NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Seahawks rise, Bears plummet amid injury

Three NFC West teams in the top four: The Seahawks, Rams and 49ers have all looked formidable through the first two weeks of the season.

The Bears fall with a projected QB3: Injuries to Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent, coupled with a questionable defense, have knocked Chicago well outside of the top 10.

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The 2026 NFL season is only two weeks complete, but there hasn’t been a shortage of storylines. From several contenders starting 0-2 to starting quarterbacks going down to units showing real development, the action has remained quite hectic.

Below is PFF’s adjusted power rankings based on the signature holistic model, weighing overall team performance with remaining strength of schedule. Weekly changes in rankings are noted for every team.

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ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Odds to make playoffs: 90%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 13%

The Bills’ offense has fired on all cylinders to start Joe Brady’s head-coaching tenure, leading the league in EPA per play and explosive play rate behind heroics from Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid. While Jim Leonhard’s defense has experienced growing pains — sitting 28th in EPA per play — Buffalo looks poised to compete for the AFC crown yet again, especially if Deone Walker and Greg Rousseau continue to be maulers up front.

Odds to make playoffs: 81%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 12%

The Seahawks’ defense hasn’t lost any mojo in defending the team’s title, stifling opponents to just two explosive passes and 0.81 points per drive in the early going. In place of Sam Darnold, Drew Lock hasn’t just stepped up — he’s thrived, owning the highest PFF passing grade (91.4) in the NFL. The excellence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5.54 yards per route run) is rendering him quarterback-proof and serving as a perfect complement to Mike Macdonald’s elite defense.

Odds to make playoffs: 66%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

The Rams rebounded in grand fashion in Week 2, prevailing in Aaron Donald’s return behind monster nights from Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. It was also encouraging to see the team’s deep defensive line wreak havoc, with five different Rams producing at least a 14.8% pass-rush win rate against the Giants. Trent McDuffie (93.2 PFF coverage grade) has looked well worth the trade and extension for a Los Angeles group that answered questions in a pivotal week.

Odds to make playoffs: 77%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

Kyle Shanahan’s offense is off to a historic start: The 49ers’ 67.5% success rate is the highest of any team in the PFF era, which dates back to 2006. The play of Brock Purdy (89.1 PFF passing grade) is especially impressive given the team’s thinner receiving corps. San Francisco’s defense has also grown to 10th under Raheem Morris, although more tests remain after facing a rather depleted Dolphins offense in Week 2.

Odds to make playoffs: 74%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

The Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh this offseason, but they suffered a familiar fate in Week 2 by blowing a late lead against the Saints. Nonetheless, there’s still tremendous reason to buy into a Baltimore group with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and a defense that’s sixth in PFF coverage grade thus far. It’s worth monitoring the team’s interior offensive line given the bunch owns the worst PFF pass-blocking grade (28.1) by a wide margin so far.

Odds to make playoffs: 79%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

The Chiefs looked more vulnerable in Week 2 against the Colts, with Steve Spagnuolo’s defense faring far worse than against the Broncos by allowing 5.8 yards per play. Still, there were continued positive signs for Andy Reid’s offense, the highlight of which was Patrick Mahomes — whose 94.2 overall PFF grade was his highest since 2019. Better health will also aid Kansas City, which has been without rookie corner Mansoor Delane and second-year tackle Josh Simmons for most of the first two contests.

Odds to make playoffs: 75%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 7%

The Eagles escaped against a lesser opponent for a second straight week, edging the Titans to move to 2-0. Sean Mannion’s offense is still finding its groove after placing 24th in success rate so far, although injuries to Saquon Barkley and Landon Dickerson have been impediments. There’s also reason to believe that Vic Fangio’s defense will round into form, with young studs Cooper DeJean and Jalen Carter both producing sub-48.5 overall PFF grades thus far.

Odds to make playoffs: 66%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Patriots overwhelmed the Steelers to get off the schneid in Week 2, mostly thanks to a defense that’s become dominant. Indeed, New England’s group is first in points per drive allowed, marrying elite coverage with a tenacious pass rush and a good linebacker group. However, there’s still worry for a Patriots offense in which Drake Maye (50.2 PFF passing grade) hasn’t looked comfortable and which is now without standout guard Mike Onwenu for the rest of the year.

Odds to make playoffs: 59%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Broncos remained resilient to beat the Jaguars in Week 2, leaning on superior deep passing from Bo Nix and the team’s defense. Denver’s offense has yet to become potent with Davis Webb as the playcaller, sitting 28th in EPA per play — although Jaylen Waddle (91.7 overall PFF grade) fared far better in his second game with the franchise. Vance Joseph’s defense does miss Jonathan Cooper, but growth against a stellar Jacksonville offense — especially in terms of missed tackles — bodes well.

Odds to make playoffs: 59%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Lions are starting to mimic the 2025 Cowboys. The team’s offense has been potent, ranking sixth in EPA per play and fourth in touchdown drive rate behind usual stars Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, Detroit’s defense is entering panic territory by placing 29th in explosive play rate and 26th in PFF coverage grade. Whether or not Dan Campbell’s group can withstand numerous injuries to its secondary will dictate much of its first-half performance.

Odds to make playoffs: 49%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Texans’ playoff odds have dipped with their 0-2 start, but it doesn’t feel time to sound the alarm just yet. Houston finds itself in familiar territory, and its defense started correcting course in allowing just 4.3 yards per play against a dynamic Cincinnati offense. More worry lies with C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense — largely due to a poor offensive line and struggling run game — but a slightly more explosive group could offer some optimism.

Odds to make playoffs: 58%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

The Jaguars’ momentum was slowed a bit as their nine-game winning streak was halted in Denver, but this team still looks impressive. Anthony Campanile’s defense is yet again stout, tying for ninth in scoring drive rate allowed with Ventrell Miller (91.1) the league’s highest-graded linebacker. Jacksonville’s offense has both the talent and schematics to remain potent, although the team’s interior offensive line will be under the microscope after a rough showing in Week 2.

Odds to make playoffs: 40%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

The Packers staved off an 0-2 start to beat the Jets in overtime. The development of young players like Lukas Van Ness (77.7 PFF pass-rush grade) and Javon Bullard (71.0 overall PFF grade) has certainly helped a unit without Micah Parsons. However, Green Bay’s offensive line is approaching irreparable territory after losing quality tackle Zach Bako-Bewele for the season — arguably the only proven commodity on a group sporting the worst overall PFF grade.

Odds to make playoffs: 72%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

The Bengals’ amended defense has been up to the task so far, ranking sixth in scoring drive rate and EPA per play thanks to the contributions of newcomers Dexter Lawrence (91.0 overall PFF grade) and Boye Mafe (85.3). While Cincinnati’s offense has been quieter, it’s only fair to expect that unit to trend up given its talent and the culmination of a quietly good offensive line. The Bengals’ high playoff odds — actually the fourth-best of any AFC franchise — reflect that Cincinnati should be a serious contender to not only make the postseason, but also go on a run.

Odds to make playoffs: 59%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

Even though Kyler Murray has played just 11 snaps, the Vikings are 2-0 thanks to marvelous work from Brian Flores. Minnesota’s blitz-oriented defense has stepped up, ranking in the top seven in both EPA per play and success rate while stifling two high-octane, divisional offenses. The performance of Murray, who will return in Week 3 in Tampa Bay, will reveal more about the Vikings’ long-term chances.

Odds to make playoffs: 36%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Cowboys have mostly resembled a similar team to what we saw in 2025. Dallas’ offense is still elite, ranking third in EPA per play behind a borderline unstoppable passing offense. However, Christian Parker’s defense has yet to elevate itself, sitting 31st in success rate. Yet if rookies Jaishawn Barham and Caleb Downs — Dallas’ two highest-graded defenders — can continue impressing and receive more help, the Cowboys could reach a new tier.

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Odds to make playoffs: 19%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Chargers’ season has rapidly approached nightmare territory. Los Angeles’ prized offense is just 30th in EPA per play, committing a series of mistakes at every position group. Even the team’s defense seems to miss Jesse Minter, now sitting 24th in team PFF coverage grade. Facing the league’s toughest remaining schedule has seen the Chargers’ playoff odds freefall 43% through two games, and it’s hard to see light at the end of the tunnel in 2026 barring a drastic turnaround.

Odds to make playoffs: 35%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Steelers’ defense has looked tremendous under new coordinator Patrick Graham, placing second in EPA per play and first in success rate behind stars T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Jamel Dean. However, Pittsburgh’s offense has been largely languid through two games, scoring on only 16% of drives. The game-to-game consistency of Aaron Rodgers (51.1 overall PFF grade in Week 2), efficacy of the run game and performance of D.K. Metcalf (0.76 yards per route run) are what will make or break Mike McCarthy’s first season.

Odds to make playoffs: 17%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Falcons’ first season under Kevin Stefanski has gotten off to a miserable start, especially on offense — where Atlanta is worst in EPA per play by a wide margin. However, the return of Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday night could offer a boost, although he’ll need to improve upon a subpar 58.0 PFF passing grade last season. What shouldn’t go unnoticed is the work of Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, which has allowed only a 10.8% explosive play rate despite being down multiple quality starters.

Odds to make playoffs: 32%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

Dave Canales’ offense looks to have turned a corner in 2026, with Carolina sitting eighth in EPA per play thus far. At the root of that is Bryce Young, whose 80.9 PFF passing grade is sixth among qualified passers. How well Young can sustain this hot start, coupled with the team’s topsy-turvy defense, will determine the Panthers’ ultimate ceiling.

Odds to make playoffs: 26%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Giants’ Week 1 goodwill came to a screeching halt in Los Angeles after getting trounced by the Rams. The chief headline was the knee injury suffered by Jaxson Dart, one which figures to make Jameis Winston (56.8 PFF passing grade in Week 2) the starter for much, if not the rest, of the season. New York’s defense also looks disquieting after being ravaged through two games, sitting last in EPA per play — although Jevon Holland (91.2 overall PFF grade) has taken meaningful strides.

Odds to make playoffs: 45%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

One thing is clear through two games: The Saints just won’t quit. New Orleans rallied again in Baltimore, mitigating a slow start to eke out a gritty win over a terrific Ravens team. The Tyler Shough to Chris Olave connection has worked wonders for New Orleans, while Chase Young (85.8 PFF pass-rush grade) has looked unblockable so far. The Saints currently sit as NFC South favorites, although they now navigate life without tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and need more from a run game that’s 30th in PFF rushing grade.

Odds to make playoffs: 23%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Buccaneers have melted down to start 2026, failing to put to bed anguish about their finish last season. Baker Mayfield (57.8 overall PFF grade) has not lived up to his recent extension, while Tampa Bay is also 30th in PFF receiving grade. Further, Tampa Bay’s defense has struggled to rush the passer or tackle cleanly. Todd Bowles’ seat is continuing to heat up with every additional defeat.

Odds to make playoffs: 33%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

Klint Kubiak has already made a strong first impression in Las Vegas, lifting the unwieldy Raiders to a 2-0 start. The headline has been the team’s defense, a unit which ranks first in EPA per play thanks to the usual efforts of Maxx Crosby (90.0 overall PFF grade) as well as newcomers like Nakobe Dean (72.2) and Hezekiah Masses (0.0 passer rating allowed). Whether or not Las Vegas’ offense — which is 20th in series conversion rate — can turn the corner will determine if Kubiak’s bunch can go from frisky to an actual playoff contender.

Odds to make playoffs: 22%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

Although the Colts battled for 70 minutes in Arrowhead Stadium, they still couldn’t beat the Chiefs and fell to 0-2 in the process. Indianapolis’ defense has remained ineffective, ranking 30th in EPA per play with the league’s worst PFF coverage grade. While the Colts’ offense has run the ball more efficiently than anyone else, the play of Daniel Jones (64.6 overall PFF grade) bears watching, especially with star receiver Alec Pierce set to be sidelined for the coming weeks.

Odds to make playoffs: 46%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

It’s tough to find a more dramatic swing than what the Bears endured from Week 1 to 2, scoring 56 fewer points against the Vikings despite the team’s defense performing better. Chicago’s defense may have held its part against Minnesota, but a poor pass rush (league-worst 50.5 PFF run-defense grade) and shaky run defense (30th in rushing success rate) are still big reasons for concern. The health of Caleb Williams (63.9 overall PFF grade) is the X-factor, as his timeline to return will greatly impact the Bears’ standing in these rankings.

Odds to make playoffs: 14%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Commanders’ 2026 season is starting to eerily mirror 2025, with another elbow dislocation for Jayden Daniels (77.0 overall PFF grade) and a lackluster defense clouding the year-long outlook. Other worries for Washington are a stagnant rushing game and the efficacy of Terry McLaurin (48.1 PFF receiving grade). Unless Marcus Mariota performs at a very high level, this year is shaping up to be another arduous one for the Commanders — which could mean a change from Dan Quinn at head coach.

Odds to make playoffs: 17%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Jets have shown more fight than anticipated through two games, especially on defense — where New York is top-six in both EPA per play and success rate. Young cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Azareye’h Thomas have both stood out, securing 75.9-plus PFF coverage grades through two contests. Even the Jets’ offense has looked closer to league average thanks to a sound offensive line. Aaron Glenn’s bunch still has a long way to go to get into the playoff conversation, but this beginning is exactly what he needed after a horrific first season.

Odds to make playoffs: 17%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Browns showed that they aren’t willing to be down and out for all of 2026, upsetting the Buccaneers in a rain-soaked Tampa afternoon. While Cleveland did prevail, the larger outlook is still gloomy given the team is 23rd or worse in EPA per play on both sides of the ball. In terms of quarterback, Deshaun Watson seemed to give himself at least one more game after earning an 88.8 PFF passing grade in Week 2.

Odds to make playoffs: 7%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Robert Saleh has not yet settled in as Titans head coach, losing two straight home games to start his tenure. Second-year quarterback Cameron Ward (59.3 PFF passing grade) hasn’t settled in to a new scheme and environment, although the Titans do rank sixth in rushing EPA per play. While Tennessee’s defense also hasn’t fared amazingly, young talents like Oluwafemi Oladejo (78.1 PFF run-defense grade) and Anthony Hill Jr. (72.4 PFF coverage grade) could be building blocks.

Odds to make playoffs: 4%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Cardinals were unable to follow up a stellar Week 1 outing against the Seahawks, getting bottled up against Seattle’s defining defense. Arizona’s defense also took a step back and now sits 20th in EPA per play, with a potential season-ending neck injury to second-year corner Will Johnson a worry. The play of Marvin Harrison Jr. (50.8 overall PFF grade) has reached some kind of boiling point, too.

Odds to make playoffs: 1%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Dolphins are about where they (and everyone) anticipated thus far, placing 22nd or worse in EPA per play on both sides of the ball. The year-long evaluation of Malik Willis will continue, although he hasn’t flourished yet by playing to a 59.1 overall PFF grade — ranking 26th out of 33 qualifiers. Potential good news for Miami is the development of rookies Kadyn Proctor (79.2 PFF run-blocking grade) and Jacob Rodriguez (10 total stops), but this season looks like one that won’t be very competitive.