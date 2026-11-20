Derrick Henry has been a red-zone machine for the Ravens: Henry has received 19 of Baltimore's 22 rushes inside the 5-yard line.

Tony Pollard could find paydirt in a shootout: The Titans face a Cowboys team that has allowed a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase is poised to stay hot against the Commanders: Chase has excelled against two-high and zone coverages this season, the primary identity of Washington's coverage scheme.

Henry has scored 10 rushing touchdowns through 10 weeks, tied for second among 83 rushers with at least 20 attempts. He has also added one receiving score, giving him a few pathways to success here.

Even if Henry hasn’t been the most productive of runners between the 20-yard lines, his goal-line role is undeniable — having handled 19 of Baltimore's 22 rushes inside the 5-yard line and 6-of-7 on the goal line. Not just is he getting those carries, but he is also converting on them, scoring nine touchdowns on the 22 rushes inside the 5.

He draws a Panthers run defense that has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL. Henry’s red-zone role is just too good to pass up for an offense that has new life with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

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Dallas has permitted 14 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL, and ranks dead last in the league in rushing EPA allowed. That makes this a very favorable spot for the Titans’ ground game.

As for the role, Pollard has handled 11 of Tennessee's 13 rushes inside the 5-yard line, leading to six rushing touchdowns so far on the year.

While Tennessee is an 8.5-point underdog, this is a game with a 54.5-point total, so the Titans are implied to score a whole bunch of points.

Chase already has seven receiving touchdowns, which is tied for third among the 98 receivers who have garnered 20 targets this year. Chase is a red-zone magnet with 14 targets, which is also a top-five mark in the NFL.

The matchup fits in nicely as well, with Washington playing two-high on 66.0% of dropbacks (2nd) and zone on 65.2% (11th). Against two-high coverage, Chase's target rate per route is just about 30% with a yards per route run at 2.84 (9th of 142). Against zone, his yards per route run are 3.78 (4th), solidifying him as one of the most productive receivers against the coverage.

With an implied total close to 30 and an offense throwing 12% more than expected that’s firing on all cylinders, look for Joe Burrow to find his No. 1 target in a terrific matchup against Washington.