonyan TE GB Knee TE17 6.7 LP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE43 2.1 DNP
J.P. Holtz TE CHI Quad (-) 0.0 DNP

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Mike Williams WR LAC Knee WR10 15.4 DNP
Sammy Watkins WR BLT Thigh WR49 10.9 DNP
Justin Jackson RB LAC Groin RB70 2.0 LP

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants (+9.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Daniel Jones QB NYG Concussion QB16 16.5 DNP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Ankle WR37 12.9 LP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Hamstring WR75 10.4 LP
Matt Gay K LA Ankle K5 8.2 LP
Darius Slayton WR NYG Hamstring WR86 7.2 LP
Jake Funk RB LA Hamstring RB81 0.1 LP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle (-) 0.0 DNP
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Knee (-) 0.0 DNP

Minnesota VikingsCarolina Panthers (+1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Hamstring RB1 21.3 LP
Justin Jefferson WR MIN Ankle WR7 17.1 DNP
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Ankle RB9 16.7 LP
Adam Thielen WR MIN Foot WR30 12.4 DNP
Alexander Mattison RB MIN Shoulder RB35 5.8 DNP
C.J. Ham RB MIN Quadriceps RB83 0.7 LP
Ben Ellefson TE MIN Knee (-) 0.6 DNP
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR MIN Toe (-) 0.2 LP

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kyler Murray QB ARZ Right Shoulder QB4 21.5 LP
Kareem Hunt RB CLV Wrist/Knee RB14 13.0 DNP
Nick Chubb RB CLV Calf RB11 12.4 DNP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Illness WR14 12.4 DNP
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Shoulder RB18 11.9 LP
A.J. Green WR ARZ Shoulder/Knee WR47 8.9 LP
David Njoku TE CLV Knee TE19 6.4 DNP
Darrell Daniels TE ARZ Illness TE53 2.9 LP

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Darren Waller TE LV NIR – Rest TE2 15.0 DNP
Courtland Sutton WR DEN Ankle WR25 12.6 FP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Hip RB25 10.1 DNP
Alec Ingold RB LV Shoulder RB77 1.3 FP
Peyton Barber RB LV Toe RB76 0.8 FP

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Ribs RB6 13.1 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Ribs RB23 9.8 DNP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K8 8.5 LP

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Hip QB26 18.9 DNP
Chase Claypool WR PIT Hamstring WR23 14.8 LP
Chris Carson RB SEA Neck RB39 9.6 DNP
James Washington WR PIT Groin WR63 7.4 LP
Penny Hart WR SEA Knee WR118 0.9 LP
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Shoulder (-) 0.0 DNP
Russell Wilson QB SEA Right Finger (-) 0.0 DNP

Buffalo BillsTennessee Titans (+5.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

