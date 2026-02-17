Highest-graded QBs from the 2025 NFL season: Matthew Stafford takes the top spot

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford has a live arm: Even at 37 years old, the 17-year veteran still possesses one of the best arms in the league, as his 58 big-time throws ranked as the third most in the PFF era (since 2006) and outpaced the next quarterback on this list this past season by more than 20.

Winner of both the NFL and PFF MVP awards, Stafford orchestrated one of the most productive seasons from a quarterback in decades. The Rams’ signal caller is still reaching new heights, as his 91.7 PFF passing grade marked a new career-best for Stafford, while his 4.48 wins above replacement led the NFL by a full win.

Wins Above Replacement Leaders (2025)

Despite spending a large portion of the season sidelined due to injury, there’s little argument that Burrow was anything short of excellent when on the field. While his counting stats may look modest with just eight games played in 2025, Burrow’s efficiency metrics were incredible.

He ripped the ball downfield, posting the fourth-highest big-time throw rate (6.6%) of the season. However, his most impressive feat was his ability to take care of the ball, as his 0.7% turnover-worthy play rate marked the only season in PFF history for a passer with at least 250 dropbacks to post a turnover-worthy play rate below 1%.

Allen continues to prove he’s not only one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL but also among the most lethal weapons in the game with the ball in his hands. Not only did Allen lead all quarterbacks in PFF rushing grade with a 90.8 mark — his fifth straight season producing a 90.0-plus grade — that figure also placed him third among all qualifying offensive players.

Since 2006, there have been just 11 seasons in which a quarterback has posted both a PFF rushing grade above 90.0 and a PFF passing grade above 80.0; 2025 marked Allen’s fifth entry into that list.

Over the course of his three seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback, Love has continually taken strides in his game. His 88.7 PFF passing grade marks a new career-best for the 27 year old signal caller. That impressive feat was built on his ability to attack opposing defenses with strikes on throws targeted outside the numbers (93.6 grade; first), and his surgical ability to pick apart man coverages (93.8 grade; first).

Throws targeted outside the numbers (2025)

Pressure makes diamonds, and that’s the best way to describe Prescott’s 2025 performance. While most quarterbacks see a drastic drop in their ability to perform when pressure bears down on the pocket, Prescott flourished. Not only did his 77.3 PFF grade under pressure lead the NFL, but he stood alone as the only quarterback to earn a 70.0-plus mark as both a runner (76.9) and passer (73.7).

Despite a myriad of injuries across the roster — including missing eight games himself — Brock Purdy embodied the relentless mentality that pushed him from Mr. Irrelevant to high-caliber starting quarterback. Poise on high leverage downs was Purdy’s calling card this season, standing as one of two quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks on third and fourth downs to post a PFF passing grade above 90.0.

The 2025 season was pivotal for Lawrence to prove he could live up to the billing of his draft status. While it took some time for Lawrence to become acclimated to Liam Coen’s offense, once he found his footing, he was dangerous. From Week 13 through the end of the postseason, Lawrence generated a 92.6 overall PFF grade, the highest by any quarterback over that span.

Highest-graded QBs (Week 13-SB)

Although an array of strong defenses hindered his postseason production, Maye was undoubtedly worthy of MVP consideration based on his showing from the regular season. The second-year quarterback took major strides in 2025, earning the third-highest overall PFF grade (90.1) among quarterbacks during the regular season. Much of which was a credit to his aggressiveness and talent for pushing the ball down the field. On his throws targeted 20 or more yards downfield, Maye was charted with plus-accuracy on over 39% of his passes, the highest rate in the NFL.

Having finished the year hoisting the Lombardi trophy, Darnold’s game perfectly personifies the theme of his NFL journey so far: win one play at a time.

While Darnold may not be the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL, his understanding of the game and tact to keep his offense on schedule, matched with his patience to wait for his opening, was unmatched. He earned the second-highest PFF grade on first- and second-downs (91.0), allowing his offense to stay ahead, and bided his time to take shots out of play-action, a facet he led the league in, earning a 92.3 play action grade.

Hurts has been frequently — and perhaps unnecessarily — criticized for the Eagles’ drop in offensive production following their run to the Super Bowl last season. The 27-year-old signal caller doesn’t get the recognition he deserves for his high-ceiling, high-floor approach to the game. Hurts has showcased the ability to shred opposing defenses with elite throws, evidenced by his 94.9 PFF passing grade in Week 7, which ranked as the second-highest graded game by a quarterback this season. He also produced the fourth-lowest turnover-worthy play rate (2.0%) in the NFL.

The sky was the limit for Herbert during the first half of the 2025 season. Through Week 9, the Chargers quarterback posted the third-highest PFF grade (90.4) among qualifying passers. A mark highlighted by the fact he stood as one of two signal callers to produce an 80.0-plus grade as a passer (84.2) and runner (91.5). Injuries up front ultimately made it difficult to operate, giving hope to what this Chargers offense may be able to accomplish when healthy in 2026.

Without his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson calling the offense in 2025, Goff rose to the occasion and continued to perform his duties with surgical accuracy. We rarely see the 10-year veteran deliver poorly placed throws, as just 14.7% of his passes were charted as uncatchable and inaccurate, the second-lowest mark in the NFL. That fact alone makes life easier on his receivers, resulting in Goff standing as the only passer to produce an adjusted completion percentage above 80%.

Adjusted completion percentage leaders

The Broncos’ offense was among the units to surrender the fewest sacks in the NFL this season. While a stout offensive line hosting a pair of first-team All-Pros is well deserving of the credit they receive, Bo Nix is also worthy of praise for his ability to avoid the take down. Nix’s 3.0% sack rate finished as an NFL-best, as his just 9.5% pressure to sack rate charted second among all qualifying passers.

When the lights shone brightest late in the game, it was Caleb Williams’ time to make magic happen. The second-year quarterback was beyond impressive in the fourth quarter and overtime, tying for the most big-time throws (15) during the witching hour. Most notably, his game-winning 46-yard touchdown strike in overtime to DJ Moore in Week 16. The highest-graded throw of the year, and one of just 29 throws to receive a +2 grade in PFF history.

As the second 49ers quarterback to make this list, Jones is well worthy of praise for his performance early in the year in relief of Brock Purdy. While starting eight of the 49ers’ first 10 games, Jones earned a top-10 PFF passing grade (76.0) in the NFL through Week 10. Jones made the most of his limited time on the field, showcasing his accuracy as the only quarterback in the NFL to have over 22% of throws charted as plus-accuracy.

The Chiefs’ season ended well short of the standard they’ve established for themselves. While many factors contributed to that deviation, one consistent factor that remained was Mahomes' ability to create out of structure. On plays outside the pocket, Mahomes’ 79.0 PFF grade ranked fourth among qualifying quarterbacks, powered by nine big-time throws and 19 scrambles of 10 or more yards.

At 37 years old — and two years removed from Achilles surgery — Cousins came on strong late in the year in relief of Michael Penix Jr., proving he can still be a capable quarterback in this league. In Weeks 12-18, Cousins produced the eighth-highest PFF passing grade (76.5) in the NFL. A credit to his ability as a distributor close to the line of scrimmage, as his 83.4 passing grade on throws targeted inside of nine yards ranked as the highest in the NFL.

After a breakout rookie season, injuries hit Daniels hard in Year 2. Although he started just seven games in 2025, Daniels showed flashes of that same ability that won him the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His innate ability to create from outside of the pocket may have put his body somewhat at risk, but it's also what makes him special. When on the field, Daniels generated a 92.5 grade from outside the pocket, the highest in the NFL.

Jayden Daniels’ outside of the pocket

Although he wasn’t the Saints’ starter to open the season, Shough wasted no time proving he can compete in the NFL. Following his first start in Week 9, Shough went on to produce a 73.0 PFF passing grade, a mark that ranked 15th among qualifying passers through the end of the regular season. While he still has much to learn about the speed of the NFL game, his 86.7 PFF grade from clean pocket points to his potential if he can put everything together.

A hamstring injury early in the year forced Jackson to miss some time, and upon his return, he appeared to still be feeling its effects for some time, hindering his overall performance on the year. Even with his body struggling, his eyes were still as sharp as ever. His ability to diagnose and pick apart the blitz was unmatched, having produced an NFL-best 91.9 PFF passing grade against the blitz.









