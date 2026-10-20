Injury concerns for top veteran wide receivers: Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders and Mike Evans of the San Francisco 49ers have dealt with injuries this season. Both left Monday night's game in the first half and were unable to return.

The Commanders use three third-down backs: Jacory Croskey-Merritt landed on injured reserve earlier in the day, leading Washington to rely on three running backs who have served as the team's third-down backs over the past three seasons.

Chig Okonkwo‘s breakout game: The Commanders tight end had his best game of the season, which could be a sign of things to come.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt lands on injured reserve: Washington's leading rusher will miss at least four games with a groin injury.

Washington has relied on Croskey-Merritt as its early-down back and Rachaad White as its receiving back this season, with Austin Ekeler returning to the mix when White missed time. Ekeler entered this game less than 100% healthy after being limited in practice all week with a chest injury. The Commanders also activated Jeremy McNichols from injured reserve earlier in the day, eliminating the need to elevate Craig Reynolds from the practice squad, as they had earlier in the season. That left Washington with an interesting combination of three running backs who have each served as the team's third-down back at different points over the past three seasons.

White handled the bulk of the work tonight, with Ekeler occasionally rotating in and McNichols not seeing his first offensive snaps until the third quarter. While White dominated snaps, it's worth noting that Washington lost the time-of-possession battle, giving White several extended breaks without necessarily needing another back to spell him. Ekeler's lingering chest injury may have also contributed to the lopsided workload.

White can generally be considered a fantasy starter for the next three games based on his dominant share of the backfield snaps, although there's no guarantee the Commanders will maintain this rotation going forward.

Commanders adjust without Terry McLaurin: The Commanders briefly had their wide receiver room intact before another injury forced them to adjust.

Washington was without McLaurin (hamstring) in Week 4 and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) in Week 5. Both players, along with Treylon Burks (shoulder), were limited in practice at times this past week. While Jaylin Lane remains out for the season, this was the healthiest Washington's wide receiver room had looked in several weeks.

Washington opened with McLaurin as its lead receiver, Burks joining him in 12 personnel and Diggs and Antonio Williams joining him in 11 personnel. That alignment lasted just two drives before McLaurin left with a knee injury. He was carted to the locker room with an air cast on his leg and quickly ruled out, suggesting the injury could be serious.

Washington shifted to a heavy rotation of players in 12 and 13 personnel, while Burks, Williams and Diggs were the primary receivers in 11 personnel. Dyami Brown rotated in at times, while Luke McCaffrey saw his first offensive snaps of the season.

Burks was injured in the final two minutes while attempting to catch the game-winning touchdown. He wasn't available for Washington's final two-minute drive, when Brown, Williams and Diggs served as the three receivers. Burks would be a solid waiver-wire target going forward, but only if McLaurin's injury is as serious as it appeared and Burks' own injury isn't serious.

Chig Okonkwo has excellent route participation rates: Okonkwo was almost always running a route whenever the Commanders called a pass play.

Okonkwo was a popular sleeper tight end this offseason after the Commanders acquired him from the Tennessee Titans. He was off to a strong start in Week 1 in terms of playing time before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out in Weeks 2 and 3. He was then eased back into action in Week 4.

Last week, his playing time increased to 71% of the snaps. He was almost always the tight end on the field in 11 personnel and played 91% of the snaps in 13 personnel, but was rarely on the field in 12 personnel. This week, he rotated out at times in 13 personnel, which wasn't a concern because those were mostly run plays. He also remained on the field for most plays out of 12 personnel. As a result, he ranked among the league leaders in route participation at tight end this week, joining Brock Bowers, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride and George Kittle.

Okonkwo caught seven passes for 69 yards, leading the team in receiving yards. The Commanders have their bye week next week, but Okonkwo would be a strong option for anyone looking for a tight end who could potentially start for their fantasy team later in the season.

The 49ers adjust without all of their top receivers: Deebo Samuel Sr. was inactive for this game, while Mike Evans left before halftime.

San Francisco has used nine wide receivers this season. De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson have landed on injured reserve, while KhaDarel Hodge was released with an injury. Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk started the season on injured reserve, and Samuel didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury before being ruled out Saturday.

This left Evans, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks as the available receivers on the 53-man roster, with Malik Turner elevated from the practice squad. Evans didn't practice all week because of rib and Achilles injuries and was questionable, but he was active.

San Francisco used a straightforward wide receiver rotation, with Evans as the X receiver, Watkins at Z and Cowing joining them in 11 personnel, often in the slot. Cooks backed up Evans, while Turner backed up Watkins. The 49ers typically kept their X receiver on the field in 22 personnel. Evans played 25 of the first 38 snaps before heading to the locker room just before halftime because his Achilles injury was bothering him. He was ruled out shortly after halftime, but not before catching three passes for 94 yards.

Cooks took over as the X receiver following Evans' departure. San Francisco faces the Atlanta Falcons next week, a favorable matchup for wide receivers, before heading into its bye week. If the 49ers decide to sit Evans next week to give him additional time to recover, Cooks would be the best waiver-wire pickup from this group, as he's in the strongest position to produce.

Miscellaneous Notes

With the injuries at wide receiver, San Francisco ran five plays with both Kaelon Black and Christian McCaffrey on the field, with McCaffrey lined up as a wide receiver. The 49ers hadn't used this personnel grouping at any point over the first five weeks.

San Francisco running back Kyle Juszczyk was back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a knee injury. He was limited in practice Thursday before being upgraded to a full participant Friday.

49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk returned to practice from injured reserve Thursday. He was limited in practice with a calf injury and was listed as questionable, but he remains on injured reserve.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota didn't practice all week because of a knee injury and was ruled out Saturday, marking his second straight absence.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count toward the total number of carries in the game.