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NFL Week 2: Team of the Week & Player Awards
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Brock Purdy leads the offense: The 49ers quarterback earned a 96.6 PFF grade and produced a 100.0% adjusted completion rate.
  • Deone Walker dominates up front: The Bills interior defender posted a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate with two quarterback hits and five hurries.
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QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: BROCK PURDY, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Purdy earned a 96.6 PFF grade in the win over the Miami Dolphins, producing a 100.0% adjusted completion rate. He finished with a 31.8% PFF positively graded play rate while recording a negatively graded play rate of just 2.3%.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI DEONE WALKER, BUFFALO BILLS

Walker has blossomed in his second NFL season and was outright unblockable in the Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He produced a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate, racking up two quarterback hits and five hurries while also batting three passes at the line of scrimmage.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: S ZAKEE WHEATLEY, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Wheatley made his NFL debut Sunday and made a big impact across 31 snaps. He finished with a 91.5 PFF coverage grade, highlighted by a forced fumble on a quarterback scramble on the opening play of the game.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs’ offensive line did a solid job protecting Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Neither center Creed Humphrey nor right tackle Jaylon Moore allowed a pressure. The group was even better as run blockers, with Moore, left tackle Kahlil Benson and right guard Trey Smith each earning a PFF run-blocking grade above 75.0.

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