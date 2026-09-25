NFL Week 3 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Falcons-Packers

The Atlanta Falcons‘ star players don’t disappoint: Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London scored over 28 PPR points each, which didn’t leave many opportunities left for players like Kyle Pitts.

The Green Bay Packers abandon the run game: Green Bay used a three-man backfield, but spent the entire game focused on passing the ball to Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft.

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PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2026.

Green Bay continues its ugly three-man running back rotation: It’s unlikely any Packers running back is going to have much fantasy value anytime soon.

The Packers' top running back, Josh Jacobs, remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks were the lead backs in Week 1, with Lloyd playing on early downs and Brooks late. In Week 2, Kaleb Johnson joined the rotation.

There was some thought that Johnson’s playing time would increase this week, as Lloyd hadn’t been effective the first two weeks. However, the two spent the entire game in a near-even split, with Lloyd generally ahead in snaps. Brooks remains the top snap leader as the passing-down back while the Packers have spent a lot of time playing from behind.

It’s usually impossible to trust a fantasy running back in this kind of three-game split. To make matters worse, the Packers ranked as a bottom-three team in PFF run-blocking grade over the first two weeks, with two usual starters out and another two linemen appearing on the injury report this week. The Packers mostly abandoned the run game before the game started.

The only way a Green Bay running back will be fantasy-viable is if Jacobs comes back and takes over, or if one of Lloyd or Johnson can pull away from the other. In the fourth quarter, the Packers stuck entirely with Johnson and Brooks, which could signal Johnson as the lead back going forward, or it could just mean they got more backups involved late in the game. That, and the Packers' line needs to start playing better. Until both of those happen, these running backs need to stay on the bench in fantasy leagues.

Packers adjust without Jayden Reed: The Packers' slot receiver was carted off the field with a neck injury last week.

Green Bay started the season with Matthew Golden as its X receiver, Christian Watson at Z and Reed joining in the slot in 11 personnel. The Packers' top backup, Savion Williams, started the season on injured reserve, leaving Bo Melton and Skyy Moore as the top reserves. Reed left last week, and it’s unclear when he will be ready to return. Green Bay surprisingly didn’t put him on injured reserve this week, but it also haven’t put offensive tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve despite reports from two days ago that he is out for the season.

Last week, Moore was the primary replacement for Reed, but Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant also mixed in. Green Bay also used a lot of two- and three-tight-end sets, so Moore ended up with a 35.6% snap rate. This week, Moore was more consistently on the field in 11 personnel in the first half and also mixed in at times in 12 personnel, giving him a higher snap rate. In the second half, there was a lot more of Melton and Sturdivant mixed in. There was some thought the Packers would use more 12 personnel, particularly with Jonnu Smith’s versatility, but that wasn’t the case.

It’s unlikely Moore will have any fantasy value this season, and if anything, it helps keep the target rates high for Watson, Golden, and Tucker Kraft.

Kyle Pitts Sr. remains a non-factor for the Falcons: Pitts has caught two passes over the first three games.

Pitts was TE2 last season in PPR leagues. He was on the field for 87.4% of offensive plays, ranking third-best among tight ends, and ran a route on 86.1% of the Falcons' passing plays, third-best. Trey McBride and Brock Bowers were the only other tight ends above 82%. The Falcons have a new coaching staff, and they’ve had different plans for Pitts in 2026.

Pitts garnered a 49.6% snap rate over the first two weeks, although it was 55.2% ignoring garbage time. The before-garbage-time clip ranked 36th among tight ends. His route participation rate fell to 56.9%, ranking 22nd-best. In this game, his snap rate was a bit higher for most of the game, with an increased rate of playing in 11 personnel. However, Pitts still didn’t play nearly as often in 12 personnel as last season. His route participation rate was in the 70s, similar to Week 1, which meant last week was likely the anomaly, but a rate in the 70s is still a bit lower than last season. His target rate has been an equally big problem.

Pitts is too talented a tight end to drop after Week 3, considering he has only played one week with his usual starting quarterback. But he should not be in fantasy starting lineups until he’s more involved in the passing game.

Miscellaneous Notes

Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden achieved the first 100-yard receiving game of his NFL career.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft rarely left the field, similar to last week, despite suggestions in the offseason that he could be on a snap count early in the season.

The Falcons had Michael Penix Jr. back as their starting quarterback, and Tua Tagovailoa was active for the first time as the backup. This left Cooper Rush and Jack Strand inactive.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson had a notably low 62.8% snap rate over the first two weeks, although it was 69.8% ignoring garbage time. In this game, his snap figure was more in line with what fantasy managers expected heading into the season.

Third-round rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch received his first NFL start in this game, but he remained well behind Olamide Zaccheaus for the Falcons' third wide receiver spot.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.