Michael Wilson is a must-start wide receiver: The Arizona Cardinals‘ top wide receiver has seen 30 targets over the last two weeks. In Week 5, he will face a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Kyren Williams is a top running back option: Williams has dominated playing time in competitive games despite the presence of Blake Corum. He's set to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, which will be a competitive game, and the Bills have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have been the most accurate in-season per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition in each of the last six seasons among those who rank quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers, team defense and IDP.

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These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings have been among the 20 most accurate in seven of the last eight seasons when considering only the core four positions, joining only three other analysts. I am one of three analysts to accomplish this, with no analyst finishing in the top-20 each of the last eight.

Injury designations, such as Q for questionable, are included once they become official leading up to a game. Before then, the most recent practice status is provided, including DNP for did not participate, LP for limited participation and FP for full participation.

You can find rankings in other formats in our rankings tool.