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NFL Special Teams Report: NFL Week 5
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Jaguars deliver the special teams play of the week: Jacksonville's kickoff return against Philadelphia in London set up the game-winning field goal, with Ameer Abdullah advancing the ball inside the 40-yard line.
  • Miles Killebrew leads kick coverage grades: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player earned a 92.7 PFF grade, the highest among nine qualifying players who graded above 80.0 in Week 5.

Each week, I'll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. But this isn't just about kickers, punters and returners. We'll dig deeper into the players who often go overlooked, including gunners, vise players, long snappers and members of kick return and coverage units. I'll also highlight my favorite special teams play of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 5.

Special teams play of the week

There could only be one choice for this week's special teams play of the week: the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ kickoff return that set up their game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.

A double-team block took care of the L4 player on the Eagles' kick coverage unit, while blocks on the L1-L3 players created just enough room for the Jaguars to return the kick inside the 40-yard line. Jacksonville might even have scored a touchdown on the play if not for kicker Jake Elliott slowing down Ameer Abdullah.

Gunners

No NFL player recorded multiple tackles as a gunner in Week 5, with 10 players registering one tackle apiece. Simi Fehoko of the Arizona Cardinals and Isaac Yiadom of the Washington Commanders were the only two players to win multiple reps as gunners. Fehoko recorded three wins, while Yiadom had two.

Vise/Jammers

On the opposite side of the equation are the vise players, who are responsible for slowing down opposing gunners. Six players logged at least three snaps as a vise/jammer and recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or higher in Week 5.

PlayerTeamVise win percentage
Jonathan JonesPhiladelphia Eagles50.0%
Malachi MooreNew York Jets42.9%
JL SkinnerDenver Broncos40.0%
Colton HoodNew York Giants33.3%
Ar'Darius WashingtonNew York Giants33.3%
Kenny Moore IIPhiladelphia Eagles33.3%

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high PFF grades by limiting inaccurate snaps and making tackles in punt coverage. Two long snappers earned PFF grades above 70.0 in Week 5, with both delivering performances without a single inaccurate snap.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
Alex WardLas Vegas Raiders73.5
Nick MooreBaltimore Ravens73.5

Kick coverage units

Players on kick coverage units earn positive grades not only by making tackles but also by defeating blocks and influencing the path of kick returners. Among players who logged at least five snaps on kick coverage units in Week 5, nine earned PFF grades above 80.0.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
Miles KillebrewTampa Bay Buccaneers92.7
Jake GoldayMinnesota Vikings92.3
Colson YankoffWashington Commanders90.4
Austin KeysWashington Commanders87.0
Keondre JacksonBaltimore Ravens84.0
Sione VakiDetroit Lions82.6
Rasheen AliBaltimore Ravens82.6
Cameron LatuNew England Patriots82.6
Bo RichterMinnesota Vikings80.2

Kick return units

Players on kick return units earn positive or negative grades based on how effectively they block opposing kick coverage players. In Week 5, six players who logged at least five snaps on kick return units earned PFF grades above 90.0.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
Julius WoodMiami Dolphins91.1
Noah SewellChicago Bears90.2
Skyler ThomasChicago Bears90.1
Tahj ChambersIndianapolis Colts90.1
Andre Jones Jr.Miami Dolphins90.1
Eric SaubertSeattle Seahawks90.1
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