NFL Week 15 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
KC @ LAC | LV @ CLE | NE @ IND | NYJ @ MIA | CAR @ BUF |
WFT @ PHI | TEN @ PIT | ARZ @ DET | HOU @ JAX | DAL @ NYG |
CIN @ DEN | ATL @ SF | SEA @ LAR | GB @ BAL | NO @ TB | MIN @ CHI
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|Ankle
|RB2
|17.2
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Mike Williams
|WR
|LAC
|Heel
|WR21
|13.1
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|KC
|Quad
|RB35
|9.2
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Jared Cook
|TE
|LAC
|Quadricep
|TE22
|8.3
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns (-1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|LV
|Abdomen
|TE27
|8.2
|LP
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|CLV
|Ankle
|5.2
|LP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|CLV
|Concussion
|WR117
|4.9
|DNP
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|CLV
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Knee/Back
|TE19
|0.0
|DNP
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Foot, Left Shoulder
|QB27
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 38.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Mac Jones
|QB
|NE
|Left Thumb
|QB26
|20.9
|FP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K1
|8.5
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Hamstring
|RB33
|7.0
|LP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NE
|Knee
|RB75
|6.6
|LP
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|IND
|Ankle
|TE28
|6.1
|(-)
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|IND
|NIR – Rest
|TE52
|1.4
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|NIR – Rest
|WR28
|12.9
|DNP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|4.6
|LP
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|NYJ
|Concussion
|RB62
|4.0
|FP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|NYJ
|Ankle
|0.0
|FP
|Cethan Carter
|TE
|MIA
|Thumb
|0.0
|FP
|Hunter Long
|TE
|MIA
|Illness
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (-10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|Foot
|QB5
|26.1
|LP
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|Vet Rest
|WR37
|12.0
|DNP
|Tommy Sweeney
|TE
|BUF
|Hip
|0.3
|LP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|BUF
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|BUF
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|Ankle
|QB7
|23.4
|LP
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|WAS
|Right elbow
|QB20
|17.9
|FP
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|Concussion
|WR27
|15.0
|DNP
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|Ankle
|RB28
|11.4
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|WR85
|5.4
|DNP
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|WAS
|Concussion
|RB38
|4.0
|DNP
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|PHI
|Knee
|RB51
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|QB19
|17.5
|DNP
|Tory Carter
|TE
|TEN
|Ankle
|0.2
|DNP
|Kevin Rader
|TE
|PIT
|Hip
|0.1
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions (+13)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|17.2
|DNP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|Hand
|TE9
|12.1
|DNP
|James Conner
|RB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|RB9
|9.8
|DNP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Knee
|WR43
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel/Knee
|RB18
|16.1
|LP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|WR48
|13.3
|DNP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|Hip/Quad
|RB39
|8.1
|DNP
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|JAX
|Concussion
|RB58
|4.4
|DNP
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|4.3
|DNP
|Brevin Jordan
|WR
|HST
|Hand
|1.1
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|HST
|Left Wrist
|0.4
|FP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (+10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB16
|15.4
|FP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB15
|15.0
|DNP
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|Foot
|RB37
|7.5
|DNP
|Graham Gano
|K
|NYG
|Illness
|K19
|7.1
|DNP
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|Neck
|QB35
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Finger
|QB13
|23.6
|DNP
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|Ankle
|WR16
|15.6
|LP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|Knee
|RB20
|13.7
|LP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|Hand
|WR52
|9.6
|FP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Thumb/Hip
|RB24
|9.3
|LP
|Chris Evans
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB94
|0.6
|LP
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|DEN
|Elbow
|0.1
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-9)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|Knee
|TE1
|16.7
|DNP
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|ATL
|Illness
|TE31
|7.0
|DNP
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Concussion, Knee
|RB21
|1.5
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|SEA
|Ankle
|WR110
|6.0
|DNP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Abdomen
|RB65
|3.5
|LP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|SEA
|Hamstring
|2.2
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens (+5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB6
|23.5
|DNP
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Ankle
|QB10
|23.3
|DNP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|RB14
|13.7
|LP
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|GB
|Back
|WR44
|9.6
|LP
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|Knee
|WR81
|6.5
|LP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Back/Knee
|1.6
|DNP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Ankle
|0.6
|DNP
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|BLT
|Knee
|0.0
|LP
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|GB
|Concussion
|0.0
|DNP
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|BLT
|Finger
|0.0
|FP
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|BLT
|Concussion
|0.0
|DNP
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|GB
|Abdomen
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|TB
|Ankle
|RB4
|16.9
|DNP
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Right Finger
|QB11
|15.9
|FP
|Garrett Griffin
|TE
|NO
|Hamstring
|TE56
|0.2
|DNP
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|NO
|Hamstring
|WR94
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (+3.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.