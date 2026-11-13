NFL Week 10 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Commanders-Giants

Cam Skattebo becomes a feature back: The New York Giants running back set a career high in snap rate after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury

Isaiah Likely had the game of his career: Likely earned a career-high 127 receiving yards after catching nine passes, including a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Treylon Burks adds stability to the Washington Commanders: Washington has lost several wide receivers over the course of the season This week, the Commanders had a wideout return from an injury.

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Cam Skattebo returns from injury to a feature role: Skattebo missed last week with a hamstring injury.

The Giants have changed their backfield rotation several times this season. In Weeks 1 and 2, Skattebo played 60% of snaps as the early-down back with Devin Singletary as a receiving back. From Weeks 3-5, Skattebo’s snap rate increased to 67% as he took on the passing-down role, with Najee Harris as the early-down back and Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the passing-down backup. Skattebo was benched in Week 6 but returned to a starting role in Week 7 with a 56% snap rate. The Giants cut Harris, and Tracy landed on injured reserve. Singletary was the last man standing after the bye, and he played 93% of snaps last week while Singletary was out.

This week, Skattebo was the feature back in all situations, only losing a few snaps to Singletary when he needed a break. His career-high snap rate was 77%, and this game far exceeded that. This allowed him to be a big factor in both the run and pass game, and he scored two touchdowns.

This is excellent news for Skattebo’s fantasy value, at least in the short run. The increased snap count also elevates injury risk. New York has also made several changes this season, so there is no guarantee the role will stick, particularly once Tracy returns from injured reserve. However, as long as he keeps this dominant role, he has top-10 potential.

The Commanders welcome back Treylon Burks: The Commanders' lead X receiver missed last week due to a foot injury, and played in this game despite barely practicing this week.

The Commanders have dealt with several injuries at wide receiver this season, with Terry McLaurin, Jaylin Lane and Dyami Brown all on injured reserve. This has left Washington with a clear top-three players on the depth chart in Burks, Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs, and a primary two backups in Van Jefferson and Luke McCaffrey. With Burks out last week, Jefferson needed to step up.

This week, Burks played even more than usual. In Week 8, Burks still rotated out at times with Brown before he was placed on injured reserve. Without Brown to rotate in, Washington needed Burks on the field more often. Burks' return had no impact on Williams’ playing time, which has been consistent over the last three weeks. Williams scored his first touchdown since Week 1.

Burks and Williams are both seeing the playing time necessary to be fantasy starters, and will likely keep that workload throughout the season. However, they will need more consistent targets to be fantasy starters.

Miscellaneous Notes

New York tight end Thomas Fidone II was a healthy inactive, his second straight absence.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was a full participant in practice all week with a left elbow injury and played.

Commanders undrafted rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. took his first career offensive snaps in this game in the middle of the third quarter. Washington otherwise stuck with its recent two-man rotation between Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve. Croskey-Merritt is now eligible to return from injured reserve.

Commanders backup tight end Colson Yankoff didn't practice all week with a knee injury and was ruled out on Wednesday.

Commanders lead receiving tight end Chig Okonkwo suffered a back injury on his first offensive play of the second quarter. He was initially ruled questionable, but was able to return at the start of the second half. Ben Sinnott took on the receiving role in the second quarter, but it’s worth noting Yankoff was the backup receiving tight end earlier in the season when Okonkwo was injured.

Defense Notes

Micah McFadden made his third consecutive start at linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds‘ season-ending chest injury. McFadden has been in a full-time role and made at least eight total tackles in all three starts.

Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo was a healthy inactive after suiting up last week. Adebo was a Week 1 starter with Greg Newsome II and Dru Phillips in the slot. Adebo suffered a knee injury, so Deonte Banks replaced him. Adebo was back for Week 7, while Newsome was out with a concussion, but the former only played special teams in Week 9 after the bye. Adebo has the highest cap number among Giants players this season by far.

Tyler Nubin started the year as a full-time safety for New York. This was his third straight game without a significant role on defense. Jevon Holland has been a starter, with Ar’Darius Washington and Jason Pinnock rotating in the other spot. Pinnock was announced as questionable to return with a back injury at halftime, so Washington took over as a starter in the second half.

The Giants activated edge defender Dawuane Smoot from the practice squad on Thursday. He was the primary backup edge rusher for New York, often rotating with Kayvon Thibodeaux in passing situations.

Commanders interior defender Ricky Barber was held out as a healthy scratch after appearing last week. Washington used a six-man rotation at the position last week and consolidated that to a five-man grouping this week. This was Jer’Zhan Newton’s second game of the season, but he remained a backup.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.