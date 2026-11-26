TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Detroit fields the NFL’s worst tight end coverage unit.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: Mason should play productively against the Falcons’ soft run defense.

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Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 12 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.