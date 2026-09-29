Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Malik Washington: The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has played well so far this season and should see even more manufactured touches after the season-ending injury to De’Von Achane.

Drop Justin Herbert: The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has failed to reach 15 fantasy points in any game this season, and the Chargers’ schedule for the next two months is brutal. Too many quarterbacks available on the waiver wire are playing well to keep using a roster spot on Herbert in single-quarterback leagues.

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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD