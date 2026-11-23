Brock Purdy earns offensive honors: The 49ers quarterback completed 82.6% of his passes against Minnesota's blitz, throwing two touchdowns without an interception.

Will Anderson Jr. leads the defense: The Texans edge defender recorded seven pressures and earned a 95.9 PFF pass-rush grade against the Colts.

Dallas dominates the trenches: The Cowboys allowed just six pressures, while four offensive linemen earned PFF run-blocking grades above 75.0. See the full results in PFF's NFL grades.

The NFL's top performers stepped up in Week 11, with Brock Purdy carving up one of the league's toughest defenses, Will Anderson Jr. wreaking havoc in the backfield and the Dallas Cowboys dominating in the trenches.

Here's a look at PFF's Team of the Week and the players who stood out across the league. For a deeper dive into every performance, check out PFF's NFL grades.

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

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QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: BROCK PURDY, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Purdy was the second-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL this week, but the defense he faced is what earns him quarterback of the week honors. Heading into Week 11, opposing quarterbacks had completed just 60.3% of their passes against the Vikings‘ blitz, throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

When Minnesota blitzed Purdy in Week 11, though, he completed 82.6% of his passes, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WILL ANDERSON JR., HOUSTON TEXANS

Just as people began to question whether Anderson would run away with the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, he stepped up with his best game of the season in the Texans‘ win over the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

He registered seven total pressures, four of which were sacks or quarterback hits, across 26 pass-rush snaps, earning a 95.9 PFF pass-rush grade in the win.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB WILL LEE III, CAROLINA PANTHERS

A fourth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Lee became a starter early in his rookie season, but Week 11 saw him deliver his best NFL performance to date. He earned an 89.5 PFF coverage grade and an 81.8 PFF run-defense grade, recording a pass breakup and a pair of forced fumbles.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DALLAS COWBOYS

The Cowboys‘ offensive line had a solid day in pass protection, allowing just six pressures in the win over the Tennessee Titans. The unit was even better in the running game, though, with four of its five starters earning PFF run-blocking grades above 75.0 and the team averaging 5.2 yards per carry.