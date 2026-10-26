Blake Cashman earns the highest PFF grade: The Minnesota Vikings linebacker posted a 94.3 overall grade, recording two sacks, three pass breakups and seven total defensive stops.

Joe Burrow leads all quarterbacks: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback earned a 93.7 PFF grade after throwing for 292 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Standout performances span multiple positions: Luther Burden III recorded 130 receiving yards, Aidan Hutchinson generated 10 pressures and Jessie Bates III earned a 92.8 overall PFF grade.

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season featured standout performances across the league, with Joe Burrow leading the quarterbacks and Blake Cashman setting the pace on defense. Here is a look at the highest-graded qualifying player from each of the 13 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 89.3, catching all four of his targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Burden was particularly dangerous after the catch, generating 91 yards after the catch and forcing four missed tackles. He averaged an impressive 4.81 yards per route run.

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Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned a 93.7 overall PFF grade, the highest mark among quarterbacks in Week 7. Burrow completed 22 of his 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, recording four big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He finished with a 91.8 passing grade in Cincinnati's convincing win.

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Browns offensive tackle Spencer Fano earned a 92.2 overall PFF grade, anchored by an outstanding 92.4 run-blocking grade. Fano also earned an 83.0 pass-blocking grade, surrendering just two pressures across 38 pass-blocking opportunities without allowing a sack.

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Cardinals cornerback Kalen King finished as the game's highest-graded player with an 88.0 overall PFF grade despite Arizona‘s defeat. King earned an 89.2 coverage grade while recording four tackles and three defensive stops without a missed tackle across 26 defensive snaps.

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Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson earned a 91.5 overall grade, generating 10 quarterback pressures in Detroit's three-point victory. Hutchinson recorded a sack, three quarterback hits and six hurries, finishing with an 86.4 pass-rush grade across 58 defensive snaps.

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Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman delivered the highest-graded performance of Week 7, earning a 94.3 overall PFF grade in Minnesota‘s win over Indianapolis. Cashman was exceptional in coverage, earning a 93.5 coverage grade with three pass breakups. He also generated four quarterback pressures, including two sacks, while recording seven defensive stops without a missed tackle.

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Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson earned a 90.5 PFF grade, highlighted by a 91.2 coverage grade. Watson broke up three passes and recorded three tackles without a missed tackle across 65 defensive snaps, helping Los Angeles secure a two-touchdown victory.

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Jets center Joe Tippmann earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 86.3, powered by an excellent 91.1 run-blocking grade. Tippmann also allowed just two pressures across 33 pass-blocking opportunities without surrendering a sack, despite New York's narrow loss.

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Giants edge defender Abdul Carter led all players in the matchup with a 91.0 overall PFF grade, earning an 85.2 pass-rush grade in New York's victory. Carter generated four quarterback hurries while recording three tackles and two assists without missing a tackle across 57 defensive snaps.

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Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton recorded two tackles, three assists and two defensive stops without a missed tackle, adding two quarterback hurries across 34 defensive snaps.

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Falcons safety Jessie Bates III earned a game-best 92.8 overall grade, highlighted by a 91.5 coverage grade. Bates intercepted a pass, broke up another and forced a fumble while recording six tackles and two assists without a missed tackle across 64 defensive snaps.

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Buccaneers edge defender Al-Quadin Muhammad generated two quarterback pressures, including a sack, while forcing a fumble and recording a defensive stop. His performance earned him a 92.0 pass-rush grade in Tampa Bay's decisive win.

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Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine of his 10 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 4.84 yards per route run, adding 61 yards after the catch and forcing four missed tackles in Seattle's win over Kansas City.

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