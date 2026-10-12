Jordan Love leads quarterbacks: The Green Bay Packers quarterback earned a 95.1 PFF overall grade after completing 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago.

Quincy Williams dominates defensively: The Cleveland Browns linebacker recorded a 95.7 PFF overall grade, three forced fumbles and five defensive stops against the New York Jets.

Standout performances across the league: Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell earned a 94.3 PFF overall grade, while New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and edge defender Elijah Ponder each posted a 93.2 mark.

PFF PRO PFF Pro $199.99 $16.67 /mo per year, billed annually Go Pro PFF Pro, $199.99 per year What you unlock ELITE PFF+ content and tools Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting Access to mock draft simulator Guru AI with higher base token level Upgraded Premium Stats Pro Micro transactions available for additional tokens Revamped player and team pages Enhanced data and visualizations Improved Interface Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)

Week 5 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with several players earning elite PFF grades. Here is one notable performance from each of the 14 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

We’re just scratching the surface with these stats. For much more in-depth data and analysis, check out Premium Stats or PFF Premium Stats Pro.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 85.2, catching nine of his 13 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Pickens averaged 3.42 yards per route run and moved the chains consistently despite Dallas coming up short.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Jordan Love delivered the week's highest-graded quarterback performance, earning a 95.1 overall PFF grade in Green Bay's convincing win over Chicago. Love completed 25 of his 31 attempts for 367 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, earning a 94.5 passing grade.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Miami cornerback JuJu Brents led all players in this matchup with a 90.1 overall PFF grade, highlighted by a 90.4 coverage grade. Across 39 defensive snaps, Brents recorded two tackles, four assists and a pass breakup while drawing five targets in coverage.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Browns linebacker Quincy Williams posted a remarkable 95.7 overall PFF grade, the highest mark among the qualifying players in Week 5. Williams earned a 94.6 run-defense grade and a 91.9 coverage grade while recording seven tackles, three assists, five defensive stops and three forced fumbles across 64 snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips earned the game's top overall PFF grade at 89.9 despite Los Angeles' defeat. Phillips recorded five tackles, one assist and four defensive stops across 42 snaps, adding a quarterback hit and earning an 82.2 run-defense grade.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell dominated up front, earning a 94.3 overall PFF grade and a 93.4 run-blocking grade in the Lions‘ 45-point performance. Sewell also posted an 86.4 pass-blocking grade, allowing no pressures across 34 pass-blocking snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Houston had two players tied for the game's highest overall PFF grade at 89.0. Guard Ed Ingram earned an 88.7 run-blocking grade and surrendered no pressures across 35 pass-blocking snaps, while edge defender Danielle Hunter generated 10 quarterback pressures, including a sack and eight quarterback hits, across 45 defensive snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Colts guard Quenton Nelson finished as the highest-graded player in the matchup with an 86.9 overall PFF grade. Nelson earned an 86.7 pass-blocking grade and an 81.9 run-blocking grade, allowing just one pressure across 47 pass-blocking snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Quarterback Drake Maye and edge defender Elijah Ponder shared the game's top overall PFF grade at 93.2. Maye completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, earning a 93.5 passing grade. Ponder added five quarterback pressures, two sacks, five defensive stops and a forced fumble, finishing with a 92.0 pass-rush grade.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. led the way with an 86.8 overall PFF grade, powered by an 88.6 coverage grade. Murphy intercepted two passes on four targets in coverage while adding four tackles and two defensive stops across 38 defensive snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Giants edge defender Abdul Carter earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 89.7, recording six quarterback pressures, including a sack and five quarterback hits. Carter also forced a fumble and finished with a 92.0 coverage grade across 54 defensive snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Jacksonville linebacker Ventrell Miller earned a 92.6 overall PFF grade, the highest mark in the Jaguars' narrow victory. Miller posted a 90.8 coverage grade, allowing no receiving yards on two targets while recording a pass breakup and two quarterback hits across 45 defensive snaps.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

49ers cornerback Renardo Green narrowly edged teammate Mike Evans for the game's highest overall PFF grade, finishing at 92.3. Green earned a 92.6 coverage grade while intercepting two passes and breaking up another on five targets across 63 defensive snaps. Evans finished close behind at 92.0 after catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Falcons safety Sydney Brown earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 86.9, driven by a 91.3 coverage grade. Brown recorded three tackles, two defensive stops and a forced fumble across 24 defensive snaps, standing out despite Atlanta's loss.

Click here for the full statistical recap…