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Fantasy Football Week 9: Running game matchups to target

By Nic Bodiford

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 9.

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Both the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers field beatable run defenses. Denver misses tackles and gives up explosive plays voluminously. Carolina allows opponents to run the ball efficiently.

Broncos and Panthers rushing data among NFL offenses
MetricDenver BroncosCarolina Panthers
PFF Rushing Grade57.6 (T-No. 30)84.6 (No. 7)
EPA Per Run Play-0.055 (No. 19)0.003 (No. 10)
Positive EPA Rushing Rate37.9% (No. 27)44.2% (No. 10)
Rush Att.196 (No. 19)169 (No. 30)
Neutral Game Run Play Rate36.8% (No. 29)34.5% (No. 31)
Run Play Rate Winning By 4.0-plus Points50.5% (No. 12)47.1% (No. 20)
Explosive Run Plays14 (T-No. 25)18 (T-No. 19)

Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman handled 15-of-22 backfield touches (68.2%) in Week 8. He has earned a 60.7 PFF rushing grade this season and can be treated as an RB2 moving forward.

Broncos and Panthers run-defense data among NFL defenses
MetricDenver BroncosCarolina Panthers
PFF Run-Defense Grade57.0 (No. 26)57.6 (No. 23)
EPA Allowed Per Run Play-0.067 (No. 17)41.5% (No. 17
Positive EPA Rushing Rate Allowed39.7% (No. 9)41.5% (No. 17)
Missed Tackles71 (No. 32)29 (T-No. 13)
Run-Play Rate Faced36.8% (No. 24)40.1% (No. 14)
Yards Allowed Per Run Play4.4 (No. 23)4.8 (No. 28)
Rushing Yards Allowed1,023 (No. 28)985 (T-No. 24)
Explosive Run Plays Allowed28 (T-No. 29)23 (T-No. 20)

Both run games should play effectively this week.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers starting running back Christian McCaffrey entered the team’s Week 8 bye with a hamstring strain. 49ers backup running back Kaelon Black accordingly handled 13-of-28 positional touches (46.4%) in Week 7, and could receive a similar workload again this week if the 49ers wish to ease McCaffrey back into action. McCaffrey has recorded a 75.9 PFF rushing grade this season, while Black has played to a 65.0 PFF rushing grade.

PFF scores and schedule implies the 49ers will score 30.75 points as 9.5-point road favorites, signalling a run-heavy game script.

49ers rushing data among NFL offenses
MetricDataRank
PFF Rushing Grade76.8No. 13
EPA Per Run Play0.046No. 3
Positive EPA Rushing Rate50.5%No. 1
Rush Att.191T-No. 23
Neutral Game Run Play Rate46.3%No. 6
Run Play Rate Winning By 4.0-plus Points47.5%No. 16
Explosive Run Plays26T-No. 6

The Raiders field one of the NFL's worst run defenses.

Raiders run-defense data among NFL defenses
MetricDataRank
PFF Run-Defense Grade55.1No. 27
EPA Allowed Per Run Play-0.036No. 26
Positive EPA Rushing Rate Allowed45.1%No. 30
Missed Tackles34T-No. 20
Run-Play Rate Faced41.8%No. 9
Yards Allowed Per Run Play5.1No. 32
Rushing Yards Allowed1,166No. 31
Explosive Run Plays Allowed32No. 31

Both 49ers running backs could play productively this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot/ankle) is ailing, and the team has no reason to play him in an expectedly lopsided victory over the injury-devastated Baltimore Ravens

Jaguars No. 2 running back Chris Rodriguez (hand) is practicing in a limited capacity through two Week 9 practices and tentatively projects as the team’s lead rusher. Jaguars No. 3 running back and passing game specialist LeQuint Allen could warrant RB4/flex treatment. Tuten has secured a 91.2 PFF rushing grade this season, ahead of Rodriguez (79.3). Meanwhile, Allen has notched a 49.1 PFF receiving grade.

PFF scores and schedule implies the Jaguars will score 25.0 points as 9.5-point road favorites, signalling an extremely run-oriented game plan. 

Jaguars rushing data among NFL offenses
MetricDataRank
PFF Rushing Grade88.5No. 4
EPA Per Run Play0.006No. 9
Positive EPA Rushing Rate45.7%No. 7
Rush Att.200No. 15
Neutral Game Run Play Rate39.9%No. 25
Run Play Rate Winning By 4.0-plus Points51.3%No. 9
Explosive Run Plays20T-No. 26

The Ravens will start injured No. 3 quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) in Week 9’s Thursday night game. He finished with a 48.6 PFF passing grade via 40 offensive snaps in Week 8.

Jacksonville’s defense/special teams (D/ST) unit and ground game will thrive in a clock-killing, ball-control game environment. The Jaguars’ elite defense allows the third-lowest EPA per play (-0.087).

Ravens run-defense data among NFL defenses
MetricDataRank
PFF Run-Defense Grade69.0No. 6
EPA Allowed Per Run Play-0.057No. 20
Positive EPA Rushing Rate Allowed43.0%No. 22
Missed Tackles34T-No. 20
Run-Play Rate Faced38.4%No. 18
Yards Allowed Per Run Play3.8No. 7
Rushing Yards Allowed822No. 15
Explosive Run Plays Allowed17T-No. 8

The Jaguars’ rushing attack will play very productively on Thursday night.

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