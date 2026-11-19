Start Cam Skattebo: Skattebo’s role increased this past week to a point where he is a must-start regardless of the opponent.

Be cautious with some recent stars: While Cam Ward and Mark Andrews have shown some promising signs recently, that only moves them closer to being fantasy starters, and not automatically into the top-12 range.

Bye weeks impacting whom to start: This is the only week of the season where six teams are on byes, including a few teams with several usual fantasy starters. This means there will be multiple players in fantasy starting lineups who don’t usually start.

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I asked fantasy managers on Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.

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