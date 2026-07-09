Highest-graded NFL wide receivers by target depth: Standouts at the short, intermediate and deep ranges

Amon-Ra St. Brown is tough to stop on shorter targets: The Lions star leads the NFL in PFF receiving grade on throws 1-to-9 yards downfield and also ranks fifth in intermediate grading.

Justin Jefferson is dangerous deep: Despite a revolving door at quarterback, Jefferson has excelled on throws traveling at least 10 yards downfield since 2021.

Tyreek Hill‘s deep-ball dominance is astounding: Hill's 99.3 deep PFF receiving grade is the highest of any receiver in any depth category over the last five years.

The NFL’s best receivers dominate through multiple facets. Whether possessing blazing speed, vice grip-like hand strength, dazzling route-running or tremendous tackle-breaking ability, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to dominating as a wideout.

The same applies to receivers based on the target range in which they thrive. Some can turn passes near the line of scrimmage into explosives, while others are certifiable deep threats that defenses overwhelmingly struggle to contain getting behind them.

Often, the league’s top weapons not only own one region of the field, but are also effective at all three. Over the last five seasons, these names have particularly thrived in the short (1-to-9 yards), intermediate (10-to-19 yards) and deep (20-plus yards) sections of the gridiron.

Note: Players had to garner at least 100 targets in a given area in order to qualify unless otherwise specified.

Highest-graded receivers on short passes, 2021-25 Player Team PFF Receiving Grade Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 92.3 Puka Nacua Rams 91.4 A.J. Brown Patriots 91.3 Drake London Falcons 91.1 Keenan Allen Free Agent 90.6

Seeing St. Brown in first place in the 1-to-9-yard category probably isn’t a surprise. His 424 short targets over the last five seasons are easily the most in the league, leading to the highest number of both catches (334) and receiving first downs (177). His efficiency and ability to move the chains continually keeps Detroit’s offense both on the field and on schedule.

Nacua and Brown have also done damage closer to the quarterback, particularly after the catch: Each has averaged at least 4.3 yards after the catch per reception in this distance, showcasing their talent to turn a minimal attempt into a big gain. While London is usually heralded as more of an intermediate or deep threat, he’s also efficient in the short range with 2.29 yards per route run, slotting sixth. Meanwhile, the veteran Allen sits second in short-area first downs (143) and places fourth in contested catches (38).

Highest-graded receivers on intermediate passes, 2021-25 Player Team PFF Receiving Grade Justin Jefferson Vikings 98.6 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 97.5 Nico Collins Texans 97.3 A.J. Brown Patriots 97.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 97.2

No matter his quarterback, Jefferson has continued to feast in the intermediate zone of the field, garnering a league-leading 165 catches, 2,922 yards and 155 first downs gained in the 10-to-19-yard range. Although Aiyuk is mired in a lingering contract saga, his reputation prior to 2024 was one of a sure-handed, explosive receiver. He recorded the lowest drop rate among qualifiers (2.5%) and ranked second in both yards per route run (4.98) and yards after the catch per reception (5.4) in this territory.

Collins may be more celebrated for his downfield work, but he also uses his big body and athleticism well here with 4.9 extra yards per catch and 4.65 yards per route run. Both Brown and St. Brown have extended their dominance a layer deeper by sitting in the top 10 in yards per route run, yards after the catch per reception and first downs accrued in the intermediate space. That work has helped solidify them as two of the best receivers of the last half-decade.

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Note: Receivers had to accrue 50 or more targets in the deep region given the lower volume of such pass attempts.

Highest-graded receivers on deep passes, 2021-25 Player Team PFF Receiving Grade Tyreek Hill Free Agent 99.3 George Pickens Cowboys 98.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings 98.4 Puka Nacua Rams 98.0 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 98.0

It would’ve been a relative shock if anyone but Hill led this list. Since 2021, Hill’s astonishing 9.10 yards per route run on deep targets easily pace the NFL, while his 60 such receptions are third. Although Pickens became more well-rounded in terms of his route tree last season, his bread and butter has consistently been the deep ball — his 7.10 yards per route run and 55 such receptions reflect that.

Jefferson isn’t regarded for having track-like speed, but there’s a reason he’s been the most explosive player in this window regardless of position. Intriguingly, his 139 deep targets, 68 catches and 2,228 receiving yards are all first. However, Jefferson tied for 20th in downfield targets (22) in 2025 while battling some of the sport’s worst quarterback play.

Nacua is one of the sport’s most well-rounded receivers, partially due to his conversion rate on 50-50 tries downfield. Indeed, his 57.1% contested catch rate on passes traveling at least 20 yards is fourth, and his 130.6 passer rating when target leads the pack. Likewise, Lamb’s 65 deep catches trail only Jefferson despite placing seventh in targets (129), and his 6.38 yards per route run sit 11th.