Kirk Cousins was more than adequate in his first game reunited with Kevin O'Connell: Cousins amassed a 64.0 PFF passing grade, the third-best by any Vikings quarterback this season.

Tremendous work on third down: Cousins notched two big-time throws on third down to keep possessions alive, helping Minnesota dominate the clock.

Operating well enough given an elite defense: Cousins' 7.2% negatively graded play rate was the perfect complement to a defense that hounded Jordan Love all afternoon.

For the vast majority of the 2026 NFL season, an overarching wonder was what the Vikings could achieve if they received even mediocre quarterback play considering the fortitude of the team’s defense. After all, going into Week 10, Minnesota’s passers sat 25th in PFF passing grade, with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz combining for seven big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays over eight games.

Facing the Packers at Lambeau Field in a significant game for both the NFC North and seeding race, new quarterback Kirk Cousins had a chance to provide a hasty answer to that question. The result was an overwhelming success.

In Cousins’ inaugural game back under center in purple and gold, Minnesota rolled Green Bay with a dominant 30-10 win. As usual, Brian Flores’ defense took center stage, permitting a 38.2% success rate and 4.0 yards per play while generating a gaudy 31 pressures. However, watching the game presented the idea of the Vikings as a far less one-sided unit, with Cousins steadying the ship on the other end.

After a blockbuster trade before last Tuesday's deadline, Cousins’ advanced metrics were hardly groundbreaking as he ventured from Las Vegas to Minnesota Against the Packers, he netted a 66.7 overall PFF grade, tossing two big-time throws to two turnover-worthy plays. Further, his 75.9% adjusted completion percentage tied for his fifth-best on the season across the two franchises.

While the 38-year-old didn’t exactly star, he presented a meaningful upgrade in several key departments — which completely adjusted the equation for Kevin O’Connell’s team.

Highest PFF passing grade by Vikings QB, 2026 Player Week PFF Passing Grade Kyler Murray 5 79.9 Kyler Murray 4 79.3 Kirk Cousins 10 64.0 Carson Wentz 1 62.3 Kyler Murray 8 60.1

The most noticeable improvement with Cousins at the helm was the ability to sustain drives and keep the Vikings on the field. Minnesota held the ball for nearly 11 more minutes than Green Bay, a humongous difference compared to at least a -11-minute disparity in two prior losses to both the Lions and Bills.

A huge component to that was Cousins’ success on third downs, with his 80.8 PFF passing grade on late downs the fourth-best among any passer in Week 10. Both of his big-time throws came on third down, helping move the chains on two separate instances of third-and-15 or longer. With Cousins in tow, Minnesota netted a season-high 58.0% offensive and 50.0% passing success rate, regularly staying on schedule and extending long possessions.

Likewise, Cousins was stellar on deep passes. Across three attempts of 20-plus yards, the veteran went 2-for-3 with two big-time throws and a turnover-worthy play, securing an 83.0 PFF passing grade. That number already represents Cousins’ second-highest deep passing grade of 2026, a category which has not been a strong suit this season.

Although Cousins wasn’t fantastic on shorter passes — registering a 38.7% accuracy rate with a 61.0 PFF passing grade — he generally operated well in getting the ball out of his hands decisively. Half of his dropbacks came in under 2.5 seconds, the fourth-highest rate of any qualifier in Week 10 and tying the season high by a Vikings quarterback. The results: A 67.0 PFF passing grade, higher than his 59.6 grade when holding the ball for 2.5 seconds or longer.

All in all, Cousins reflected a passer who could simply execute O’Connell’s system better and on time without making backbreaking mistakes. His 7.2% negatively graded play rate against the Packers was already the second-best by a Minnesota starter all season, maintaining his season-long acumen.

NFL quarterback performance in Week 10

40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Grade 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Burrow Mahomes Purdy Lock Lawrence Brissett Stafford Watson Prescott McCarthy Allen Herbert Stroud Penix Jr. Love Ward Beck Mendoza Shough Daniels Young McCord Rodgers DeVito Goff Jones Cousins The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Joe Burrow QB · CIN Pass Grade 92.5 1st / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 1st / 27 Patrick Mahomes QB · KC Pass Grade 90.0 2nd / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 11th / 27 Brock Purdy QB · SF Pass Grade 82.0 4th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 5th / 27 Drew Lock QB · SEA Pass Grade 88.2 3rd / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 3rd / 27 Trevor Lawrence QB · JAX Pass Grade 80.2 5th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 4th / 27 Jacoby Brissett QB · BLT Pass Grade 79.6 7th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 13th / 27 Matthew Stafford QB · LA Pass Grade 80.2 5th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 6th / 27 Deshaun Watson QB · CLV Pass Grade 78.8 8th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 22nd / 27 Dak Prescott QB · DAL Pass Grade 70.9 10th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.7% 25th / 27 J.J. McCarthy QB · NYG Pass Grade 65.0 14th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.3% 20th / 27 Josh Allen QB · BUF Pass Grade 61.9 18th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 9th / 27 Justin Herbert QB · LAC Pass Grade 68.5 11th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 2nd / 27 C.J. Stroud QB · HST Pass Grade 65.4 13th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 19th / 27 Kirk Cousins QB · MIN Pass Grade 64.0 15th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 8th / 27 Michael Penix Jr. QB · ATL Pass Grade 62.2 17th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 18.1% 27th / 27 Jordan Love QB · GB Pass Grade 66.1 12th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 17th / 27 Cam Ward QB · TEN Pass Grade 58.6 20th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 16th / 27 Carson Beck QB · ARZ Pass Grade 74.5 9th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 21st / 27 Fernando Mendoza QB · LV Pass Grade 59.8 19th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 7th / 27 Tyler Shough QB · NO Pass Grade 62.8 16th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 10th / 27 Jayden Daniels QB · WAS Pass Grade 57.2 21st / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 13th / 27 Bryce Young QB · CAR Pass Grade 56.9 22nd / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 18th / 27 Kyle McCord QB · MIA Pass Grade 47.8 23rd / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 13th / 27 Aaron Rodgers QB · PIT Pass Grade 44.8 24th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 26th / 27 Tommy DeVito QB · NE Pass Grade 39.7 27th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 11th / 27 Jared Goff QB · DET Pass Grade 39.9 26th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 24th / 27 Daniel Jones QB · IND Pass Grade 44.2 25th / 27 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 23rd / 27

Also important is feeding all-world superstar Justin Jefferson. Cousins and Jefferson connected on 9-of-13 targets in their first game together in three years, with the All-Pro wideout gaining 74 yards on a 73.0 PFF receiving grade. Crucially, 10 of Jefferson’s catches were deemed catchable, his highest clip since Week 5. That’s a bonafide way to assuage mounting frustration.

Cousins may not have been a world-beating, flow-state quarterback against Green Bay compared to the other passers who dominated across the league on Sunday. Given the Packers’ stingy defense in its own right, coupled with a short week of preparation, that kind of expectation was nearly superhuman.

Yet the formula Cousins followed in Lambeau Field was still more than sufficient for the Vikings to emerge victorious over a quality opponent. With arguably the league’s top defense lurking on the other side, all Minnesota may need to establish balance is a passer that can keep the team’s offense on the field, sidestep mistakes and connect on occasional home runs.

If the first game of this second marriage is any indication, the Vikings have precisely that in Cousins. While the team's full potential remains to be seen — including facing another litmus test against the 49ers on Sunday night — Cousins’ presence alone has turned Minnesota from a wasted statistical anomaly to a legitimate contender in a deep NFC.