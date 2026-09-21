- Brock Purdy leads the offense: The 49ers quarterback earned a 96.6 PFF grade and produced a 100.0% adjusted completion rate.
- Deone Walker dominates up front: The Bills interior defender posted a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate with two quarterback hits and five hurries.
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Offense
- QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- HB: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Flex: WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
- LT: Olu Fashanu, New York Jets
- LG: T.J. Bass, Dallas Cowboys
- C: Ryan Neuzil, Atlanta Falcons
- RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
- RT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Defense
- EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
- EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
- DI: Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills
- DI: Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals
- LB: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars
- LB: T.J. Edwards, Chicago Bears
- CB: Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers
- CB: Myles Harden, Cleveland Browns
- S: Zakee Wheatley, Carolina Panthers
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
- Flex: CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Special Teams
- K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
- ST: Robert Spears-Jennings, Pittsburgh Steelers
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QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: BROCK PURDY, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Purdy earned a 96.6 PFF grade in the win over the Miami Dolphins, producing a 100.0% adjusted completion rate. He finished with a 31.8% PFF positively graded play rate while recording a negatively graded play rate of just 2.3%.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI DEONE WALKER, BUFFALO BILLS
Walker has blossomed in his second NFL season and was outright unblockable in the Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He produced a 17.9% PFF pass-rush win rate, racking up two quarterback hits and five hurries while also batting three passes at the line of scrimmage.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: S ZAKEE WHEATLEY, CAROLINA PANTHERS
Wheatley made his NFL debut Sunday and made a big impact across 31 snaps. He finished with a 91.5 PFF coverage grade, highlighted by a forced fumble on a quarterback scramble on the opening play of the game.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
The Chiefs’ offensive line did a solid job protecting Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Neither center Creed Humphrey nor right tackle Jaylon Moore allowed a pressure. The group was even better as run blockers, with Moore, left tackle Kahlil Benson and right guard Trey Smith each earning a PFF run-blocking grade above 75.0.