Week 10 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs for a touchdown against the during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By Ben Brown
Nov 10, 2021

Tom Brady is the number one scoring fantasy quarterback after being drafted as QB10 this offseason. James Conner is RB 11 in PPR leagues after going off the board as the RB36. Only two of the top ten scoring wide receivers were drafted as a top ten wide receiver, with five of the top ten drafted at WR20 or later. Don’t even get me started about the tight end position. It’s safe to say that things haven’t gone according to plan for the 2021 fantasy season. 

There are only a few crucial weeks left of the fantasy regular season, with trade deadline season quickly approaching. Now is the time to put the finishing touches on a championship-caliber fantasy roster.

This article aims to help alleviate the difficulties in making accurate fantasy trades by assigning a dollar value to any player above replacement level for standard-structure leagues — leagues that start 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and a flex.

PPR, standard-scoring and  Superflex leagues are provided. Superflex sees the value in quarterbacks skyrocket, with 12-team leagues holding onto every available starting NFL quarterback.

The calculation utilizes our rest-of-season fantasy projections for every player's fantasy outlook. We assign a value of zero (-) to players who are just out of the realm of possible starts in that particular league type, which provides us with a replacement-level basis of fantasy points for that position. Every player above replacement is then assigned a value based on the rest-of-season projections. This accurately takes into account both position scarcity as well as future projections. 

The values can be used to line up both individual players in trades and two-for-one or three-for-two offerings, among others. This hopefully helps some fantasy managers come to a consensus on worthwhile trades for both parties. Typically, the side giving up the most players should expect to pay a premium of 5-10% over the stud player's cost.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions or if you are looking for customized charts based on unique leagues and/or scoring.

 

QUARTERBACK

Player PPR Scoring Value Standard Scoring Value SuperFlex Value
Lamar Jackson 42 38 75
Josh Allen 37 33 67
Tom Brady 34 30 64
Justin Herbert 26 23 54
Russell Wilson 25 23 54
Dak Prescott 22 20 49
Kyler Murray 21 19 45
Patrick Mahomes 19 17 42
Matt Ryan 16 14 40
Ryan Tannehill 13 12 33
Jalen Hurts 11 10 32
Derek Carr 9 9 31
Daniel Jones 7 6 25
Kirk Cousins 6 6 27
Aaron Rodgers 6 6 21
Joe Burrow 6 6 26
Taylor Heinicke 4 4 24
Teddy Bridgewater 1 1 18
Trevor Lawrence 1 1 18
Matthew Stafford 1 0 17
Justin Fields 1 1 14
Mac Jones 1 1 13
Ben Roethlisberger 1 1 13
Baker Mayfield 1 1 10
Carson Wentz 1 1 9
Trevor Siemian 6
Tua Tagovailoa 4
Tyrod Taylor 3
Jared Goff 2
Jimmy Garoppolo 1
RUNNING BACK

