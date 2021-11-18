NFL Week 11 Injury Report: All 15 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
NE @ ATL | MIA @ NYJ | NO @ PHI | GB @ MIN | SF @ JAX | DET @ CLE |
BAL @ CHI | WFT @ CAR | IND @ BUF | HOU @ TEN | CIN @ LV | ARZ @ SEA | DAL @ KC | PIT @ LAC | NYG @ TB
New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons (+7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|ATL
|Ankle
|RB72
|13.3
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K8
|8.3
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NE
|Hip
|RB44
|7.7
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Concussion
|RB31
|7.6
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|ATL
|Ankle
|TE32
|6.7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|NE
|Shoulder
|TE27
|4.7
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|NE
|Knee
|WR109
|3.1
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Lee Smith
|TE
|ATL
|Back
|1.4
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|NE
|Concussion
|0.5
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|Left Finger
|QB15
|19.8
|LP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Shoulder
|TE51
|6.5
|FP
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|MIA
|Knee
|QB35
|1.3
|FP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Knee
|QB30
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB41
|15.7
|LP
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|Elbow
|WR26
|13.6
|FP
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|Concussion
|TE11
|10.0
|DNP
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Foot
|QB32
|3.4
|DNP
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|NO
|Hand
|RB97
|0.5
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB9
|26.1
|DNP
|Davante Adams
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|WR1
|21.4
|LP
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|Heel/Achilles
|WR22
|13.7
|FP
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|WR74
|8.3
|DNP
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|GB
|Abdomen
|3.2
|DNP
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|MIN
|NIR – Rest
|TE53
|0.9
|DNP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Hamstring
|0.0
|FP
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|GB
|Ankle
|WR102
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|Shin
|WR6
|17.7
|LP
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel/Knee
|RB15
|12.8
|DNP
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|SF
|Ankle
|RB69
|4.9
|DNP
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|JAX
|Shoulder
|RB54
|4.6
|LP
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Rib, Finger
|RB13
|4.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Left Shoulder, Foot, Knee
|QB21
|22.7
|DNP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|RB7
|17.7
|LP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR30
|13.2
|DNP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|Oblique
|QB28
|13.1
|DNP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|CLV
|Groin
|WR48
|9.3
|LP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|CLV
|Concussion
|WR94
|4.9
|DNP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|DET
|Thigh
|RB73
|1.6
|LP
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|DET
|Knee/Ankle
|RB75
|0.6
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears (+6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Illness
|QB1
|26.1
|DNP
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR16
|13.3
|DNP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Foot
|WR35
|12.5
|LP
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Hamstring
|WR38
|10.8
|DNP
|Cairo Santos
|K
|CHI
|Elbow
|K25
|8.2
|FP
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|BLT
|Ankle
|RB68
|6.9
|LP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE45
|1.5
|DNP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Knee
|RB67
|1.0
|LP
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|CHI
|Concussion
|0.0
|FP
|Jaylon Moore
|WR
|BLT
|Knee
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|Shoulder
|WR18
|15.2
|LP
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB20
|11.4
|LP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|WAS
|Hip
|TE26
|3.3
|DNP
|Sammis Reyes
|TE
|WAS
|Hip
|0.0
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|Ribs
|WR41
|11.2
|DNP
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|IND
|Knee
|TE28
|5.0
|FP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|BUF
|Illness
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR21
|13.1
|LP
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|TEN
|Concussion
|RB40
|8.4
|DNP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR90
|6.6
|LP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|RB70
|4.6
|LP
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|HST
|Thigh
|4.6
|LP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders (+1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Knee
|RB18
|14.0
|LP
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|LV
|Ribs
|RB64
|4.2
|DNP
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|LV
|Knee
|RB84
|2.6
|DNP
|Auden Tate
|WR
|CIN
|Thigh
|1.3
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|QB17
|24.6
|LP
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|SEA
|Right Finger
|QB11
|22.2
|FP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|WR49
|12.9
|DNP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Groin
|RB26
|10.6
|LP
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|Concussion
|WR43
|9.7
|DNP
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|SEA
|Groin
|TE22
|6.3
|DNP
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|ARZ
|Groin
|RB46
|4.4
|LP
|Colt McCoy
|QB
|ARZ
|Pectoral
|QB33
|0.4
|LP
|Jonathan Ward
|RB
|ARZ
|Concussion
|0.1
|DNP
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|0.1
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Groin
|WR2
|19.9
|FP
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|Neck
|TE1
|15.7
|FP
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|Triceps
|WR8
|14.3
|FP
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB10
|14.2
|FP
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|DAL
|Hamstring
|WR19
|13.1
|FP
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|Shoulder
|WR111
|4.1
|FP
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.6
|FP
|Will Grier
|QB
|DAL
|Knee
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 55.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|Knee
|WR10
|17.1
|FP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|LAC
|Ankle
|2.5
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Quadricep
|RB99
|0.0
|LP
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Toe
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
Injury report not yet posted…
The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.