Grover Stewart delivers the play of the week: The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle blocked a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings, using his quickness off the snap to get into position.

Colts gunners stand out: Ashton Dulin and Cam Taylor-Britt were the only two NFL players to record multiple gunner rep wins in Week 7, with Dulin turning both wins into tackles.

Titans lead kick coverage grades: Julius Chestnut (86.3) and Truman Jones (84.0) earned two of the three highest PFF grades among qualifying kick coverage players, while Seattle's Brady Russell posted an 83.1.

Each week, I'll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. But this isn't your typical breakdown of kickers, punters and returners. We'll dig deeper into the players who often fly under the radar, including gunners, vise players, long snappers and members of kick return and coverage units. I'll also highlight my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here's the Special Teams Report for Week 7.

Special teams play of the week

Grover Stewart blocked a field goal for the Colts in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and there was a lot to like about this play. First, he's incredibly quick off the ball. He then immediately jumps to the other side of the long snapper, putting himself in position to get an arm in the way of what was a low-trajectory kick because of the distance.

This was cool by Grover Stewart.



1. Excellent get off. Think he's the first Colts player to move after the snap.

2. Immediately flips over to the other side of the LS.

3. Arm right in the kicking path pic.twitter.com/Bkx1F6Ju2t — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) October 28, 2026

Gunners

Just two players in the NFL recorded multiple rep wins as gunners in Week 7, and both play for the Indianapolis Colts. Ashton Dulin turned his two wins into a pair of tackles, while teammate Cam Taylor-Britt recorded an assist and helped keep the ball out of the end zone on a punt that was downed at the 5-yard line.

Vise/jammers

On the other side of the matchup are the vise players and jammers tasked with slowing down opposing gunners. Five players who logged at least three snaps in that role recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or better in Week 7.

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high PFF grades by limiting inaccurate snaps and making tackles in punt coverage. Two long snappers earned PFF grades above 75.0 in Week 7.

Both players recorded a tackle without missing any in punt coverage. However, Moore also had one inaccurate snap, while Mann did not.

Kick coverage units

Players on kick coverage units earn high PFF grades not only by making tackles but also by defeating blocks and influencing kick returners. Among players who logged at least five kick coverage snaps in Week 7, three earned PFF grades above 80.0.

Kick return units

Players on kick return units earn positive and negative grades based on how effectively they block opposing coverage players. In Week 7, just two players who logged at least five snaps on kick return units earned PFF grades above 75.0.