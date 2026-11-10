Minnesota Vikings reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins in effort to solve lingering passing issues

A critical effort to fix a below-average passing game: Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz have combined for seven big-time throws to nine turnover-worthy plays this season.

Improvement in several areas: Cousins has been among the league's best passers in the intermediate range and has also found success when blitzed.

A new era for the Raiders: With Cousins gone, first overall pick Fernando Mendoza will get the opportunity to develop over the second half of 2026.

After another offensive debacle — this time with a national audience watching — the Minnesota Vikings are going to great lengths to try to resolve their season-long offensive woes.

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple reports indicated that Minnesota had acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick. The acquisition brings Cousins back to Minnesota, where he started from 2018-23.

Wins Above Replacement Kirk Cousins · QB -0.23 0.81 1.85 2.89 3.93 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2012 · 0.49 WAR · Rank 28 of 71 at QB 2012 · 0.49 WAR · Rank 28 of 71 at QB 0.49 2013 · -0.08 WAR · Rank 59 of 70 at QB 2013 · -0.08 WAR · Rank 59 of 70 at QB -0.08 2014 · 0.41 WAR · Rank 30 of 76 at QB 2014 · 0.41 WAR · Rank 30 of 76 at QB 0.41 2015 · 2.01 WAR · Rank 13 of 77 at QB 2015 · 2.01 WAR · Rank 13 of 77 at QB 2016 · 2.93 WAR · Rank Sep-73 2016 · 2.93 WAR · Rank Sep-73 2.93 2017 · 1.51 WAR · Rank 21 of 75 at QB 2017 · 1.51 WAR · Rank 21 of 75 at QB 1.51 2018 · 2.80 WAR · Rank Nov-73 2018 · 2.80 WAR · Rank Nov-73 2.80 2019 · 2.79 WAR · Rank Aug-73 2019 · 2.79 WAR · Rank Aug-73 2.79 2020 · 2.45 WAR · Rank Nov-83 2020 · 2.45 WAR · Rank Nov-83 2.45 2021 · 3.12 WAR · Rank Aug-85 2021 · 3.12 WAR · Rank Aug-85 3.12 2022 · 3.50 WAR · Rank Apr-86 2022 · 3.50 WAR · Rank Apr-86 2023 · 1.95 WAR · Rank 17 of 85 at QB 2023 · 1.95 WAR · Rank 17 of 85 at QB 1.95 2024 · 1.84 WAR · Rank 50 of 146 at QB 2024 · 1.84 WAR · Rank 50 of 146 at QB 1.84 2025 · 1.25 WAR · Rank 21 of 82 at QB 2025 · 1.25 WAR · Rank 21 of 82 at QB 1.25 2026 · 1.30 WAR · Rank 6 of 68 at QB 2026 · 1.30 WAR · Rank 6 of 68 at QB 1.30 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg QB (200+ snaps)

In his first season with Las Vegas, Cousins has been good enough to retain the starting job despite competition nipping at his heels. On the season, his 75.5 PFF passing grade is the 12th-best among 29 qualified quarterbacks, and his 1.30 PFF Wins Above Replacement are the sixth-most.

Cousins’ biggest strength has mostly been avoiding adverse plays. Indeed, his 2.7% turnover-worthy play rate ties for 13th-lowest, and his 7.7% negative play rate is the eighth-lowest in the group. At the same time, Cousins has been largely unable to generate significant, game-changing plays — represented by his 3.5% big-time throw rate, which places 18th, and his 63.6 PFF deep passing grade. Further, Cousins owns only a 56.6% accurate throw mark, tied for seventh-worst among qualifiers.

Although Cousins hasn’t been exceptional, per se, it makes plenty of sense why the Vikings are interested. This season, Minnesota quarterbacks own a 55.8 PFF passing grade, which sits 25th. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz have combined for only seven big-time throws compared to nine turnover-worthy plays throughout the year, with neither presenting a credible threat to opposing defenses.

While Cousins has several deficiencies, he’ll be a clear upgrade for Minnesota in multiple departments. That includes on intermediate passes, where his 91.6 PFF passing grade slots fourth — compared to a paltry 59.9 mark by Murray this year. Likewise, Cousins has been effective when blitzed this season, owning a 71.0 PFF passing grade that supersedes Murray’s 60.7 figure.

For Minnesota, a move of this nature felt like it simply needed to be completed. The team’s defense is second in EPA per play, success rate and average yards per play allowed, constricting offenses every week with its borderline incomprehensible blitz packages. Simply put, continuing to trot out Murray or Wentz for long stretches would have wasted the unit’s potential, making the team hamstrung and unable to compete against other powerhouses in the conference.

From an outstanding offensive perspective, a reunion with Cousins also has major perks. For one, Minnesota’s run game has been dreary, placing 26th in EPA per play and 23rd in PFF rushing grade. The hope is that a more competent passing attack, coupled with Cousins’ career success on play action, can foster more balance and synergy. On top of that, frustration had continued to mount for superstar Justin Jefferson, who has compiled an 81.9 PFF receiving grade but been the recipient of mounting uncatchable targets.

Justin Jefferson: Uncatchable target rates and receiving metrics by season Season Uncatchable Target Rate PFF Receiving Grade Quarterbacks 2026 29.2% 81.9 Kyler Murray/Carson Wentz 2025 34.3% 80.2 J.J. McCarthy/Carson Wentz 2024 26.6% 88.0 Sam Darnold 2023 26.5% 91.2 Kirk Cousins/Josh Dobbs/Nick Mullens 2022 21.6% 90.2 Kirk Cousins 2021 25.2% 90.1 Kirk Cousins

Cousins had been close to an ideal bridge quarterback for the Raiders, who also benefit in gaining a Day 2 pick and turning over the reins to first overall pick Fernando Mendoza — giving the franchise more time to evaluate its talented young star. Benefitting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be the 10th-easiest schedule remaining in football, although a Herculean task awaits in the Seahawks in his first career start.

In his first major move after being hired as general manager in May, new Vikings leader Nolan Teasley indicated his willingness to not be passive with subpar results. It remains to be seen how well Cousins will play in his second stint with Kevin O’Connell, but the transaction suggests the Vikings recognized their prior play under center simply wasn’t good enough to compete in a dominant NFC North.