NFL Week 11 Injury Report: All 15 games

Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 18, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons (+7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Ankle RB72 13.3 LP LP LP Q
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K8 8.3 LP LP LP Q
Brandon Bolden RB NE Hip RB44 7.7 LP LP LP Q
Damien Harris RB NE Concussion RB31 7.6 DNP LP (-) (-)
Hayden Hurst TE ATL Ankle TE32 6.7 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jonnu Smith TE NE Shoulder TE27 4.7 LP LP LP Q
N'Keal Harry WR NE Knee WR109 3.1 LP LP LP Q
Lee Smith TE ATL Back 1.4 LP FP FP (-)
Gunner Olszewski WR NE Concussion 0.5 DNP LP (-) (-)

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Left Finger QB15 19.8 LP
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Shoulder TE51 6.5 FP
Jacoby Brissett QB MIA Knee QB35 1.3 FP
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Knee QB30 0.0 LP

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Alvin Kamara RB NO Knee RB41 15.7 LP
DeVonta Smith WR PHI Elbow WR26 13.6 FP
Dallas Goedert TE PHI Concussion TE11 10.0 DNP
Taysom Hill QB NO Foot QB32 3.4 DNP
Ty Montgomery RB NO Hand RB97 0.5 DNP

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB9 26.1 DNP
Davante Adams WR GB Shoulder WR1 21.4 LP
Adam Thielen WR MIN Heel/Achilles WR22 13.7 FP
Allen Lazard WR GB Shoulder WR74 8.3 DNP
Malik Taylor WR GB Abdomen 3.2 DNP
Chris Herndon TE MIN NIR – Rest TE53 0.9 DNP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee 0.0 DNP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Hamstring 0.0 FP
Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Ankle WR102 0.0 FP

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Deebo Samuel WR SF Shin WR6 17.7 LP
James Robinson RB JAX Heel/Knee RB15 12.8 DNP
JaMycal Hasty RB SF Ankle RB69 4.9 DNP
Carlos Hyde RB JAX Shoulder RB54 4.6 LP
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Rib, Finger RB13 4.0 DNP

Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Left Shoulder, Foot, Knee QB21 22.7 DNP
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder RB7 17.7 LP
Jarvis Landry WR CLV Knee WR30 13.2 DNP
Jared Goff QB DET Oblique QB28 13.1 DNP
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLV Groin WR48 9.3 LP
Anthony Schwartz WR CLV Concussion WR94 4.9 DNP
Jamaal Williams RB DET Thigh RB73 1.6 LP
Jermar Jefferson RB DET Knee/Ankle RB75 0.6 DNP

Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears (+6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Illness QB1 26.1 DNP
Marquise Brown WR BLT Thigh WR16 13.3 DNP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Foot WR35 12.5 LP
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Hamstring WR38 10.8 DNP
Cairo Santos K CHI Elbow K25 8.2 FP
Latavius Murray RB BLT Ankle RB68 6.9 LP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE45 1.5 DNP
Damien Williams RB CHI Knee RB67 1.0 LP
J.P. Holtz TE CHI Concussion 0.0 FP
Jaylon Moore WR BLT Knee 0.0 LP

Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Terry McLaurin WR WAS Shoulder WR18 15.2 LP
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB20 11.4 LP
Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Hip TE26 3.3 DNP
Sammis Reyes TE WAS Hip 0.0 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin 0.0 DNP

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF Ribs WR41 11.2 DNP
Jack Doyle TE IND Knee TE28 5.0 FP
Taiwan Jones RB BUF Illness 0.0 DNP

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST NIR – Rest WR21 13.1 LP
Jeremy McNichols RB TEN Concussion RB40 8.4 DNP
Danny Amendola WR HST NIR – Rest WR90 6.6 LP
Rex Burkhead RB HST NIR – Rest RB70 4.6 LP
Pharaoh Brown TE HST Thigh 4.6 LP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Jacobs RB LV Knee RB18 14.0 LP
Jalen Richard RB LV Ribs RB64 4.2 DNP
Alec Ingold RB LV Knee RB84 2.6 DNP
Auden Tate WR CIN Thigh 1.3 LP

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kyler Murray QB ARZ Ankle QB17 24.6 LP
Russell Wilson QB SEA Right Finger QB11 22.2 FP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Hamstring WR49 12.9 DNP
Alex Collins RB SEA Groin RB26 10.6 LP
A.J. Green WR ARZ Concussion WR43 9.7 DNP
Gerald Everett TE SEA Groin TE22 6.3 DNP
Eno Benjamin RB ARZ Groin RB46 4.4 LP
Colt McCoy QB ARZ Pectoral QB33 0.4 LP
Jonathan Ward RB ARZ Concussion 0.1 DNP
Darrell Daniels TE ARZ Shoulder 0.1 LP

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Groin WR2 19.9 FP
Travis Kelce TE KC Neck TE1 15.7 FP
CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Triceps WR8 14.3 FP
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB10 14.2 FP
Amari Cooper WR DAL Hamstring WR19 13.1 FP
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL Shoulder WR111 4.1 FP
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.6 FP
Will Grier QB DAL Knee 0.0 FP

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Keenan Allen WR LAC Knee WR10 17.1 FP
Stephen Anderson TE LAC Ankle 2.5 FP
Justin Jackson RB LAC Quadricep RB99 0.0 LP
Chase Claypool WR PIT Toe 0.0 LP

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)

Injury report not yet posted…

