Fantasy Football Week 9: Start ’em, sit ’em

Start Parker Washington: While some are frustrated with Washington’s quiet Week 8, that shouldn’t stop anyone from leaving him in fantasy starting lineups going forward.

Leave the Baltimore Ravens in your starting lineup: Baltimore has Joe Fagnano as its starting quarterback instead of Lamar Jackson, which moves Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry down the rankings, but not so far that they fall out of most fantasy starting lineups.

Sit Dalton Kincaid: The Buffalo Bills tight end has had a few extremely good and very bad fantasy performances. He faces the Minnesota Vikings this week, which has been a disaster for fantasy tight ends this season.

I asked fantasy managers on the Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.

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