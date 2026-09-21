Brock Purdy leads the offense: The 49ers quarterback earned a 96.6 PFF grade and produced a 100.0% adjusted completion rate.

Deone Walker dominates up front: The Bills interior defender posted a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate with two quarterback hits and five hurries.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

MONTHLY PFF Plus NEW – PRICE DROP! $9.99 per month, billed monthly Choose Monthly PFF+ monthly, $9.99 per month What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens ANNUAL PFF Plus NEW – PRICE DROP! $99.99$8.33 /mo per year, billed annually Go Annual PFF+ annual, $99.99 per year What you unlock BEST VALUE PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens

Premium Stats

Micro transactions available for additional tokens PFF PRO PFF Pro $199.99$16.67 /mo per year, billed annually Go Pro PFF Pro, $199.99 per year What you unlock ELITE PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI with higher base token level

Upgraded Premium Stats Pro

Micro transactions available for additional tokens

Revamped player and team pages

Enhanced data and visualizations

Improved Interface

Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape) Previous plan, PFF PRO Next plan, ANNUAL Previous plan, MONTHLY Next plan, PFF PRO Previous plan, ANNUAL Next plan, MONTHLY

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: BROCK PURDY, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Purdy earned a 96.6 PFF grade in the win over the Miami Dolphins, producing a 100.0% adjusted completion rate. He finished with a 31.8% PFF positively graded play rate while recording a negatively graded play rate of just 2.3%.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI DEONE WALKER, BUFFALO BILLS

Walker has blossomed in his second NFL season and was outright unblockable in the Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He produced a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate, racking up two quarterback hits and five hurries while also batting three passes at the line of scrimmage.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: S ZAKEE WHEATLEY, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Wheatley made his NFL debut Sunday and made a big impact across 31 snaps. He finished with a 91.5 PFF coverage grade, highlighted by a forced fumble on a quarterback scramble on the opening play of the game.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs’ offensive line did a solid job protecting Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Neither center Creed Humphrey nor right tackle Jaylon Moore allowed a pressure. The group was even better as run blockers, with Moore, left tackle Kahlil Benson and right guard Trey Smith each earning a PFF run-blocking grade above 75.0.