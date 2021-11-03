 Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

By Ben Brown
Nov 3, 2021

The PFF Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties in making accurate fantasy trades by assigning a dollar value to any player above replacement level for standard-structure leagues — leagues that start 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and a flex.

Both PPR and standard-scoring leagues are highlighted. This year Superflex has also been added as a column where an additional starting spot can be made up of any skill position player, including quarterback. This league structure sees the value in quarterbacks skyrocket, with 12-team leagues holding onto every available starting NFL quarterback.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

The calculation utilizes our rest-of-season fantasy projections for every player's fantasy outlook. We assign a value of zero (-) to players who are just out of the realm of possible starts in that particular league type, which provides us with a replacement-level basis of fantasy points for that position. Every player above replacement is then assigned a value based on the rest-of-season projections. This accurately takes into account both position scarcity as well as future projections.

The values can be used to line up both individual players in trades and two-for-one or three-for-two offerings, among others. This hopefully helps some fantasy managers come to a consensus on worthwhile trades for both parties. Typically, the side giving up the most players should expect to pay a premium of 5-10% over the stud player's cost.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions or if you are looking for customized charts based on unique leagues and/or scoring.

QUARTERBACK

Player PPR Scoring Value Standard Scoring Value SuperFlex Value
Lamar Jackson 46 46 73
Josh Allen 43 43 70
Patrick Mahomes 35 35 63
Tom Brady 33 33 61
Kyler Murray 33 33 61
Aaron Rodgers 23 23 49
Ryan Tannehill 23 23 50
Justin Herbert 22 22 51
Matt Ryan 21 21 51
Jalen Hurts 19 19 48
Matthew Stafford 16 16 45
Joe Burrow 15 15 44
Daniel Jones 15 15 43
Derek Carr 15 15 43
Dak Prescott 13 13 41
Mac Jones 7 7 35
Justin Fields 5 5 28
Trevor Lawrence 4 4 28
Teddy Bridgewater 4 4 33
Kirk Cousins 3 3 31
Tua Tagovailoa 2 2 31
Carson Wentz 1 1 28
Sam Darnold 1 1 27
Taysom Hill 1 1 23
Baker Mayfield 20
Ben Roethlisberger 16
Jimmy Garoppolo 13
Jared Goff 9
Tyrod Taylor 6
Zach Wilson 2
Other content you might like:

5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High
via Nathan Jahnke

Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 9 waiver, trade and drop candidates via Dwain McFarland

RUNNING BACK

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 9 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.