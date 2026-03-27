Best landing spots for the top remaining free agents

Could DJ Reader and Lou Anarumo reunite in Indianapolis? While playing under Anarumo in Cincinnati, Reader enjoyed the strongest stretch of his career, earning an 82.0-plus PFF overall grade in 2022 and 2023.

Jauan Jennings may be the Browns' answer at receiver: Jennings would amplify the group as an efficient possession receiver. He generated more yards per route run (1.35) than any receiver on the roster and hauled in more contested catches (19) than the entire receiving corps combined (18) last season.

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The initial waves of free agency have brought with it intriguing signings, blockbuster trades, and scathing controversy. There’s been no shortage of action, and we aren’t done yet. Many quality veterans remain without new franchises to call home.

Let’s take a look at the best fits for the top five remaining players among PFF’s free agent rankings

For more data on the entire 2026 free agent class, check out the and PFF’s free agency grades

DI DJ Reader

Best Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts

After a career year in 2023, Reader entered the open market with significant interest from teams. He ultimately signed a two-year, $27.25 million deal with the Lions. A productivity dip in Detroit put Reader back on the market, but this time with limited suitors. Despite that, Reader remains a solid interior piece who can bolster the right defensive line.

A move to reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis would prove to be a strong pairing for both sides. While playing under Anarumo in Cincinnati, Reader put together the strongest stretch of his career, earning an 82.0-plus PFF overall grade in 2022 and 2023. Before his departure, Anarumo had high praise for Reader, both on the field and in the locker room.

Adding Reader would give the Colts defense a key piece familiar with the system and bolster a defense that struggled against interior runs. Indianapolis finished the 2025 campaign ranked 27th in PFF run-defense grade (53.8) when facing A and B gap runs.

DJ Reader's PFF Grading Profile (2020-2025)

WR Deebo Samuel

Best Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Despite having a perceived down year in Washington, Samuel still profiles as a strong complementary piece to any receiving corps. He produced the lowest PFF receiving grade (70.3) of his career in 2025 but still showcased his talents as one of the most effective receivers in the game after the catch, generating 6.5 yards after the catch per reception on average, a mark that ranks in the 92nd percentile among qualifying receivers.

Deebo Samuel’s Yards After Catch Metrics (2025)

Although the Chargers maintain a solid group of young receivers, highlighted by Ladd McConkey, the group lacks playmaking ability after the catch, ranking just 26th in yards after catch per reception this past season. Not only could Samuel increase that output, but he would also provide the group with a veteran presence following Keenan Allen‘s departure.

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is well acquainted with Samuel from their time together in San Francisco, where McDaniel helped orchestrate Samuel’s 2021 All-Pro campaign in which he earned a career-best 90.2 PFF overall grade.

WR Jauan Jennings

Best Landing Spot: Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ attention during the first phase of free agency was understandably centered on the offensive line. Now, the focus should turn to the receiver room. Expectations are for Cleveland to explore pass-catching options with one of its two first-round draft picks, potentially landing the team Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. But the room could use more established options to reinforce a receiver group that finished last in the NFL in PFF receiving grade (56.4) in 2025.

Of the Browns’ current receivers, only Jerry Jeudy caught more than 25 passes and generated more than 1.0 yards per route run last season. Jennings would amplify the group as an efficient possession receiver, having generated more yards per route run (1.35) than any receiver on the roster and having hauled in more contested catches (19) than the entire receiving corps combined (18) last season.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Best Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Although the Titans produced solid overall pass-rush metrics in 2025, the credit largely goes to Jeffery Simmons on the interior for carrying the unit. In terms of pass rushing off the edge, the Titans ranked just 28th in pressure rate (18.9%) and 26th in pass-rush productivity rating (12.3). New head coach Robert Saleh worked to address the issue by trading for Jermaine Johnson II and signing free agent Jacob Martin, both of whom should bolster the unit. However, the rotation could use more depth with a solid veteran like Joey Bosa.

As mentioned previously, the move to bring in Bosa would reunite him with new Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who held the same position during Bosa’s early years with the Chargers, where he routinely produced 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades. There has also been previous interest from Saleh himself: the 49ers reportedly aimed to add the elder Bosa last season to pair with his brother, Nick.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Best Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patience in the offseason has been the theme for Aaron Rodgers late in his career. And while there have been no reported offers to Rodgers, Steelers brass has voiced interest in a reunion. It makes sense to pair Rodgers with his longtime former head coach and play-caller, Mike McCarthy. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 of his 20 NFL seasons, reaching the heights of Super Bowl champions and NFL MVP awards.

While the pair’s relationship toward the end of their time together was characterized by some as strained — which both have said is false — the recent sentiment is that they share admiration for one another. Behind-the-scenes dynamics aside, Rodgers played some of his best ball for McCarthy. The numbers speak for themselves. During their time together, Rodgers produced a top-five PFF overall grade in nine of his 11 seasons as the starter, four of which eclipsed the 90.0 threshold.

Now, Rodgers has the opportunity to return to a Steelers roster that has enjoyed a strong offseason, including bolstering the offense’s firepower with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Rico Dowdle.