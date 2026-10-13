Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Brenton Strange: The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end has a consistently decent role mixed with a solid target rate, making him a borderline fantasy starter going forward.

Drop Romeo Doubs: The New England Patriots didn’t have their top two receivers last week, and it was other young players who stepped up rather than Doubs.

Buy low on Tee Higgins: The Cincinnati Bengals receiver is not 100%, but the team has a bye week for Higgins to heal, and a great schedule afterward.

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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD