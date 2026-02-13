2026 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for the five best edge defenders

Trey Hendrickson will be free agency's most coveted edge rusher: The Colts are one potential fit after they finished the regular season ranked just 23rd in pressure rate (34.1%) and 21st in PFF pass-rush grade (68.0).

As NFL franchises evaluate and reload their rosters this offseason, we're identifying key pieces at each position and plugging them into teams based on scheme and usage.

Here are the best fits for each of the top five free-agent offensive tackles of the 2026 NFL offseason.

Best Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts

What may have gotten lost this past season amid contract holdouts in camp and an injury-shortened season is that Hendrickson is an elite pass rusher. Across the past three seasons, he ranks in the top five at his position in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets (92.5) and is one of just six edge rushers with a pass-rush win rate above 20%. Most importantly, he turns that dominance into sack production, having racked up the third-most sacks (39.0) in the NFL since the start of 2023, despite missing 10 games this season.

As highlighted in our look at the best landing spots for the 10 highest-graded defensive free agents, Hendrickson will be highly sought after on the open market. The Bears profile as a strong next destination, as do the Colts, with whom he would reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Colts' inability to generate consistent pressure in 2025 left the defense in a poor spot for much of the season. They finished the regular season ranked just 23rd in pressure rate (34.1%) and 21st in PFF pass-rush grade (68.0). Adding Hendrickson to the mix would help to solidify the defensive front with proven production.

Best Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were uncharacteristically stagnant rushing the passer in 2025, placing in the bottom four of the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade (62.1), pressure rate (32.1%) and pass-rush win rate (36.9%). Baltimore will surely address that dire need this offseason.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers during the season, Oweh may find the perfect opportunity to return to Baltimore this offseason. Under former Chargers defensive coordinator and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, Oweh racked up 11 sacks off a 17% pass-rush win rate — a mark that stands inside the top 12 among qualifying edge rushers — from Week 6 through the end of the season.

Despite some animosity toward his former team following the trade, Oweh will now have the opportunity to return to the franchise that drafted him under the tutelage of a new coaching staff that is not only headlined by Minter, but also includes defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Oweh's former defensive line coach.

Best Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

After foregoing the opportunity to upgrade their edge defender unit last offseason, the Commanders paid the price in 2025, ranking among the NFL’s lowest-graded defenses (53.7, 27th). A season-ending knee injury to Dorance Armstrong limited the rotation, resulting in the Commanders' 23rd-ranked pass-rush win rate off the edge. Now, with their top pressure generators Von Miller and Jacob Martin scheduled to enter free agency, this projects as a good time to upgrade the position.

Although injuries limited his time on the field in previous seasons, Phillips showcased his talent as a pass rusher in 2025. He didn’t rack up massive sack production, but he posted the seventh-highest pass-rush win rate (19.1%) among qualifying edge defenders while ranking in the 85th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Best Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The experiment to bring in Haason Reddick on a one-year deal didn’t result in the pass-rush revival the Buccaneers had hoped for in 2025. Outside of Yaya Diaby, there was little consistency generating pressure off the edge, as no other edge rusher on the team with more than 100 pass-rush snaps posted a pressure rate above 12%.

Although Mafe didn’t headline the Seahawks‘ pass rush this past season, his career body of work is well worth the investment. His 84.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons ranks in the 80th percentile. But Mafe’s talent doesn’t stop there, as he also profiles as a plus run defender, with his 70.8 PFF run-defense grade since 2023 also ranking in the 80th percentile. Mafe would be an excellent fit for a Buccaneers defense that aims to suffocate opposing run games.

Best Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Entering his age-31 season, Bosa is proving he can still play at a high level. Although he recorded just five sacks and 36 pressures in Buffalo this past season, he showed a propensity for racking up quick wins as a pass rusher, posting his highest PFF pass-rush grade since 2021. He was particularly adept at beating true pass sets, where he earned an 89.4 PFF pass-rush grade, a mark that placed him ninth among all edge defenders in 2025.

While Bosa hasn’t been as strong a run defender as of late, he can still provide a defense with a strong veteran presence and pass-rush specialist. The Titans recently hired Bosa’s former defensive coordinator in Los Angeles, Gus Bradley, making them a potential fit. Under Bradley from 2017 through 2020, Bosa produced a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in three of his four seasons.

With that familiarity, Bosa could recapture that production while also injecting juice into a Titans defense that ranked 28th in pressure rate off the edge (18.7%).