NFL Week 15 Injury Report: All 16 games

By Mario Pilato
Dec 16, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

KC @ LAC | LV @ CLE | NE @ IND | NYJ @ MIA | CAR @ BUF |
WFT @ PHI | TEN @ PIT | ARZ @ DET | HOU @ JAX | DAL @ NYG |
CIN @ DEN | ATL @ SF | SEA @ LAR | GB @ BAL | NO @ TB | MIN @ CHI

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Austin Ekeler RB LAC Ankle RB2 17.2 DNP LP LP Q
Mike Williams WR LAC Heel WR21 13.1 DNP LP FP (-)
Darrel Williams RB KC Quad RB35 9.2 FP FP FP (-)
Jared Cook TE LAC Quadricep TE22 8.3 DNP LP FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns (-1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Foster Moreau TE LV Abdomen TE27 8.2 LP
Harrison Bryant TE CLV Ankle 5.2 LP
Anthony Schwartz WR CLV Concussion WR117 4.9 DNP
Kareem Hunt RB CLV Ankle 0.0 DNP
Darren Waller TE LV Knee/Back TE19 0.0 DNP
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Foot, Left Shoulder QB27 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 38.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Mac Jones QB NE Left Thumb QB26 20.9 FP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K1 8.5 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Hamstring RB33 7.0 LP
Brandon Bolden RB NE Knee RB75 6.6 LP
Jack Doyle TE IND Ankle TE28 6.1 (-)
Kylen Granson TE IND NIR – Rest TE52 1.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeVante Parker WR MIA NIR – Rest WR28 12.9 DNP
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee 4.6 LP
Tevin Coleman RB NYJ Concussion RB62 4.0 FP
Trevon Wesco TE NYJ Ankle 0.0 FP
Cethan Carter TE MIA Thumb 0.0 FP
Hunter Long TE MIA Illness 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (-10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Allen QB BUF Foot QB5 26.1 LP
Cole Beasley WR BUF Vet Rest WR37 12.0 DNP
Tommy Sweeney TE BUF Hip 0.3 LP
Taiwan Jones RB BUF Knee 0.0 DNP
Emmanuel Sanders WR BUF Knee 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Ankle QB7 23.4 LP
Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Right elbow QB20 17.9 FP
Terry McLaurin WR WAS Concussion WR27 15.0 DNP
Miles Sanders RB PHI Ankle RB28 11.4 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Hamstring WR85 5.4 DNP
J.D. McKissic RB WAS Concussion RB38 4.0 DNP
Jordan Howard RB PHI Knee RB51 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right Shoulder QB19 17.5 DNP
Tory Carter TE TEN Ankle 0.2 DNP
Kevin Rader TE PIT Hip 0.1 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions (+13)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder 17.2 DNP
T.J. Hockenson TE DET Hand TE9 12.1 DNP
James Conner RB ARZ Ankle RB9 9.8 DNP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Knee WR43 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
James Robinson RB JAX Heel/Knee RB18 16.1 LP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR JAX NIR – Rest WR48 13.3 DNP
Rex Burkhead RB HST Hip/Quad RB39 8.1 DNP
Carlos Hyde RB JAX Concussion RB58 4.4 DNP
Tavon Austin WR JAX NIR – Rest 4.3 DNP
Brevin Jordan WR HST Hand 1.1 LP
Tyrod Taylor QB HST Left Wrist 0.4 FP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (+10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB16 15.4 FP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB15 15.0 DNP
Tony Pollard RB DAL Foot RB37 7.5 DNP
Graham Gano K NYG Illness K19 7.1 DNP
Daniel Jones QB NYG Neck QB35 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Joe Burrow QB CIN Finger QB13 23.6 DNP
Tee Higgins WR CIN Ankle WR16 15.6 LP
Javonte Williams RB DEN Knee RB20 13.7 LP
Tim Patrick WR DEN Hand WR52 9.6 FP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Thumb/Hip RB24 9.3 LP
Chris Evans RB CIN Ankle RB94 0.6 LP
Andrew Beck TE DEN Elbow 0.1 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-9)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
George Kittle TE SF Knee TE1 16.7 DNP
Hayden Hurst TE ATL Illness TE31 7.0 DNP
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Concussion, Knee RB21 1.5 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Freddie Swain WR SEA Ankle WR110 6.0 DNP
Alex Collins RB SEA Abdomen RB65 3.5 LP
Travis Homer RB SEA Hamstring 2.2 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens (+5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB6 23.5 DNP
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Ankle QB10 23.3 DNP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee RB14 13.7 LP
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Back WR44 9.6 LP
Sammy Watkins WR BLT Knee WR81 6.5 LP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Back/Knee 1.6 DNP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Ankle 0.6 DNP
Nick Boyle TE BLT Knee 0.0 LP
Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Concussion 0.0 DNP
Miles Boykin WR BLT Finger 0.0 FP
Tylan Wallace WR BLT Concussion 0.0 DNP
Malik Taylor WR GB Abdomen 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Leonard Fournette RB TB Ankle RB4 16.9 DNP
Taysom Hill QB NO Right Finger QB11 15.9 FP
Garrett Griffin TE NO Hamstring TE56 0.2 DNP
Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR NO Hamstring WR94 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (+3.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

