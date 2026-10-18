Tyler Allgeier starts for the Arizona Cardinals: With Jeremiyah Love ruled out, Allgeier is expected to serve as Arizona's lead back this week.

Germie Bernard is taking advantage of his opportunity: The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is one of just two healthy wide receivers on Pittsburgh's active roster. The remaining options are either practice squad call-ups or players who have yet to see an offensive snap this season.

Tyler Higbee is a strong short-term option at tight end: With Terence Ferguson on injured reserve, Higbee is the Rams' primary receiving tight end.

Jump to a position group:

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (Rostered in 30.7% of ESPN leagues)

Brissett has been an average fantasy quarterback this season. His 75.6 PFF passing grade ranks 13th among quarterbacks. Arizona hasn't asked him to do too much, as his 2.4% big-time throw rate ranks ninth-lowest at the position. However, his 2.2% turnover-worthy play rate is also the 12th-lowest. He's averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, tied for the lowest mark among quarterbacks.

What has kept Brissett fantasy-relevant is his volume. His 216 dropbacks rank third among quarterbacks, and with Jeremiyah Love out this week, Arizona could lean even more heavily on the passing game.

Brissett faces the Los Angeles Rams this week in a game where Arizona could fall behind early. Although the Cardinals have a strong pass defense of their own, Brissett's approach of taking what opposing defenses give him should continue to serve him well. A pass-heavy game script could lead to plenty of passing yards, making him a better option than many quarterbacks available on the waiver wire.

Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson are the next-best options if Brissett is unavailable.

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (Rostered in 3.5% of ESPN leagues)

Huntley is a viable option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who need a quarterback this week. Lamar Jackson appeared to be nearing a return earlier in the week, but he remains sidelined, giving Huntley another opportunity to start.

The veteran quarterback has played some of the best football of his career this season, earning an 81.1 PFF passing grade across 48 dropbacks. He benefits from playing in Baltimore's offense, while his willingness to scramble provides a solid fantasy floor. This week, he faces the Cleveland Browns, who have been an above-average matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season.

For managers in deeper leagues where most starting quarterbacks are already rostered, Jalon Daniels is the next-best option if Huntley is unavailable. Daniels' willingness to scramble gives him some fantasy upside. Tanner McKee follows as a more uncertain option, particularly with the Philadelphia Eagles dealing with injuries elsewhere on offense.

Running back