The NFL’s most explosive players over the last five seasons

Justin Jefferson leads the list: The Vikings star has gained 194 explosive receptions since 2021 despite enduring constant change under center.

Lots of star power at running back: Unsurprisingly, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey have all produced big gains more than almost anyone else.

Davante Adams can't be counted out: Although Adams enters his 13th career season, he still tied for the 13th-most explosive receptions in his first year with the Rams.

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

The sport of football has witnessed a bevy of shifts in the last five years, and at the forefront is the emergence of explosive plays. Teams that generate more 10-yard rushes or 15-yard passes often yield higher efficiency and scoring metrics, which naturally correlates to better overall team results.

From an entertainment perspective, too, it makes sense why explosives have become beloved in the sport’s zeitgeist. After all, there’s little better than seeing a blazing receiver take a slant 65 yards to the house or a running back shed five tackles during a mammoth touchdown run.

Every franchise continues to seek as many explosive-generators as possible, but certain talents stand above the rest. Over the last five seasons, these 10 players are responsible for the most such all-around gains.

Jefferson has been hailed as the league’s best receiver for several consecutive years, and for good reason. On top of his elite route-running, hands and ability after the catch, Jefferson is also a big-play machine. Indeed, his 194 explosive receptions are the most since 2021 by 19.

What renders this accomplishment that much more special for Jefferson is that he’s continued to endure different, and inconsistent, quarterbacks throwing him the ball. From Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy and even Carson Wentz, Jefferson has simply remained the game’s most explosive receiver. Even last year — when Minnesota quarterbacks produced the second-worst PFF passing grade — Jefferson still secured 28 grabs of 15 or more yards, which tied for 12th among any player.

Henry presents a virtually unprecedented mix of size and acceleration at the running back position, and it’s no surprise that he’s near the summit of this list. His 169 explosive rushes lead the way over the last five years, and he’s also chipped in 22 catches of 10-plus yards.

Aging hasn’t hindered Henry, either. Even at age 31 in 2025, “The King” ranked fourth with 36 explosive carries and tacked on two such receptions. His sustainable skill next to Lamar Jackson continues to make the Ravens nearly unguardable on the ground.

Although the last two years haven’t been Lamb’s best — he’s dropped 19 passes in that span — he’s still been one of football’s premier wideouts because of his explosiveness. Over the last five campaigns, Lamb’s 175 catches of at least 15 yards trail only Jefferson.

What’s also often overlooked regarding Lamb’s profile is his effectiveness as a rusher. Indeed, he’s amassed 15 explosive rushes since 2021, which ties for the second-most at his position. While Lamb was sometimes overshadowed by new running mate George Pickens in 2025, he largely maintained his caliber of performance with 27 explosive receptions, tying for 13th at the position.

Most explosive receptions since 2021 Name explosive recs. Justin Jefferson 194 CeeDee Lamb 175 Davante Adams 165 Ja'Marr Chase 165 Tyreek Hill 160 A.J. Brown 160 An explosive play is a catch that resulted in a gain of 15 or more yards.

Barkley is on the very short list of NFL players who can create a touchdown on any snap. When healthy, the running back has remained incredibly potent by securing 154 explosive rushes and 29 catches of 10 or more yards, the latter of which ties for fourth at his position.

If it seemed like Barkley converted almost every touch into a major one during the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl, that’s because he did more than any other athlete in the sport. In 2024, Barkley’s 55 explosive rushes led the NFL, and he added seven such receptions for good measure. The former Offensive Player of the Year looks to return to that form after his explosive total fell to 34 last year.

5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – 181

Taylor was an MVP candidate during the Colts’ red-hot start to 2025, yet it still feels like he’s underrated among his running back peers. Over his last five seasons, Taylor has netted 161 explosive rushes and 20 such catches.

Part of why Taylor has helped churn out such an abundance of yardage is his work slipping tackles. Since 2021, Taylor has forced 238 missed tackles, which places fourth at his position. That included a career-high 67 attempts eluded in 2025, which ranked third.

There have been few better all-around offensive players in the NFL since 2021 than McCaffrey, whose 93.0 overall PFF grade is the fourth-highest among running backs. Much of what makes McCaffrey such a weapon is his work via both the air and ground. Indeed, McCaffrey has accrued 130 explosive rushes, and his 48 receptions of 10-plus yards pace all backs.

While the former Offensive Player of the Year didn’t quite look like himself as a rusher in 2025, playing to a 66.3 PFF rushing grade, he was still terrific as a receiver. McCaffrey’s 91.7 receiving mark led his position, and he also produced a league-high 17 explosive catches.

Touted as a rare receiver prospect with crisp route-running at every level, speed and reliable hands since his days at LSU, Chase has more than lived up to the hype in the pros. The former fifth overall pick has earned at least an 84.9 PFF receiving grade in every season of his career while racking up 169 explosive gains.

Chase continues to strike fear into the hearts of defensive coordinators because of his work with the ball in his hands, with his 3,334 career yards after the catch the most among receivers by a wide margin since he broke in. But Chase can also create havoc on the ground, boasting four explosive rushes in his five-year tenure with the Bengals.

Ja'Marr Chase: Explosive receptions by season -1.1 12.3 25.8 39.2 52.6 2021 47 2022 27 2023 23 2024 36 2025 32

The last two years haven’t gone quite according to plan for Hill, who’s netted two sub-81.5 PFF receiving grades while suffering a major leg injury just four games into the 2025 campaign. Yet the fact that Hill still graces this list underscores how much elite work he’s done throughout the latter stages of his storied career.

The speedster has grabbed 160 explosive receptions since 2021, although only 29 have come in the last two years. On top of that, Hill’s nine explosive rushes tie for seventh among wideouts in that window. The 32-year-old may not have the juice he possessed at his zenith, but he assuredly still has big gains left in the tank for a team looking to sign him.

Despite suiting up for four teams over the last five seasons, there’s been almost no stopping Adams. The longtime great has snatched the third-most explosive receptions in the past half-decade, tied with Chase on the totem pole.

Adams enjoyed a wonderful first season with the Rams, featuring an 83.9 PFF receiving grade, 1.90 yards per route run and 15 touchdowns. Another area where he dominated was picking up chunk yards. While teammate Puka Nacua led the pack at 49 catches of 15-plus yards, Adams wasn’t far behind at 31. The 33-year-old hasn’t surrendered much to Father Time as he enters his 13th season.

Brown didn’t enjoy the 2025 campaign that he wanted, posting an 83.4 PFF receiving grade with 1.96 yards per route run. However, New England was so eager to acquire him in a major trade because he’s been a reliably explosive weapon throughout his career.

What Brown does better than almost anyone in the NFL is take shorter passes the distance. Since 2021, the three-time All-Pro has turned 39 short catches (under 10 yards downfield) into a 15-yard gain. That’s the fourth-most among any player in that duration, which the Patriots hope will continue to manifest with Drake Maye in 2026 and beyond.