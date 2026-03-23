2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys trade up for Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals secure a quarterback

The Cowboys trade their first-rounders to move up: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the target, helping Dallas build an offensive core that will terrify opposing coaches.

The Bills continue to reload at wide receiver: Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, in addition to newly acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, could help Buffalo get over the hump.

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I often say that NFL mock drafts are just fan fiction for football lovers. So, this mock draft is not out of the realm of possibilities. While every pick is researched, some are meant more in the spirit of “what if” entertainment value rather than being predictive.

The Raiders seem locked in on drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 selection, but we won't know for sure until the pick clock nears zero. You don’t want or need to read more about this, but here are some of Mendoza's stable-metric percentiles in 2025: 84th-percentile clean-pocket grade, 93rd-percentile standard dropback grade, 84th-percentile first and second down grade, 95th-percentile play-action grade and 90th-percentile negatively graded play rate.

With no quarterback worth the No. 2 pick, the Jets are likely to draft the best defensive player available. It could be Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey or Miami edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. In this case, New York's front office gives head coach Aaron Glenn arguably the best defensive player in the class, measurables be damned.

Yes, Bain has a unique build that some view as a hindrance to successful production in the NFL, but he also generates rare power for a defensive edge prospect and can toss blockers aside with one arm. Bain was dominant in 2025, finishing the season with a 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade and an 86.2 PFF run-defense grade. If he produces at a high level, it will go a long way toward building the Jets' defense of the future.

Jerry Jones cares a lot about branding and putting on a show, and in this mock draft, the Cowboys owner/general manager sends both of the team's first-round picks, Nos. 12 and 20, to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 overall selection and then selects the best player in the draft class in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Cowboys fans who know the roster have already grabbed torches and pitchforks to revolt at the idea of this, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. Love is a home-run threat out of the backfield, and his 726 breakaway rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 93.7 PFF rushing grade in 2025 all led the draft class.

Yes, the defense would be better off if Dallas spends its two first-round picks on defensive players, but adding Love to the mix with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens creates a lethal offense with a terrifying set of offensive skill players. It's fun to think about.

New Titans head coach Robert Saleh already has the franchise quarterback in place with second-year Cam Ward, and now Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is his quarterback of the defense. Styles possesses a rare blend of intelligence, size (6-foot-5 and 240 pounds), length (80 7/8-inch wingspan), speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash) and athleticism for an inside linebacker prospect.

Look no further than his PFF grades in 2025 to see elite, well-rounded production. He finished the season with an 87.4 PFF run-defense grade, a 91.6 PFF tackling grade and an 86.9 PFF coverage grade. Giving a defensive coach like Saleh a smart, long, rangy and athletic presence in the middle of the field to be a green-dot player would be hugely impactful as he starts his second tenure as an NFL head coach.

Giving quarterback Jaxson Dart more time in the pocket, leading to fewer scrambles, will help keep him healthy and aid in his development. The 6-foot-5 and 329-pound Mauigoa is a heavy presence up front who will clear holes in the running game and help protect Dart.

Mauigoa allowed only two sacks, four quarterback hits and nine hurries on his 557 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. He could be a nice addition to Dart’s array of personal protectors, and he's open to playing guard or tackle.

The Browns use their first first-rounder to secure much-needed outside wide receiver help for whoever their starting quarterback is in 2026. Carnell Tate lined up on the outside on 88.9% of snaps in 2025 and finished the season with an 89.0 PFF receiving grade. He also showed he is an effective deep threat, hauling in six touchdowns on passes targeted 20-plus yards downfield for a 99.9 deep PFF receiving grade.

The Commanders luck out that the uber-athletic Arvell Reese falls to them. Reese finished the 2025 season with an impressive 86.5 PFF run-defense grade. However, his 72.3 PFF pass-rush grade wasn’t at the elite level you would want to see from a top-10 pick who might be playing on the edge. Still, the Commanders will be banking on Reese’s size (6-foot-4 and 241 pounds) and athleticism (4.46-second 40-yard dash) translating to NFL pass-rush production.

The Saints take the first cornerback off the board. Their preferred coverage scheme in 2025 was Cover 3, and so was LSU’s. Delane played 90 snaps in a deep-third zone role, finishing the season with a 76.8 PFF zone coverage grade.

Additionally, Delane was the best man-coverage cornerback of the class in 2025. He played man coverage on 42.3% of his coverage snaps and en route to an 89.1 PFF coverage grade, which ranks first in the draft class.

The Chiefs have two first-round picks after trading with the Rams. In this scenario, Kansas City goes with the best defensive player available in Texas Tech’s David Bailey, whose 94.4 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets ranks first among all edge defenders in the draft class.

The Chiefs' two most productive pass rushers are heavier power rushers in Chris Jones (90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2025) and George Karlaftis (75.8 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2025), so Bailey’s pass-rush production coming from speed and athleticism off the edge represents a nice complement. He would help the Chiefs get back on the winning side of one-score games.

The Bengals select a defensive difference-maker here with the No. 10 pick: Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Downs is a smart player who started for three seasons, and his lowest season-long PFF overall grade was an excellent 85.6 mark as a freshman. Downs will be a welcome addition to the back end of the Bengals' defense, as he can impact the game in multiple ways. He posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade to go along with an 83.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

11. Miami Dolphins: T Spencer Fano, Utah

New Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s preferred run scheme was outside zone during his two seasons calling plays with the Houston Texans. In 2024, Slowik called an outside zone on 44% of run plays. Utah's Spencer Fano, who has experience playing both left tackle and right tackle and could even play guard, would fit right in.

Fano has the foot quickness and ability to block in space, making him very effective on outside-zone runs. He notched a career 79.4 PFF run-blocking grade on the concept in college.

12. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

After trading down nine spots and acquiring an extra first-rounder, the Cardinals are still able to land a top offensive lineman. Arizona banks on Proctor’s combination of size (6-foot-6 5/8 and 352 pounds), strength and youth (will be 20 when he’s drafted) as a safe high-floor prospect with a potentially very high ceiling.

In 2025, Proctor allowed two sacks, four quarterback hits and 15 hurries on 611 pass-blocking snaps and posted an 84.2 PFF pass-blocking grade. The Cardinals could use help at multiple positions on the offensive line, so if Proctor doesn’t fit at tackle, he can play guard.

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There’s still a chance the Rams could trade this pick, as they like to do. However, if they are going to stay put, they might as well address a premier position like tackle.

Freeling played both left and right tackle at Georgia but started at left tackle in 2025. He surrendered just two sacks, no quarterback hits and six pressures on 891 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. Freeling’s 86.1 pass-blocking grade this past season ranks third in the draft class.

14. Baltimore Ravens: WR Makai Lemon, USC

With the selection of Makai Lemon, the Ravens add one of the top receiving threats in the draft for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Zay Flowers has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons, but the team could use another consistent receiving threat.

After tight end Isaiah Likely’s departure in free agency, the Ravens have approximately 200 slot receiving snaps to replace. Lemon lined up in the slot on 75.6% of his pass snaps over his career at USC, and his 91.4 PFF receiving grade in 2025 led all receivers in college football.

A pass rusher was also a solid consideration here, but Kenyon Sadiq’s athleticism is just too good for the Buccaneers to pass up. At the NFL combine, Sadiq displayed incredible speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) and explosive leaping ability (43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad) at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds.

Sadiq uses his speed to beat defenses deep. His five touchdowns on deep passes (targeted 20 or more yards downfield) in 2025 led all tight ends. Over his career at Oregon, Sadiq lined up in the slot on 53.4% of pass snaps, inline on 30.5% and out wide on 12.8%, so the Buccaneers can use him all over the field.

The Jets will likely have a cluster of wide receivers to choose from at pick No. 33, so they take a big guard here to help build a stout offensive line for the quarterback they are presumably going to draft in 2027.

Ioane played both right and left guard at Penn State. At left guard in 2025, he didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hit across 311 pass-blocking snaps, powering an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Ioane’s run blocking was also good, as he finished the season with a 78.6 PFF run-blocking grade, so he can also help to improve the Jets' poor team 59.7 PFF run-block grade in 2025.

The Lions are finally able to add a consistent pass-rush threat opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Only one time since Hutchinson has been in Detroit has another Lions defender topped 50 hurries in a season, and that was Al-Quadin Muhammad in 2025 (53), but he left in free agency.

Mesidor was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football in 2025, amassing 13 sacks, four quarterback hits and 50 hurries on 445 pass-rush snaps. He finished the 2025 season with a 94.2 PFF pass-rushing grade against true pass sets, the second-best mark in the draft class.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

The Vikings posted a team 56.9 PFF coverage grade in 2025, hence their selection here of a rangy, deep safety to help improve their secondary. Thieneman ran a blistering fast 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, building on his 1.52-second 10-yard split. He has the speed and range to play free safety in one-high shells, and with his ability to cover ground quickly moving forward and backward, he will give Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores even more flexibility to get creative with blitzes and coverages.

In 2025, Thieneman lined up in the box on 434 snaps, in the slot on 118 snaps and at free safety on 247 snaps. He managed an elite 91.1 PFF coverage grade, so he should be able to help the Vikings' coverage in multiple ways.

19. Carolina Panthers: T Blake Miller, Clemson

While the Panthers could use a dominant pass rusher, the board at this point favors adding youth at right tackle and looking for an edge rusher later in a deep draft class at the position.

Blake Miller is a four-year starter at right tackle for the Clemson Tigers and saw his PFF overall grade improve every season, culminating in a 78.5 overall figure and an 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025. Miller let up just two sacks, two quarterback hits and 10 hurries on his 529 pass-blocking snaps in 2025 and would give the Panthers immediate depth at a key position and a future starter after Taylor Moton’s time in Carolina is done.

20. Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

It's unclear at this point if Ty Simpson will hear his name called on Day 1 or Day 2, but in this mock draft, the Cardinals use their second pick of the first round to acquire him as their quarterback of the future — one selection before where he has been heavily mocked, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Simpson’s lack of starts (only 13) and dip in play in the latter half of the 2025 season (53.1 PFF passing grade over last two games) are the big concerns with him as a prospect. He still finished the season with an 81.4 PFF passing grade and showed flashes of high-level play in the earlier part of the schedule (93.8 PFF passing grade against Wisconsin and a 90.8 PFF passing grade against Vanderbilt). Jacoby Brissett can start for as long as necessary until the Cardinals are ready to transition to the rookie.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The Steelers have been busy addressing roster needs this offseason, trading with the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signing free-agent cornerback Jamel Dean. In 2025, the Steelers earned a team 54.5 PFF coverage grade, so adding McNeil-Warren at pick No. 21 should continue to help address a defensive weak point.

In 2025, McNeil-Warren’s 91.9 PFF overall grade ranked first among all FBS safeties, as did his 92.0 PFF coverage grade. For his career, he logged 966 box snaps, 204 slot snaps and 624 free safety snaps. McNeil-Warren is also an asset in run support, having posted an 83.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

The Chargers were hoping an edge rusher would fall to them here, but with four already selected, they look to address that position later in the draft. Instead, they pick up an instant run-stopping force for the middle of their defense in Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald.

Only one Chargers interior defensive lineman earned a 68.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in 2025 (Teair Tart, 74.7), so a player of McDonald’s size and skill would be a welcome addition. At 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds, McDonald is difficult to move at the point of attack, and his 34 run stops in 2025 rank third in the draft class among interior defensive linemen. Even more impressive, McDonald’s 91.2 PFF run-defense grade was the best in the nation at the position.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Eagles take the best defensive player available, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Unfortunately, after a very strong 2024 season in which he secured an 87.0 PFF overall grade, McCoy tore his ACL and missed the entire 2025 season.

Like a typical Eagles cornerback, McCoy plays with a physical style, tackles well and doesn’t shy away from pulling guards. He finished the 2024 season with a 78.8 PFF run-defense grade and an 86.5 PFF zone coverage grade, which ranked 11th among all cornerbacks in the nation. He also played in a defense that ran Cover 3 on 33% of snaps. The Eagles used Cover 3 as their preferred zone coverage concept in 2025, so McCoy would fit right in.

The Browns used their earlier draft pick on a receiving weapon to help their quarterback of the future, and now it makes sense to get that signal-caller some additional protection. Cleveland earned a poor 49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, and the tackles were the primary culprits.

Iheanachor is 6-foot-5 7/8 inch tall, weighs 321 pounds, has 33 7/8-inch arms and runs a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, but he didn’t start playing football until junior college, so he is still growing in the sport physically and mentally.

Iheanachor’s PFF grades improved every year, culminating in a 78.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 66.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025. The career right tackle didn’t allow a single sack and gave up only three quarterback hits and 11 hurries on his 484 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

25. Chicago Bears: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

None of the Bears' interior defensive linemen notched a PFF run-defense grade above 56.0 in 2025, so addressing that early in the 2026 NFL Draft is a good way to fix the run defense. Caleb Banks is a massive presence in the interior at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with an 85 3/4-inch wingspan.

Banks tallied just 13 career run stops due to injuries, but the Bears are banking on his upside here. While Banks recently suffered a foot injury at the combine, head coach Ben Johnson isn’t going anywhere soon, so Chicago can take its time getting Banks fully healthy and ready to go.

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Concerns about Tyson’s injury history caused the talented wide receiver to fall right into the lap of the Buffalo Bills in this mock. Buffalo traded its second-round pick this year to the Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, but because consistent wide receiver play has held the team back from a Super Bowl, there is still work to be done. (Also, the 2026 season will be Moore’s ninth in the NFL, and Tyson will have just turned 22-years old.)

The Bills haven’t had a consistent receiving threat other than Khalil Shakir for the past two seasons, although Shakir does most of his work on shorter routes. Buffalo could use an intermediate separator, someone who can consistently get open in the 10-19-yard range downfield. Tyson’s career average depth of target is 13.3 yards, and he earned outstanding PFF receiving grades at the intermediate depth in each of the past two seasons: 95.6 in 2024 and 93.8 in 2025.

At 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds with 34-inch arms, Faulk is too big and too good a run defender to fall much further in this draft. He can help anchor against the double teams from the Rams' duo-heavy scheme, too.

Faulk posted an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025, with 20 run stops and a 1.3-yard average depth of tackle. The 49ers will hope he can eventually develop into a more productive pass rusher, given his size, length and athleticism.

28. Houston Texans: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley brought the duo-heavy (man) run scheme to Houston that the Rams relied upon during his prior coaching stint. In 2025, the Texans called a man run on 37% of run plays, second only to McVay’s Rams at 41%. Meanwhile, Pregnon posted a 75.7 PFF run-blocking grade on man runs in 2025, in addition to an 81.5 PFF run-blocking grade on outside-zone runs and a 92.9 run-blocking grade on inside-zone runs.

In addition to being a high-end run blocker, Pregnon can also be a solid interior pass protector for CJ Stroud. He allowed one sack, two quarterback hits and two hurries on his 471 pass-blocking snaps en route to an 88.1 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season.

After drafting an edge rusher with their earlier pick, the Chiefs now turn to the best cornerback available. Kansas City could use some cornerback depth after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams for salary-cap relief and draft picks (including pick No. 29).

Terrell is a well-rounded defensive back prospect who can play inside or outside, is very sound in run support and serves as an effective blitzer. He finished the 2025 season with an 83.5 PFF overall grade after allowing 29 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 74.9 PFF zone coverage grade in 2025, with Cover 3 being the preferred call for Clemson's defense (as well as the Chiefs' defense). Terrell’s 85.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked 17th among all cornerbacks in college football.

30. Miami Dolphins: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Dolphins selected an offensive tackle with their earlier pick and now address their need at wide receiver after the Jaylen Waddle trade. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied wide receiver at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds with a 77 3/8-inch wingspan. His 88.0 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranks second in the class among wide receivers, after Makai Lemon.

Boston can win against man coverage, having notched an 89.7 PFF receiving grade against those looks in 2025. He is a downfield threat who also notched a 97.2 PFF receiving grade on intermediate throws. Boston’s size and production would be a nice addition to the remodeled Dolphins wide receiver group.

Rodriguez is a smart, versatile and technically sound player who could earn the trust of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and get on the field quickly in the NFL.

He put together an incredible 2025 season for a college linebacker, winning the Butkus Award (given to the nation's most impactful linebacker) and earning the top PFF overall grade among linebackers (93.0). He finished 2025 with 94 tackles, including 70 stops, which ranked second in the nation among linebackers. His 94.8 PFF run-defense grade ranked first.

Rodriguez excels at getting the ball back for his team, as his seven forced fumbles were the most in the country at the position. In coverage, he snagged four interceptions and broke up three passes in zone, leading to a top-ranked 92.3 PFF coverage grade.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Losing cornerback Tariq Woolen in free agency makes cornerback an area of need for the Seahawks, so they take Tennessee’s Colton Hood here at the end of Round 1. Hood finished the 2025 season having surrendered only 28 catches for 318 yards and one touchdown in coverage for an 80.3 PFF coverage grade.

He is very effective in press coverage, disrupting wide receivers at the line of scrimmage with his jam. He forced an incompletion on 24% of man-coverage snaps in 2025. Like the Seahawks, the Tennessee Volunteers’ preferred defensive coverage call in 2025 was Cover 3. And Hood’s most-played zone coverage role was a deep-third defender in Cover 3, which he handled on 92 snaps. He finished the 2025 season with a 74.9 PFF zone coverage grade.