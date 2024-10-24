All
Week 8 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y7WC3C New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) reacts taking the field during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By PFF.com

D.J. Reed stays on top: The New York Jets cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through seven weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Last-week rank Player Team Adv. Cov. Grade Grade percentile
1 1 D.J. Reed New York Jets 5.566 98.52%
2 2 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 4.984 97.32%
3 3 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.729 96.62%
4 4 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 4.279 95.30%
5 18 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 3.842 93.18%
6 17 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 3.832 93.09%
7 10 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 3.662 92.02%
8 6 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 3.586 91.35%
9 8 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 3.56 91.10%
10 24 Andru Phillips New York Giants 3.546 91.03%
11 7 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 3.545 91.01%
12 15 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 3.52 90.90%
13 13 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 3.519 90.88%
14 9 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 3.406 90.00%
15 25 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 3.384 89.85%
16 5 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.203 88.93%
17 33 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 3.163 88.64%
18 28 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 3.067 87.84%
19 21 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 3.029 87.61%
20 11 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tennessee Titans 3.01 87.50%
21 37 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 3.007 87.48%
22 19 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.987 87.25%
23 22 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.906 86.45%
24 20 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.85 85.89%
25 16 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.85 85.87%
26 44 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 2.743 84.82%
27 35 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 2.694 84.08%
28 36 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 2.637 83.59%
29 40 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.614 83.34%
30 38 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 2.513 82.27%
31 23 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49ers 2.5 82.04%
32 39 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 2.49 81.95%
33 12 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 2.474 81.78%
34 41 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2.418 80.99%
35 29 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 2.384 80.68%
36 42 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49ers 2.377 80.52%
37 30 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 2.372 80.43%
38 55 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 2.356 80.30%
39 45 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.333 80.03%
40 14 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 2.329 79.99%
41 26 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 2.197 78.64%
42 67 DJ Turner II Cincinnati Bengals 2.171 78.29%
43 32 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 2.062 76.95%
44 31 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.004 76.16%
45 48 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 1.984 75.83%
46 54 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 1.943 75.11%
47 46 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 1.888 74.40%
48 49 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.878 74.17%
49 58 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 1.868 73.93%
50 34 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 1.862 73.84%
51 27 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 1.84 73.46%
52 50 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.795 72.92%
53 57 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 1.735 72.32%
54 47 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 1.706 71.98%
55 70 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.697 71.87%
56 53 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.662 71.47%
57 43 Deonte Banks New York Giants 1.649 71.33%
58 #N/A Isaiah Oliver New York Jets 1.637 71.11%
59 #N/A Levi Wallace Denver Broncos 1.606 70.84%
60 56 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.536 69.90%
61 79 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers 1.533 69.83%
62 61 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 1.517 69.68%
63 59 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.462 68.83%
64 #N/A Tarheeb Still Los Angeles Chargers 1.416 68.25%
65 81 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 1.403 68.07%
66 63 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 1.378 67.75%
67 #N/A Brandin Echols New York Jets 1.354 67.46%
68 73 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 1.316 66.84%
69 62 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.308 66.61%
70 66 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 1.265 66.14%
71 65 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.183 64.71%
72 69 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 1.175 64.65%
73 60 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 1.148 64.33%
74 51 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.14 64.24%
75 72 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 1.137 64.18%
76 52 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 1.122 63.93%
77 64 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.116 63.89%
78 68 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.116 63.86%
79 83 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins 1.113 63.71%
80 76 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.001 62.39%
81 #N/A Renardo Green San Francisco 49ers 0.963 61.94%
82 71 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 0.937 61.43%
83 75 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 0.887 60.53%
84 74 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 0.884 60.47%
85 84 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 0.842 60.00%
86 82 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.675 57.58%
87 91 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams 0.421 54.47%
88 93 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens 0.322 53.20%
89 77 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 0.299 52.86%
90 86 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 0.085 47.79%
91 87 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.071 46.51%
92 85 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.051 44.21%
93 88 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.288 5.37%
94 90 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers -0.352 5.01%
95 92 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals -0.456 4.18%
96 #N/A Max Melton Arizona Cardinals -0.567 3.56%
97 94 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.78 2.66%
98 95 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.262 1.25%

 

