Malik Nabers trends toward a Week 1 return: The New York Giants wide receiver avoided the PUP list after pacing all qualified wideouts with a 29.7% target rate last season, keeping his elite WR22 fantasy ceiling intact.

Patrick Mahomes works back from a career-low season: Mahomes enters training camp eager to restore his pocket efficiency after recording a career-low 70.7 passing grade during a down 2025 campaign.

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Last updated: Tuesday, July 28

Malik Nabers‘ recovery remains on track

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that it's “fair to be optimistic” Malik Nabers will be available for Week 1 after the Giants wide receiver avoided the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. Nabers is expected to have a reduced workload early in camp as he continues his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after just four games.

Nabers remains one of the league's most talented young receivers. He has earned an 86.4 PFF receiving grade since entering the league — the highest among wide receivers selected in the past two draft classes — while his 29.7% target rate led all qualifying wide receivers in 2025.

The health concerns have pushed him to an ADP of 45.7 on ESPN, and Nathan Jahnke ranks him as the WR22 in PPR formats entering the season as fantasy managers weigh his elite upside against the uncertainty surrounding his recovery.

Chiefs eager to test Patrick Mahomes‘ knee early in camp

The Athletic's Jesse Newell reported the Chiefs are eager to test Patrick Mahomes' limits at the start of training camp as the quarterback continues working his way back from last season's knee injury.

The star quarterback earned a career-low 70.7 passing grade in 2025. His 75.2 passing grade from a clean pocket was also a career low, as the Chiefs offense struggled to generate the efficient, scheme-created production that defined the Chiefs' attack for much of his career.

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has been the NFL's most dangerous quarterback on routine, scheme-generated throws. He leads the league with 94 touchdowns on zero-graded passes since 2019 — 30 more than the next-closest quarterback — while generating more total EPA than anyone else on those plays.

Patrick Mahomes: Career passing grades Season Snaps Passing grade Rank 2017 62 76.3 N/A 2018 1165 92.3 2 2019 1085 86.0 4 2020 1213 90.5 4 2021 1373 75.7 14 2022 1309 90.1 2 2023 1338 85.5 5 2024 1277 77.8 10 2025 934 70.7 20

His ability to create outside of structure often steals the headlines, but an equally important part of his game has always been maximizing the throws the offense is designed to create. Restoring that efficiency within structure would allow Mahomes' mobility to become a luxury rather than a necessity, giving Kansas City the formula that fueled its dynasty for most of the past decade.

Christian Gonzalez won't hold in amid extension talks

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez said he plans to practice while contract extension negotiations continue, adding that he wants to keep discussions private. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already said the team has made Gonzalez a top-of-the-market offer, making his decision not to hold in an encouraging sign as New England opens training camp.

Gonzalez has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks, ranking sixth at the position with 0.47 WAR in 2025. He has earned a coverage grade above 75.0 in each of his three NFL seasons and allowed just 46 receptions on 106 targets last year, surrendering one touchdown while recording 13 pass breakups and a 57.0 passer rating when targeted.

Ladd McConkey enters training camp at full strength

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey said he is “full go” after dealing with a hamstring sprain during offseason workouts. The injury was never expected to threaten his availability for training camp, but a healthy start is an encouraging development nonetheless.

McConkey's production dipped in 2025, but the context suggests a bounce-back season could be on the horizon. He remained an efficient intermediate receiver, earning a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade on throws 10 to 19 yards downfield in each of his first two NFL seasons, and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme has consistently featured that area of the field.

With Justin Herbert expected to benefit from improved protection and McConkey entering camp healthy, he has a strong chance to outperform his current ADP (55.5 on ESPN) and justify Nathan Jahnke's WR15 ranking.

Vikings lock up Brian O'Neill with four-year extension

The Vikings signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid right tackles. The deal was widely expected after O'Neill participated only sparingly in offseason workouts while the two sides worked toward a long-term agreement.

Wins Above Replacement Brian O'Neill · T -0.02 0.10 0.22 0.34 0.46 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2018 · 0.07 WAR · Rank 45 of 132 at T 2018 · 0.07 WAR · Rank 45 of 132 at T 0.07 2019 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 27 of 126 at T 2019 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 27 of 126 at T 0.16 2020 · 0.29 WAR · Rank 15 of 138 at T 2020 · 0.29 WAR · Rank 15 of 138 at T 0.29 2021 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 11 of 149 at T 2021 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 11 of 149 at T 0.27 2022 · 0.41 WAR · Rank 5 of 141 at T 2022 · 0.41 WAR · Rank 5 of 141 at T 0.41 2023 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 18 of 138 at T 2023 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 18 of 138 at T 0.26 2024 · 0.15 WAR · Rank 11 of 122 at T 2024 · 0.15 WAR · Rank 11 of 122 at T 0.15 2025 · 0.36 WAR · Rank 15 of 135 at T 2025 · 0.36 WAR · Rank 15 of 135 at T 0.36 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg T (200+ snaps)

O'Neill remains one of the league's premier tackles, placing No. 14 in PFF's offensive tackle rankings after earning an 81.6 PFF overall grade in 2025. His career-best 84.5 run-blocking grade ranked eighth among qualified tackles, and with Christian Darrisaw expected to return healthy on the opposite side, Minnesota should once again field one of the NFL's top offensive line duos.